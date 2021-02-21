Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

Monday – Sunday, February 22nd – 28th

Updated: 13 minutes ago

 

MONDAY (Feb 22nd)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Stage 2: Individual time-trial

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Osasuna v Sevilla

SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
8pm PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Juventus v Crotone

AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Women’s AFL

TUESDAY (Feb 23rd)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Stage 3: From Jebel Hafeet

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Leeds Utd v Southampton

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
RTE 2 from 7.30pm
Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)
8pm Atlético Madrid v Chelsea

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)
8pm Lazio v Bayern Munich

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7pm Birmingham City v Norwich City
7pm Derby County v Huddersfield Town
7pm Middlesbrough v Bristol City
7.45pm Wycombe Wanderers v Reading

SOCCER Sky Sports Arena from 7.45pm
Championship
7.45pm Luton Town v Millwall

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
7.45pm Rotherham Utd v Nottingham Forest

WEDNESDAY (Feb 24th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am
3rd Test, D1 India v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Stage 4: From Al Marjan Island

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship

ATHLETICS Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-7pm
Belgrade World Indoor Tour

SOCCER Virgin Media Sport from 4.50pm
BT Sport 1 from 4.30pm
Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)
5pm Tottenham Hotspur v RZ Pellets WAC

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5.30pm
Premier Sports 1 from 6pm
6pm LL: Barcelona v Elche

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7pm Barnsley v Stoke City
7pm Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
7pm Swansea City v Coventry City
7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Watford
7.45pm Bournemouth v Cardiff City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
7.45pm Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)
8pm Atalanta v Real Madrid

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League - Round of 16 (1st leg)
8pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v Manchester City

THURSDAY (Feb 25th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
Salt Lake City Lakers @ Jazz

CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am
3rd Test, D2 India v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Stage 5: From Jebel Jais

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm
Florida WGC at the Concession

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm
BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)
5.55pm Arsenal v Benfica

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm
Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)
5.55pm Rangers v Royal Antwerp

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 7.45pm
Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)
8pm Manchester Utd v Real Sociedad

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
Europa League - Round of 32 (2nd leg)
8pm Leicester City v Slavia Prague

SOCCER Virgin Media Two, 10.15pm-11pm
Highlights Europa League

FRIDAY (Feb 26th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am
Milwaukee Pelicans @ Bucks

CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am
3rd Test, D3 India v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Stage 6: From Palm Jumeirah

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm
Florida WGC at the Concession

RUGBY TG4 from 5.25pm
Premier Sports 2 from 5.25pm
5.30pm Pro14: Benetton v Connacht

SOCCER FreeSports from 6pm
LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Levante v Athletic Bilbao

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
7.45pm EP: Sale v Exeter

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Derby County v Nottingham Forest

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt

RUGBY BBC 2 from 7.30pm
7.45pm IP: Linfield v Larne

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Rennes v Nice

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
Premier Sports 2 from 7.30pm
TG4 from 7.55pm
8pm Pro14: Cardiff v Munster

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
8pm Pro14: Ulster v Ospreys

SATURDAY (Feb 27th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
LA Trail Blazers @ Lakers

CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am
3rd Test, D4 India v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 10.45am-12.30pm
Tour of UAE Final stage: To Abu Dhabi

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
12.30pm PL: Manchester City v West Ham Utd

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 11.55am
Premier Sports 1 from 11.30am
Noon Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Preview Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Metz

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Eibar v Huesca
3.15pm Sevilla v Barcelona
5.30pm Alavés v Osasuna
8pm Getafe v Valencia

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm Bournemouth v Watford

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 1pm
UTV from 1.30pm
2.15pm 6N: Italy v Ireland

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-3.30pm
One-day race Het Nieuwsblad

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11pm
Florida WGC at the Concession

HORSE ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
RACING Kempton Park, Lingfield Park and Newcastle

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Spezia v Parma

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Bayern Munich v Cologne

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.45pm
Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm
3pm PL: West Brom v Brighton and Hove Albion

RUGBY BBC 1 from 4pm
Virgin Media One from 4.30pm
4.45pm 6N: Wales v England

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
4pm Ligue 1: Dijon v PSG

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 4.55pm
5pm Serie A: Bologna v Lazio

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm Leeds Utd v Aston Villa
8pm Newcastle Utd v Wolverhampton

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5.10pm
Premier Sports 1 from 5.15pm
5.15pm Pro14: Zebre v Dragons

ATHLETICS Eurosport 1, 5.15pm-7pm
Clermont The Perche Elite Tour

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm RB Leipzig v Gladbach

SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship

BOXING BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
London Anthony Cacace v Leon Woodstock

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Verona v Juventus

CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 9.30pm
3rd ODI Women: New Zealand v England

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.20pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 28th)

UFC BT Sport 3 from 1am
Las Vegas Jairzinho Rozenstruik v Ciryl Ganes

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
Brooklyn Mavericks @ Nets

CRICKET Channel 4 from 8.30am
3rd Test, D5 India v England

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
Noon PL: Leicester City v Arsenal

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Championship
Noon Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City

SOCCER BBC 1 from 11.45am
Premier Sports 2 from 11.30am
Noon PL: Crystal Palace v Fulham

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Monaco v Brest
2pm Lorient v Saint-Etienne
4.05pm Lille v Strasbourg

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm Celta Vigo v Real Valladolid
3.15pm Cádiz v Real Betis
5.30pm Granada v Elche
8pm Villarreal v Atlético Madrid

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
1pm EP: Northampton v Bath

SOCCER ESPN from 12.30pm
Bundesliga
12.30pm Union Berlin v Hoffenheim

SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.50pm-10.30pm
Milton Keynes Players Championship

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1pm
Scottish League Cup Final
2pm Livingston v St Johnstone

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
2pm PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
4.30pm Chelsea v Manchester Utd
7.15pm Sheffield Utd v Liverpool

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11pm
Florida WGC at the Concession

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Genoa
5pm Napoli v Benevento

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 2pm
BBC 1 from 2.20pm
3pm 6N: France v Scotland

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Mainz v Augsburg
5pm Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5pm
Premier Sports 1 from 5pm
5.30pm Pro14: Leinster v Glasgow

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: AS Roma v AC Milan

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Marseille v Lyon

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm
Milwaukee Clippers @ Bucks

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

RUGBY UTV, 11.35pm-0.25am
Highlights Six Nations

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.