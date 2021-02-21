Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Feb 22nd)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm

Tour of UAE Stage 2: Individual time-trial

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

8pm LL: Osasuna v Sevilla

SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-10.30pm

Milton Keynes Players Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Juventus v Crotone

AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Women’s AFL

TUESDAY (Feb 23rd)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm

Tour of UAE Stage 3: From Jebel Hafeet

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm

Milton Keynes Players Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Leeds Utd v Southampton

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm

RTE 2 from 7.30pm

Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)

8pm Atlético Madrid v Chelsea

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm

Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)

8pm Lazio v Bayern Munich

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7pm Birmingham City v Norwich City

7pm Derby County v Huddersfield Town

7pm Middlesbrough v Bristol City

7.45pm Wycombe Wanderers v Reading

SOCCER Sky Sports Arena from 7.45pm

Championship

7.45pm Luton Town v Millwall

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

Championship

7.45pm Rotherham Utd v Nottingham Forest

WEDNESDAY (Feb 24th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am

3rd Test, D1 India v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm

Tour of UAE Stage 4: From Al Marjan Island

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm

Milton Keynes Players Championship

ATHLETICS Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-7pm

Belgrade World Indoor Tour

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 4.50pm

BT Sport 1 from 4.30pm

Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)

5pm Tottenham Hotspur v RZ Pellets WAC

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5.30pm

Premier Sports 1 from 6pm

6pm LL: Barcelona v Elche

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7pm Barnsley v Stoke City

7pm Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

7pm Swansea City v Coventry City

7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Watford

7.45pm Bournemouth v Cardiff City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

Championship

7.45pm Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm

Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)

8pm Atalanta v Real Madrid

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)

8pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v Manchester City

THURSDAY (Feb 25th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am

Salt Lake City Lakers @ Jazz

CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am

3rd Test, D2 India v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm

Tour of UAE Stage 5: From Jebel Jais

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm

Milton Keynes Players Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm

Florida WGC at the Concession

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)

5.55pm Arsenal v Benfica

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm

Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)

5.55pm Rangers v Royal Antwerp

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm

Virgin Media Two from 7.45pm

Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)

8pm Manchester Utd v Real Sociedad

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm

Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)

8pm Leicester City v Slavia Prague

SOCCER Virgin Media Two, 10.15pm-11pm

Highlights Europa League

FRIDAY (Feb 26th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am

Milwaukee Pelicans @ Bucks

CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am

3rd Test, D3 India v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm

Tour of UAE Stage 6: From Palm Jumeirah

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm

Milton Keynes Players Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm

Florida WGC at the Concession

RUGBY TG4 from 5.25pm

Premier Sports 2 from 5.25pm

5.30pm Pro14: Benetton v Connacht

SOCCER FreeSports from 6pm

LaLigaTV from 6pm

8pm LL: Levante v Athletic Bilbao

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm

7.45pm EP: Sale v Exeter

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Derby County v Nottingham Forest

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt

RUGBY BBC 2 from 7.30pm

7.45pm IP: Linfield v Larne

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: Rennes v Nice

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm

Premier Sports 2 from 7.30pm

TG4 from 7.55pm

8pm Pro14: Cardiff v Munster

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm

Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm

8pm Pro14: Ulster v Ospreys

SATURDAY (Feb 27th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am

LA Trail Blazers @ Lakers

CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am

3rd Test, D4 India v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm

Tour of UAE Final stage: To Abu Dhabi

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am

12.30pm PL: Manchester City v West Ham Utd

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 11.55am

Premier Sports 1 from 11.30am

Noon Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Preview Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Metz

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm LL: Eibar v Huesca

3.15pm Sevilla v Barcelona

5.30pm Alavés v Osasuna

8pm Getafe v Valencia

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.30pm Bournemouth v Watford

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 1pm

UTV from 1.30pm

2.15pm 6N: Italy v Ireland

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3.30pm

One-day race Het Nieuwsblad

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11pm

Florida WGC at the Concession

HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm

RACING Kempton Park, Lingfield Park and Newcastle

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Spezia v Parma

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Bayern Munich v Cologne

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.45pm

Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm

3pm PL: West Brom v Brighton and Hove Albion

RUGBY BBC 1 from 4pm

Virgin Media One from 4.30pm

4.45pm 6N: Wales v England

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm

4pm Ligue 1: Dijon v PSG

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 4.55pm

5pm Serie A: Bologna v Lazio

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm Leeds Utd v Aston Villa

8pm Newcastle Utd v Wolverhampton

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5.10pm

Premier Sports 1 from 5.15pm

5.15pm Pro14: Zebre v Dragons

ATHLETICS Eurosport 1, 5.15pm-7pm

Clermont The Perche Elite Tour

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm

Bundesliga

5.30pm RB Leipzig v Gladbach

SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-10.30pm

Milton Keynes Players Championship

BOXING BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm

London Anthony Cacace v Leon Woodstock

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Verona v Juventus

CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 9.30pm

3rd ODI Women: New Zealand v England

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.20pm

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 28th)

UFC BT Sport 3 from 1am

Las Vegas Jairzinho Rozenstruik v Ciryl Ganes

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am

Brooklyn Mavericks @ Nets

CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am

3rd Test, D5 India v England

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am

Noon PL: Leicester City v Arsenal

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am

Championship

Noon Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City

SOCCER BBC 1 from 11.45am

Premier Sports 2 from 11.30am

Noon PL: Crystal Palace v Fulham

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Monaco v Brest

2pm Lorient v Saint-Etienne

4.05pm Lille v Strasbourg

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm Celta Vigo v Real Valladolid

3.15pm Cádiz v Real Betis

5.30pm Granada v Elche

8pm Villarreal v Atlético Madrid

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

1pm EP: Northampton v Bath

SOCCER ESPN from 12.30pm

Bundesliga

12.30pm Union Berlin v Hoffenheim

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.50pm-10.30pm

Milton Keynes Players Championship

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1pm

Scottish League Cup Final

2pm Livingston v St Johnstone

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

2pm PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

4.30pm Chelsea v Manchester Utd

7.15pm Sheffield Utd v Liverpool

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11pm

Florida WGC at the Concession

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Genoa

5pm Napoli v Benevento

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 2pm

BBC 1 from 2.20pm

3pm 6N: France v Scotland

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Mainz v Augsburg

5pm Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5pm

Premier Sports 1 from 5pm

5.30pm Pro14: Leinster v Glasgow

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: AS Roma v AC Milan

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: Marseille v Lyon

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm

Milwaukee Clippers @ Bucks

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2

RUGBY UTV, 11.35pm-0.25am

Highlights Six Nations