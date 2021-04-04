Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, April 5th – 11th
MONDAY (April 5th)
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
12.30pm C: Middlesbrough v Watford
3pm L1: Peterborough Utd v Sunderland
5.30pm C: Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 1: From Bilbao
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2.30pm-5.35pm
Fairyhouse Irish Grand National
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Barcelona v Real Valladolid
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 6pm
6pm PL: Everton v Crystal Palace
8.15pm Wolverhampton v West Ham Utd
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League
TUESDAY (April 6th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Dallas Jazz @ Mavericks
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 2: To Sestao
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Norwich City v Huddersfield Town
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Champions League Quarter-final
8pm Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League Quarter-final
8pm Real Madrid v Liverpool
WEDNESDAY (April 7th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
Boston 76ers @ Celtics
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 9am
3rd ODI South Africa v Pakistan
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 2pm-4pm
One-day race Terneuzen to Schoten
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 3: To Ermualde
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.40pm
5.45pm Serie A: Juventus v Napoli
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 5.40pm
5.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Sassuolo
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League Quarter-final
8pm Porto v Chelsea
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Champions League Quarter-final
8pm Bayern Munich v PSG
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.35pm
Irish Premiership
7.45pm Linfield v Coleraine
THURSDAY (April 8th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
Brooklyn Pelicans @ Nets
HORSE RACING UTV, 2pm-5pm
Virgin Media One, 2pm-5pm
Aintree Including the Betway Aintree Hurdle
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 4: To Hondarribia
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Europa League Quarter-final
8pm Granada v Manchester Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Europa League Quarter-final
8pm Arsenal v Slavia Prague
SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
Europa League Quarter-final
8pm Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Europa League Quarter-final
8pm Ajax v Roma
FRIDAY (April 9th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
LA Suns @ Clippers
HORSE RACING UTV, 2pm-5pm
Virgin Media One, 2pm-5pm
Aintree Including the Melling Chase
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Stage 5: To Ondarroa
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
FreeSports from 6pm
8pm LL: Huesca v Elche
DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Milton Keynes Premier League
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
TBA Challenge Cup
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Watford v Reading
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
8pm PL: Fulham v Wolverhampton
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Arminia Bielefeld v Freiburg
SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
8pm Ligue 1: Metz v Lille
SOCCER BBC Four from 8pm
8.10pm Women: France v England
SATURDAY (April 10th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
New Orleans 76ers @ Pelicans
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
12.30pm PL: Manchester City v Leeds Utd
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from noon
TBA Challenge Cup
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm Millwall v Swansea City
3pm Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm Getafe v Cádiz
3.15pm Athletic Bilbao v Alavés
5.30pm Eibar v Levante
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm
1st T20 South Africa v Pakistan
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Spezia v Crotone
RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 1 from 2pm
Challenge Cup
12.30pm St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
HORSE RACING UTV, 2pm-6.15pm
Virgin Media One, 2pm-6.15pm
Aintree Including the Stayers’ Hurdle
RUGBY Channel 4 from 2.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 2.45pm
TBA Champions Cup Quarter-final
SOCCER ESPN from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Bayern Munich v Union Berlin
5.30pm Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4.30pm
Basque Tour Final stage: To Arrate
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm
Premier Sports 1 from 2.50pm
3pm PL: Liverpool v Aston Villa
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
4pm Ligue 1: Strasbourg v PSG
RUGBY RTE 2 from 4.30pm
BBC Red Button
Women’s Six Nations
5pm Wales v Ireland
RUGBY LEAGUE BBC 2 from 4.30pm
Challenge Cup
5pm Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.55pm
5pm Serie A: Parma v AC Milan
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm Crystal Palace v Chelsea
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
TBA Champions Cup Quarter-final
BOXING Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
London Shannon Courtenay v Ebanie Bridges
Savannah Marshall v Femke Hermans
Conor Benn v Samuel Vargas
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 7.30pm
Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
8pm Real Madrid v Barcelona
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Udinese v Torino
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
TBA Challenge Cup
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 8pm
8pm Ligue 1: Montpellier v Marseille
UFC BT Sport 3 from 8pm
Las Vegas Darren Till v Marvin Vettori
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (April 11th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
Brooklyn Lakers @ Nets
BOXING Premier Sports 1 from 3am
Tulsa Joe Smith v Maxim Vlasov
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 8.15am-11.45am
Paris-Roubaix Women’s race
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 9.55am-2.30pm
Paris-Roubaix Men’s race
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am
11.30am Serie A: Inter Milan v Cagliari
2pm Juventus v Genoa
5pm Roma v Bologna
7.45pm Fiorentina v Atalanta
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from noon
Noon PL: Burnley v Newcastle Utd
2.05pm West Ham Utd v Leicester City
4.30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester Utd
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm Villarreal v Osasuna
3.15pm Valencia v Real Sociedad
5.30pm Real Valladolid v Granada
8pm Real Betis v Atlético Madrid
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Rennes v Nantes
2pm Saint-Etienne v Bordeaux
4.05pm Monaco v Dijon
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from noon
TBA Challenge Cup
ROWING BBC Red Button from 12.35pm
BBC 2, 1pm-3pm
RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Varese European Championships
HORSE RACING TG4, 2pm-5.35pm
Leopardstown Classic Trials Day
SOCCER ESPN from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Schalke v Augsburg
5pm Cologne v Mainz
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.45pm
TBA Champions Cup matches
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-0.30am
Augusta The Masters
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 6.30pm
7pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Arsenal
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8pm
Denver Celtics @ Nuggets
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm
8pm Ligue 1: Lyon v Angers
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2