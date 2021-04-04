Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (April 5th)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

12.30pm C: Middlesbrough v Watford

3pm L1: Peterborough Utd v Sunderland

5.30pm C: Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm

Basque Tour Stage 1: From Bilbao

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2.30pm-5.35pm

Fairyhouse Irish Grand National

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

8pm LL: Barcelona v Real Valladolid

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 6pm

6pm PL: Everton v Crystal Palace

8.15pm Wolverhampton v West Ham Utd

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm

Milton Keynes Premier League

TUESDAY (April 6th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight

Dallas Jazz @ Mavericks

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm

Basque Tour Stage 2: To Sestao

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm

Milton Keynes Premier League

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Norwich City v Huddersfield Town

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Champions League Quarter-final

8pm Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions League Quarter-final

8pm Real Madrid v Liverpool

WEDNESDAY (April 7th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am

Boston 76ers @ Celtics

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9am

3rd ODI South Africa v Pakistan

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2pm-4pm

One-day race Terneuzen to Schoten

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm

Basque Tour Stage 3: To Ermualde

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.40pm

5.45pm Serie A: Juventus v Napoli

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 5.40pm

5.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Sassuolo

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

8pm LL: Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm

Milton Keynes Premier League

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions League Quarter-final

8pm Porto v Chelsea

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Champions League Quarter-final

8pm Bayern Munich v PSG

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.35pm

Irish Premiership

7.45pm Linfield v Coleraine

THURSDAY (April 8th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am

Brooklyn Pelicans @ Nets

HORSE RACING UTV, 2pm-5pm

Virgin Media One, 2pm-5pm

Aintree Including the Betway Aintree Hurdle

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-0.30am

Augusta The Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm

Basque Tour Stage 4: To Hondarribia

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm

Milton Keynes Premier League

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm

Europa League Quarter-final

8pm Granada v Manchester Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm

Europa League Quarter-final

8pm Arsenal v Slavia Prague

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm

Europa League Quarter-final

8pm Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm

Europa League Quarter-final

8pm Ajax v Roma

FRIDAY (April 9th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am

LA Suns @ Clippers

HORSE RACING UTV, 2pm-5pm

Virgin Media One, 2pm-5pm

Aintree Including the Melling Chase

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-0.30am

Augusta The Masters

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm

Basque Tour Stage 5: To Ondarroa

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

FreeSports from 6pm

8pm LL: Huesca v Elche

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm

Milton Keynes Premier League

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm

TBA Challenge Cup

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Watford v Reading

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm

8pm PL: Fulham v Wolverhampton

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Arminia Bielefeld v Freiburg

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm

8pm Ligue 1: Metz v Lille

SOCCER BBC Four from 8pm

8.10pm Women: France v England

SATURDAY (April 10th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am

New Orleans 76ers @ Pelicans

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am

12.30pm PL: Manchester City v Leeds Utd

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Previews Football Focus

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from noon

TBA Challenge Cup

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.30pm Millwall v Swansea City

3pm Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm Getafe v Cádiz

3.15pm Athletic Bilbao v Alavés

5.30pm Eibar v Levante

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm

1st T20 South Africa v Pakistan

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Spezia v Crotone

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 1 from 2pm

Challenge Cup

12.30pm St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

HORSE RACING UTV, 2pm-6.15pm

Virgin Media One, 2pm-6.15pm

Aintree Including the Stayers’ Hurdle

RUGBY Channel 4 from 2.30pm

BT Sport 2 from 2.45pm

TBA Champions Cup Quarter-final

SOCCER ESPN from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Bayern Munich v Union Berlin

5.30pm Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm

Basque Tour Final stage: To Arrate

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm

Premier Sports 1 from 2.50pm

3pm PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm

4pm Ligue 1: Strasbourg v PSG

RUGBY RTE 2 from 4.30pm

BBC Red Button

Women’s Six Nations

5pm Wales v Ireland

RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2 from 4.30pm

Challenge Cup

5pm Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.55pm

5pm Serie A: Parma v AC Milan

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm Crystal Palace v Chelsea

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm

TBA Champions Cup Quarter-final

BOXING Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

London Shannon Courtenay v Ebanie Bridges

Savannah Marshall v Femke Hermans

Conor Benn v Samuel Vargas

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-0.30am

Augusta The Masters

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 7.30pm

Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm

8pm Real Madrid v Barcelona

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Udinese v Torino

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm

TBA Challenge Cup

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 8pm

8pm Ligue 1: Montpellier v Marseille

UFC BT Sport 3 from 8pm

Las Vegas Darren Till v Marvin Vettori

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.50pm

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (April 11th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am

Brooklyn Lakers @ Nets

BOXING Premier Sports 1 from 3am

Tulsa Joe Smith v Maxim Vlasov

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 8.15am-11.45am

Paris-Roubaix Women’s race

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.55am-2.30pm

Paris-Roubaix Men’s race

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am

11.30am Serie A: Inter Milan v Cagliari

2pm Juventus v Genoa

5pm Roma v Bologna

7.45pm Fiorentina v Atalanta

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from noon

Noon PL: Burnley v Newcastle Utd

2.05pm West Ham Utd v Leicester City

4.30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester Utd

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm Villarreal v Osasuna

3.15pm Valencia v Real Sociedad

5.30pm Real Valladolid v Granada

8pm Real Betis v Atlético Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Rennes v Nantes

2pm Saint-Etienne v Bordeaux

4.05pm Monaco v Dijon

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from noon

TBA Challenge Cup

ROWING BBC Red Button from 12.35pm

BBC 2, 1pm-3pm

RTE 2, 7pm-8pm

Varese European Championships

HORSE RACING TG4, 2pm-5.35pm

Leopardstown Classic Trials Day

SOCCER ESPN from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Schalke v Augsburg

5pm Cologne v Mainz

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.45pm

TBA Champions Cup matches

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-0.30am

Augusta The Masters

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 6.30pm

7pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Arsenal

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8pm

Denver Celtics @ Nuggets

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm

8pm Ligue 1: Lyon v Angers

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2