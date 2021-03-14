Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

Monday – Sunday, March 15th – 21st

 

MONDAY (Mar 15th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-3.15pm
Stage 6 Tirreno-Adriatico

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
Premier Sports 1 from 7.55pm
8pm LL: Barcelona v Huesca

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
8pm PL: Wolverhampton v Liverpool

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head

AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Women’s AFL

TUESDAY (March 16th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Brooklyn Knicks @ Nets

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-3.45pm
Stage 7 Tirreno-Adriatico

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm
3rd T20 India v England

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7pm Cardiff City v Stoke City
7pm Derby County v Brentford
7pm Luton Town v Coventry City
7pm Middlesbrough v Preston North End
7pm Rotherham United v Watford

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Bournemouth v Swansea City

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)
8pm Real Madrid (1) v Atalanta (0)

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)
8pm Manchester City (2) v Borussia Mönchengladbach (0)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm
Boston Jazz @ Celtics

WEDNESDAY (March 17th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final

CRICKET Premier Sports 1 from 9.55am
1st T20 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Torino v Sassuolo
5.45pm Juventus v Napoli

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.10pm-4.30pm
One-day race Nokere Koerse

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5.30pm
Premier Sports 2 from 5.55pm
6pm LL: Sevilla v Elche

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7pm Nottingham Forest v Norwich City
7pm Queens Park Rangers v Millwall
7pm Wycombe Wanderers v Barnsley
7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City
7.45pm Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Birmingham City v Reading

SOCCER Virgin Media from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)
8pm Chelsea (1) v Atletico Madrid (0)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)
8pm Bayern Munich (4) v Lazio (1)

THURSDAY (March 18th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
Dallas Clippers @ Mavericks

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm
Nairobi Kenya Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.30am
Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-10pm
Florida The Honda Classic

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Ryanair Steeple Chase

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm
4th T20 India v England

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm
BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Europa League, Round of 16
5.55pm Arsenal v Olympiakos

SOCCER ESPN from 5.30pm
Europa League, Round of 16
5.55pm Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 7.55pm
Europa League, Round of 16
8pm AC Milan v Manchester Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Europa League, Round of 16
8pm Rangers v Slavia Prague

FRIDAY (March 19th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am
LA Hornets @ Lakers

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final

CRICKET Premier Sports 1 from 9.55am
2nd T20 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm
Karen CC Kenya Open

SOCCER Eurosport 1, 11am-11.30am
BT Sport 1, 11am-11.30am
Draw Champions League Quarter-finals

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.30am
Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-10pm
Palm Beach Gardens The Honda Classic

SOCCER BT Sport 1, noon-12.30pm
Draw Europa League Quarter-finals

HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Gold Cup

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4pm
One-day race Bretagne Classic

RUGBY TG4 from 5.40pm
eir Sport 1 from 5.45pm
6pm Pro14: Munster v Benetton

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 6pm
Women’s Super League
6.30pm Arsenal v Manchester Utd

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
FreeSports from 6pm
8pm LL: Real Betis v Levante

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
7.45pm EP: Newcastle v Wasps

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
8pm PL: Fulham v Leeds Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Arminia Bielefeld v RB Leipzig

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
7.45pm IP: Crusaders v Linfield

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
Airtricity League Premier Division
7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic

SOCCER BT Sport Extra 2
8pm Ligue 1: Nice v Marseille

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
Eir Sport 2 from 8.10pm
8.15pm Pro14: Ulster v Zebre

RUGBY TG4 from 8.10pm
eir Sport 1 from 8pm
Premier Sports 2 from 7.30pm
8.15pm Pro14: Leinster v Ospreys

CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 9.30pm
1st ODI New Zealand v Bangladesh

SATURDAY (March 20th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Toronto Jazz @ Raptors

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm
Nairobi Kenya Open

CRICKET Premier Sports 1 from 9.55am
3rd T20 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.15am
Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm
Florida The Honda Classic

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
FA Cup Quarter-final
12.15pm Bournemouth v Southampton

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Metz v Rennes

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm Brentford v Nottingham Forest
3pm Watford v Birmingham City
5.30pm Swansea City v Cardiff City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm Athletic Bilbao v Eibar
3.15pm Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
5.30pm Huesca v Osasuna
8pm Real Valladolid v Sevilla

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm
5th T20 India v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.25pm-4pm
One-day race Milan-San Remo

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 1.30pm
BBC 1 from 1.45pm
2.15pm 6N: Scotland v Italy

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Crotone v Bologna
5pm Spezia v Cagliari
7.45pm Inter Milan v Sassuolo

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Bayern Munich v Stuttgart
5.30pm Schalke v Gladbach

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
eir Sport 1 from 5.20pm
FA Cup Quarter-final
5.30pm Everton v Manchester City

BOXING Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
Wembley Chris Billam-Smith v Deion Jumah
Anthony Fowler v Jorge Fortea
Lawrence Okolie v Krzysztof Glowacki

RUGBY BBC 1 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media One from 7.45pm
8pm 6N: France v Wales

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
8pm Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle Utd

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
LA Hawks @ Lakers

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day

RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.15pm-0.15am
Highlights Six Nations

SUNDAY (March 21st)

UFC BT Sport 1 from midnight
Las Vegas Derek Brunson v Kevin Holland

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm
Karen CC Kenya Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am
Noon SP: Celtic v Rangers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.15am
Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm
Florida The Honda Classic

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am
11.30am Serie A: Verona v Atalanta

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Strasbourg v RC Lens

SOCCER BT Sport Extra 2
Bundesliga
12.30pm Hoffenheim v Mainz
2.30pm Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Getafe v Elche
3.15pm Valencia v Granada
5.30pm Atlético Madrid v Alavés
8pm Real Sociedad v Barcelona

SOCCER BBC 1 from 1.15pm
FA Cup 6th Round
1.30pm Chelsea v Sheffield Utd

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-3.05pm
Cittiglio, Italy Trofeo Alredo Binda

HORSE RACING TG4, 1.45pm-5.35pm
The Curragh Inc the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire

CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 1.45pm
1st Test, D1 West Indies v Sri Lanka

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2pm
3pm EP: Northampton v Bristol

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm
eir Sport 2 from 2.55pm
3pm Pro14: Dragons v Glasgow

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.30pm
Premier Sports 2 from 2.45pm
3pm PL: West Ham Utd v Arsenal

RUGBY BT Sport Extra
3pm EP: Sale v London Irish

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.50pm
FA Cup 6th Round
5pm Leicester City v Manchester Utd

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.10pm
5pm Serie A: Fiorentina v AC Milan
7.45pm Roma v Napoli

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
7.30pm Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
Boston Magic @ Celtics

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

RUGBY UTV, 11.25pm-0.15am
Highlights Six Nations

