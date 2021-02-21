Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, February 22nd – 28th
MONDAY (Feb 22nd)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Stage 2: Individual time-trial
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Osasuna v Sevilla
SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
8pm PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Juventus v Crotone
AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Women’s AFL
TUESDAY (Feb 23rd)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Stage 3: From Jebel Hafeet
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Leeds Utd v Southampton
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
RTE 2 from 7.30pm
Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)
8pm Atlético Madrid v Chelsea
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)
8pm Lazio v Bayern Munich
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7pm Birmingham City v Norwich City
7pm Derby County v Huddersfield Town
7pm Middlesbrough v Bristol City
7.45pm Wycombe Wanderers v Reading
SOCCER Sky Sports Arena from 7.45pm
Championship
7.45pm Luton Town v Millwall
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
7.45pm Rotherham Utd v Nottingham Forest
WEDNESDAY (Feb 24th)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup
CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am
3rd Test, D1 India v England
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Stage 4: From Al Marjan Island
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship
ATHLETICS Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-7pm
Belgrade World Indoor Tour
SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 4.50pm
BT Sport 1 from 4.30pm
Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)
5pm Tottenham Hotspur v RZ Pellets WAC
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5.30pm
Premier Sports 1 from 6pm
6pm LL: Barcelona v Elche
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7pm Barnsley v Stoke City
7pm Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
7pm Swansea City v Coventry City
7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Watford
7.45pm Bournemouth v Cardiff City
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
7.45pm Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)
8pm Atalanta v Real Madrid
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)
8pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v Manchester City
THURSDAY (Feb 25th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
Salt Lake City Lakers @ Jazz
CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am
3rd Test, D2 India v England
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Stage 5: From Jebel Jais
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm
Florida WGC at the Concession
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm
BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)
5.55pm Arsenal v Benfica
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm
Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)
5.55pm Rangers v Royal Antwerp
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 7.45pm
Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)
8pm Manchester Utd v Real Sociedad
SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)
8pm Leicester City v Slavia Prague
SOCCER Virgin Media Two, 10.15pm-11pm
Highlights Europa League
FRIDAY (Feb 26th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am
Milwaukee Pelicans @ Bucks
CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am
3rd Test, D3 India v England
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Stage 6: From Palm Jumeirah
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm
Florida WGC at the Concession
RUGBY TG4 from 5.25pm
Premier Sports 2 from 5.25pm
5.30pm Pro14: Benetton v Connacht
SOCCER FreeSports from 6pm
LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Levante v Athletic Bilbao
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
7.45pm EP: Sale v Exeter
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Derby County v Nottingham Forest
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt
RUGBY BBC 2 from 7.30pm
7.45pm IP: Linfield v Larne
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Rennes v Nice
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
Premier Sports 2 from 7.30pm
TG4 from 7.55pm
8pm Pro14: Cardiff v Munster
RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
8pm Pro14: Ulster v Ospreys
SATURDAY (Feb 27th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
LA Trail Blazers @ Lakers
CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am
3rd Test, D4 India v England
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Final stage: To Abu Dhabi
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
12.30pm PL: Manchester City v West Ham Utd
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 11.55am
Premier Sports 1 from 11.30am
Noon Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Preview Football Focus
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Metz
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Eibar v Huesca
3.15pm Sevilla v Barcelona
5.30pm Alavés v Osasuna
8pm Getafe v Valencia
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm Bournemouth v Watford
RUGBY Virgin Media One from 1pm
UTV from 1.30pm
2.15pm 6N: Italy v Ireland
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3.30pm
One-day race Het Nieuwsblad
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11pm
Florida WGC at the Concession
HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
RACING Kempton Park, Lingfield Park and Newcastle
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Spezia v Parma
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Bayern Munich v Cologne
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.45pm
Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm
3pm PL: West Brom v Brighton and Hove Albion
RUGBY BBC 1 from 4pm
Virgin Media One from 4.30pm
4.45pm 6N: Wales v England
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
4pm Ligue 1: Dijon v PSG
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 4.55pm
5pm Serie A: Bologna v Lazio
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm Leeds Utd v Aston Villa
8pm Newcastle Utd v Wolverhampton
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5.10pm
Premier Sports 1 from 5.15pm
5.15pm Pro14: Zebre v Dragons
ATHLETICS Eurosport 1, 5.15pm-7pm
Clermont The Perche Elite Tour
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm RB Leipzig v Gladbach
SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship
BOXING BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
London Anthony Cacace v Leon Woodstock
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Verona v Juventus
CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 9.30pm
3rd ODI Women: New Zealand v England
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.20pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Feb 28th)
UFC BT Sport 3 from 1am
Las Vegas Jairzinho Rozenstruik v Ciryl Ganes
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
Brooklyn Mavericks @ Nets
CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am
3rd Test, D5 India v England
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
Noon PL: Leicester City v Arsenal
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Championship
Noon Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City
SOCCER BBC 1 from 11.45am
Premier Sports 2 from 11.30am
Noon PL: Crystal Palace v Fulham
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Monaco v Brest
2pm Lorient v Saint-Etienne
4.05pm Lille v Strasbourg
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm Celta Vigo v Real Valladolid
3.15pm Cádiz v Real Betis
5.30pm Granada v Elche
8pm Villarreal v Atlético Madrid
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
1pm EP: Northampton v Bath
SOCCER ESPN from 12.30pm
Bundesliga
12.30pm Union Berlin v Hoffenheim
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.50pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1pm
Scottish League Cup Final
2pm Livingston v St Johnstone
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
2pm PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
4.30pm Chelsea v Manchester Utd
7.15pm Sheffield Utd v Liverpool
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11pm
Florida WGC at the Concession
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Genoa
5pm Napoli v Benevento
RUGBY Virgin Media One from 2pm
BBC 1 from 2.20pm
3pm 6N: France v Scotland
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Mainz v Augsburg
5pm Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5pm
Premier Sports 1 from 5pm
5.30pm Pro14: Leinster v Glasgow
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: AS Roma v AC Milan
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Marseille v Lyon
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm
Milwaukee Clippers @ Bucks
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2
RUGBY UTV, 11.35pm-0.25am
Highlights Six Nations