Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Mar 15th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup Final

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-3.15pm

Stage 6 Tirreno-Adriatico

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

Premier Sports 1 from 7.55pm

8pm LL: Barcelona v Huesca

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: Wolverhampton v Liverpool

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm

Analysis Against the Head

AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Women’s AFL

TUESDAY (March 16th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight

Brooklyn Knicks @ Nets

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup Final

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-3.45pm

Stage 7 Tirreno-Adriatico

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm

Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm

Cheltenham Including the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm

3rd T20 India v England

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7pm Cardiff City v Stoke City

7pm Derby County v Brentford

7pm Luton Town v Coventry City

7pm Middlesbrough v Preston North End

7pm Rotherham United v Watford

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Bournemouth v Swansea City

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm

Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)

8pm Real Madrid (1) v Atalanta (0)

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)

8pm Manchester City (2) v Borussia Mönchengladbach (0)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm

Boston Jazz @ Celtics

WEDNESDAY (March 17th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup Final

CRICKET Premier Sports 1 from 9.55am

1st T20 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm

Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm

Cheltenham Including the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Torino v Sassuolo

5.45pm Juventus v Napoli

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.10pm-4.30pm

One-day race Nokere Koerse

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5.30pm

Premier Sports 2 from 5.55pm

6pm LL: Sevilla v Elche

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7pm Nottingham Forest v Norwich City

7pm Queens Park Rangers v Millwall

7pm Wycombe Wanderers v Barnsley

7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City

7.45pm Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Birmingham City v Reading

SOCCER Virgin Media from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)

8pm Chelsea (1) v Atletico Madrid (0)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm

Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)

8pm Bayern Munich (4) v Lazio (1)

THURSDAY (March 18th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am

Dallas Clippers @ Mavericks

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup Final

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm

Nairobi Kenya Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.30am

Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-10pm

Florida The Honda Classic

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm

Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm

Cheltenham Including the Ryanair Steeple Chase

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm

4th T20 India v England

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Europa League, Round of 16

5.55pm Arsenal v Olympiakos

SOCCER ESPN from 5.30pm

Europa League, Round of 16

5.55pm Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm

Virgin Media Two from 7.55pm

Europa League, Round of 16

8pm AC Milan v Manchester Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Europa League, Round of 16

8pm Rangers v Slavia Prague

FRIDAY (March 19th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am

LA Hornets @ Lakers

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup Final

CRICKET Premier Sports 1 from 9.55am

2nd T20 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm

Karen CC Kenya Open

SOCCER Eurosport 1, 11am-11.30am

BT Sport 1, 11am-11.30am

Draw Champions League Quarter-finals

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.30am

Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-10pm

Palm Beach Gardens The Honda Classic

SOCCER BT Sport 1, noon-12.30pm

Draw Europa League Quarter-finals

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm

Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm

Cheltenham Including the Gold Cup

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4pm

One-day race Bretagne Classic

RUGBY TG4 from 5.40pm

eir Sport 1 from 5.45pm

6pm Pro14: Munster v Benetton

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 6pm

Women’s Super League

6.30pm Arsenal v Manchester Utd

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

FreeSports from 6pm

8pm LL: Real Betis v Levante

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm

7.45pm EP: Newcastle v Wasps

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: Fulham v Leeds Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Arminia Bielefeld v RB Leipzig

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm

7.45pm IP: Crusaders v Linfield

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

Airtricity League Premier Division

7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic

SOCCER BT Sport Extra 2

8pm Ligue 1: Nice v Marseille

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm

Eir Sport 2 from 8.10pm

8.15pm Pro14: Ulster v Zebre

RUGBY TG4 from 8.10pm

eir Sport 1 from 8pm

Premier Sports 2 from 7.30pm

8.15pm Pro14: Leinster v Ospreys

CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 9.30pm

1st ODI New Zealand v Bangladesh

SATURDAY (March 20th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight

Toronto Jazz @ Raptors

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup Final

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm

Nairobi Kenya Open

CRICKET Premier Sports 1 from 9.55am

3rd T20 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.15am

Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm

Florida The Honda Classic

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am

FA Cup Quarter-final

12.15pm Bournemouth v Southampton

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Metz v Rennes

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.30pm Brentford v Nottingham Forest

3pm Watford v Birmingham City

5.30pm Swansea City v Cardiff City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm Athletic Bilbao v Eibar

3.15pm Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

5.30pm Huesca v Osasuna

8pm Real Valladolid v Sevilla

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm

5th T20 India v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.25pm-4pm

One-day race Milan-San Remo

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 1.30pm

BBC 1 from 1.45pm

2.15pm 6N: Scotland v Italy

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Crotone v Bologna

5pm Spezia v Cagliari

7.45pm Inter Milan v Sassuolo

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Bayern Munich v Stuttgart

5.30pm Schalke v Gladbach

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm

eir Sport 1 from 5.20pm

FA Cup Quarter-final

5.30pm Everton v Manchester City

BOXING Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

Wembley Chris Billam-Smith v Deion Jumah

Anthony Fowler v Jorge Fortea

Lawrence Okolie v Krzysztof Glowacki

RUGBY BBC 1 from 7.15pm

Virgin Media One from 7.45pm

8pm 6N: France v Wales

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm

8pm Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle Utd

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm

LA Hawks @ Lakers

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.35pm

Highlights Match of the Day

RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.15pm-0.15am

Highlights Six Nations

SUNDAY (March 21st)

UFC BT Sport 1 from midnight

Las Vegas Derek Brunson v Kevin Holland

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup Final

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm

Karen CC Kenya Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am

Noon SP: Celtic v Rangers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.15am

Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm

Florida The Honda Classic

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am

11.30am Serie A: Verona v Atalanta

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Strasbourg v RC Lens

SOCCER BT Sport Extra 2

Bundesliga

12.30pm Hoffenheim v Mainz

2.30pm Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm LL: Getafe v Elche

3.15pm Valencia v Granada

5.30pm Atlético Madrid v Alavés

8pm Real Sociedad v Barcelona

SOCCER BBC 1 from 1.15pm

FA Cup 6th Round

1.30pm Chelsea v Sheffield Utd

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-3.05pm

Cittiglio, Italy Trofeo Alredo Binda

HORSE RACING TG4, 1.45pm-5.35pm

The Curragh Inc the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire

CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 1.45pm

1st Test, D1 West Indies v Sri Lanka

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2pm

3pm EP: Northampton v Bristol

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm

eir Sport 2 from 2.55pm

3pm Pro14: Dragons v Glasgow

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.30pm

Premier Sports 2 from 2.45pm

3pm PL: West Ham Utd v Arsenal

RUGBY BT Sport Extra

3pm EP: Sale v London Irish

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.50pm

FA Cup 6th Round

5pm Leicester City v Manchester Utd

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.10pm

5pm Serie A: Fiorentina v AC Milan

7.45pm Roma v Napoli

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

7.30pm Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm

Boston Magic @ Celtics

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2

RUGBY UTV, 11.25pm-0.15am

Highlights Six Nations