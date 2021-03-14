Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, March 15th – 21st
MONDAY (Mar 15th)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-3.15pm
Stage 6 Tirreno-Adriatico
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
Premier Sports 1 from 7.55pm
8pm LL: Barcelona v Huesca
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
8pm PL: Wolverhampton v Liverpool
RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm
Analysis Against the Head
AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Women’s AFL
TUESDAY (March 16th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Brooklyn Knicks @ Nets
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-3.45pm
Stage 7 Tirreno-Adriatico
HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm
3rd T20 India v England
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7pm Cardiff City v Stoke City
7pm Derby County v Brentford
7pm Luton Town v Coventry City
7pm Middlesbrough v Preston North End
7pm Rotherham United v Watford
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Bournemouth v Swansea City
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)
8pm Real Madrid (1) v Atalanta (0)
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)
8pm Manchester City (2) v Borussia Mönchengladbach (0)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm
Boston Jazz @ Celtics
WEDNESDAY (March 17th)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final
CRICKET Premier Sports 1 from 9.55am
1st T20 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe
HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Torino v Sassuolo
5.45pm Juventus v Napoli
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.10pm-4.30pm
One-day race Nokere Koerse
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5.30pm
Premier Sports 2 from 5.55pm
6pm LL: Sevilla v Elche
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7pm Nottingham Forest v Norwich City
7pm Queens Park Rangers v Millwall
7pm Wycombe Wanderers v Barnsley
7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City
7.45pm Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Birmingham City v Reading
SOCCER Virgin Media from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)
8pm Chelsea (1) v Atletico Madrid (0)
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Champions League, Round of 16 (2nd leg)
8pm Bayern Munich (4) v Lazio (1)
THURSDAY (March 18th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
Dallas Clippers @ Mavericks
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm
Nairobi Kenya Open
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.30am
Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-10pm
Florida The Honda Classic
HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Ryanair Steeple Chase
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm
4th T20 India v England
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm
BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Europa League, Round of 16
5.55pm Arsenal v Olympiakos
SOCCER ESPN from 5.30pm
Europa League, Round of 16
5.55pm Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 7.55pm
Europa League, Round of 16
8pm AC Milan v Manchester Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Europa League, Round of 16
8pm Rangers v Slavia Prague
FRIDAY (March 19th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am
LA Hornets @ Lakers
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final
CRICKET Premier Sports 1 from 9.55am
2nd T20 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm
Karen CC Kenya Open
SOCCER Eurosport 1, 11am-11.30am
BT Sport 1, 11am-11.30am
Draw Champions League Quarter-finals
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.30am
Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-10pm
Palm Beach Gardens The Honda Classic
SOCCER BT Sport 1, noon-12.30pm
Draw Europa League Quarter-finals
HORSE RACING UTV, 1pm-4.30pm
Virgin Media One, 1pm-4.30pm
Cheltenham Including the Gold Cup
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-4pm
One-day race Bretagne Classic
RUGBY TG4 from 5.40pm
eir Sport 1 from 5.45pm
6pm Pro14: Munster v Benetton
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 6pm
Women’s Super League
6.30pm Arsenal v Manchester Utd
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
FreeSports from 6pm
8pm LL: Real Betis v Levante
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
7.45pm EP: Newcastle v Wasps
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
8pm PL: Fulham v Leeds Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Arminia Bielefeld v RB Leipzig
SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
7.45pm IP: Crusaders v Linfield
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
Airtricity League Premier Division
7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic
SOCCER BT Sport Extra 2
8pm Ligue 1: Nice v Marseille
RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
Eir Sport 2 from 8.10pm
8.15pm Pro14: Ulster v Zebre
RUGBY TG4 from 8.10pm
eir Sport 1 from 8pm
Premier Sports 2 from 7.30pm
8.15pm Pro14: Leinster v Ospreys
CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 9.30pm
1st ODI New Zealand v Bangladesh
SATURDAY (March 20th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from midnight
Toronto Jazz @ Raptors
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm
Nairobi Kenya Open
CRICKET Premier Sports 1 from 9.55am
3rd T20 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.15am
Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm
Florida The Honda Classic
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
FA Cup Quarter-final
12.15pm Bournemouth v Southampton
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Metz v Rennes
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm Brentford v Nottingham Forest
3pm Watford v Birmingham City
5.30pm Swansea City v Cardiff City
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm Athletic Bilbao v Eibar
3.15pm Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
5.30pm Huesca v Osasuna
8pm Real Valladolid v Sevilla
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm
5th T20 India v England
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.25pm-4pm
One-day race Milan-San Remo
RUGBY Virgin Media One from 1.30pm
BBC 1 from 1.45pm
2.15pm 6N: Scotland v Italy
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Crotone v Bologna
5pm Spezia v Cagliari
7.45pm Inter Milan v Sassuolo
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Bayern Munich v Stuttgart
5.30pm Schalke v Gladbach
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
eir Sport 1 from 5.20pm
FA Cup Quarter-final
5.30pm Everton v Manchester City
BOXING Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
Wembley Chris Billam-Smith v Deion Jumah
Anthony Fowler v Jorge Fortea
Lawrence Okolie v Krzysztof Glowacki
RUGBY BBC 1 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media One from 7.45pm
8pm 6N: France v Wales
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm
8pm Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle Utd
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
LA Hawks @ Lakers
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.35pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day
RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.15pm-0.15am
Highlights Six Nations
SUNDAY (March 21st)
UFC BT Sport 1 from midnight
Las Vegas Derek Brunson v Kevin Holland
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
New Zealand America’s Cup Final
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm
Karen CC Kenya Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am
Noon SP: Celtic v Rangers
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.15am
Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm
Florida The Honda Classic
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am
11.30am Serie A: Verona v Atalanta
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Strasbourg v RC Lens
SOCCER BT Sport Extra 2
Bundesliga
12.30pm Hoffenheim v Mainz
2.30pm Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Getafe v Elche
3.15pm Valencia v Granada
5.30pm Atlético Madrid v Alavés
8pm Real Sociedad v Barcelona
SOCCER BBC 1 from 1.15pm
FA Cup 6th Round
1.30pm Chelsea v Sheffield Utd
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-3.05pm
Cittiglio, Italy Trofeo Alredo Binda
HORSE RACING TG4, 1.45pm-5.35pm
The Curragh Inc the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire
CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 1.45pm
1st Test, D1 West Indies v Sri Lanka
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2pm
3pm EP: Northampton v Bristol
RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm
eir Sport 2 from 2.55pm
3pm Pro14: Dragons v Glasgow
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.30pm
Premier Sports 2 from 2.45pm
3pm PL: West Ham Utd v Arsenal
RUGBY BT Sport Extra
3pm EP: Sale v London Irish
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.50pm
FA Cup 6th Round
5pm Leicester City v Manchester Utd
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.10pm
5pm Serie A: Fiorentina v AC Milan
7.45pm Roma v Napoli
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
7.30pm Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
Boston Magic @ Celtics
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Lyon v PSG
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2
RUGBY UTV, 11.25pm-0.15am
Highlights Six Nations