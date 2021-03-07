Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Mar 8th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am

Atlanta 70th NBA All Star Game

CRICKET Channel 4 from 3.45am

4th Test, D5 India v England

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-3pm

Paris-Nice Stage 2: To Amilly

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Chelsea v Everton

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

8pm LL: Real Betis v Alavés

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm PL: West Ham Utd v Leeds Utd

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Atalanta

AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Women’s AFL

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 8.10pm

Women’s Super League

8.15pm Bristol City v Reading

TUESDAY (March 9th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

Auckland America’s Cup Final

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-3pm

Paris-Nice Stage 3: To Gien

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm

TPC Sawgrass Players Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

7.45pm L1: Portsmouth v Sunderland

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions League Last 16 (2nd leg)

8pm Juventus (1) v Porto (2)

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 3 fom 7.30pm

Champions League Last 16 (2nd leg)

8pm Borussia Dormund (3) v Sevilla (2)

WEDNESDAY (March 10th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

Auckland America’s Cup Final

CRICKET FreeSports from 5.20am

2nd Test, D1 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 12.15pm

Women’s Champions League, Last 16 (2nd leg)

12.30pm Atlético Madrid (0) v Chelsea (2)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-3.15pm

Stage 1 Tirreno-Adriatico

CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 1.15pm

1st one-day West Indies v Sri Lanka

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-3pm

Paris-Nice Stage 4: To Chiroubles

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm

TPC Sawgrass Players Championship

SOCCER BT Sport Extra 2

Bundesliga

5.30pm Arminia Bielefeld v Werder Bremen

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Manchester City v Southampton

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5.30pm

6pm LL: Atlético Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

SOCCER ESPN from 6pm

6pm Ligue 1: Marseille v Rennes

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions League, Last 16 (2nd leg)

8pm Liverpool (2) v RB Leipzig (0)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Champions League, Last 16 (2nd leg)

8pm PSG (4) v Barcelona (1)

THURSDAY (March 11th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am

Dallas Spurs @ Mavericks

CRICKET FreeSports from 5.20am

2nd Test, D2 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-11.30am

Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.30am

Doha Qatar Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm

Florida The Players Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-3.15pm

Stage 2 Tirreno-Adriatico

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.45pm

Women’s Champions League, Last 16 (2nd leg)

1pm Fiorentina (0) v Manchester City (3)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-3pm

Paris-Nice Stage 5: To Bollène

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm

Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

Europa League, Last 16 (1st leg)

5.55pm Manchester Utd v AC Milan

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm

Europa League, Last 16 (1st leg)

5.55pm Slavia Prague v Rangers

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm

Virgin Media Two from 7.55pm

Europa League, Last 16 (1st leg)

8pm Olympiakos v Arsenal

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm

Europa League, Last 16 (1st leg)

8pm Tottenham Hotspur v Dinamo Zagreb

FRIDAY (March 12th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am

Brooklyn Celtics @ Nets

SAILING Sky Sports Action from 3am

Auckland America’s Cup Final

CRICKET FreeSports from 5.20am

2nd Test, D3 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-11.30am

Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.30am

Doha Qatar Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm

TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-3.15pm

Stage 3 Tirreno-Adriatico

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm

1st T20 India v England

CRICKET BT Sport 3 from 1pm

2nd ODI West Indies v Sri Lanka

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-3pm

Paris-Nice Stage 6: To Biot

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Lazio v Crotone

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Premier Sports 2 from 5.40pm

5.45pm Pro14: Zebre v Leinster

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

FreeSports from 6pm

8pm LL: Levante v Valencia

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

Championship

7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Brentford

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm

7.45pm EP: Bristol v Wasps

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm FC Augsburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach

RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm

eir Sport 2 from 7.55pm

8pm Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys

RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm

eir Sport 1 from 7.45pm

Premier Sports 2 from 7.55pm

S4C from 7.55pm

8pm Pro14: Munster v Scarlets

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm

8pm PL: Newcastle Utd v Aston Villa

SATURDAY (March 13th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am

Memphis Nuggets @ Grizzlies

SAILING Sky Sports Action from 3am

Auckland America’s Cup Final

CRICKET FreeSports from 5.20am

2nd Test, D4 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm

Doha Qatar Masters

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am

12.30pm PL: Leeds Utd v Chelsea

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Angers v St Etienne

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.15pm Luton Town v Swansea City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm LL: Alavés v Cádiz

3.15pm Real Madrid v Elche

5.30pm Osasuna v Real Valladolid

8pm Getafe v Atlético Madrid

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.20pm-2.05pm

Paris-Nice Stage 7: To Valdeblore La Colmiane

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 12.45pm

Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm

Florida The Players Championship

RUGBY UTV from 1.30pm

Virgin Media One from 1.30pm

2.15pm 6N: Italy v Wales

4.45pm England v France

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm

Wolverhampton From Imperial Cup

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Sassuolo v Verona

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.05pm-3.30pm

Stage 4 Tirreno-Adriatico

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich

5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.30pm

Premier Sport 1 from 2.45pm

3pm PL: Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.45pm

Papa John’s Trophy - Final

3pm Portsmouth v Salford City

RUGBY BT Sport Extra

3pm EP: Gloucester v Leicester

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm

4pm Ligue 1: Marseille v Brest

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.55pm

5pm Serie A: Benevento v Fiorentina

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm PL: Everton v Burnley

NBA Sky Sports Mix from 7pm

Oklahoma Knicks @ Thunder

RUGBY TG4 from 7.15pm

Premier Sports 2 from 7pm

eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm

7.35pm Pro14: Connacht v Edinburgh

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm

Premier Sports 1 from 7pm

7.35pm Pro14: Dragons v Ulster

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm

8pm PL: Fulham v Manchester City

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.25pm

Highlights Match of the Day

RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.20pm-0.20am

Highlights Six Nations

SUNDAY (March 14th)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 1am

Las Vegas Leon Edwards v Belal Muhammad

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

Auckland America’s Cup Final

CRICKET FreeSports from 5.20am

2nd Test, D5 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm

Doha Qatar Masters

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from

11.30am Serie A: Bologna v Sampdoria

2pm Torino v Inter Milan

SOCCER BBC 1 from 11.45am

Noon PL: Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.45am

Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-10pm

Florida The Players Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.15pm Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm LL: Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao

3.15pm Granada v Real Sociedad

5.30pm Eibar v Villarreal

8pm Sevilla v Real Betis

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Nimes v Montpellier

2pm Rennes v Strasbourg

4.05pm Monaco v Lille

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 12.30pm

1pm EP: London Irish v Worcester

SOCCER ESPN from 12.30pm

Bundesliga

12.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Arminia Bielefeld

2.30pm RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 12.55pm

Premier Sports 1 from 12.55pm

1pm Pro14: Benetton v Cardiff Blues

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm

2nd T20 India v England

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

2pm PL: Leicester City v Sheffield Utd

4.30pm Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

7.15pm Manchester Utd v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2pm

Women’s League Cup Final

2.30pm Chelsea v Bristol City

RUGBY Virgin Media from 2pm

BBC 1 from 2.20pm

3pm 6N: Scotland v Ireland

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.10pm-4pm

Paris-Nice Final stage: From Nice

HORSE RACING TG4, 2.15pm-5.40pm

Naas Leinster National Day

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.45pm

Papa John’s Trophy - Final

3pm Sunderland v Tranmere Rovers

HOCKEY RTE 2 from 4.30pm

5pm Women: Ireland v Britain

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 4.45pm

Bundesliga

5pm VfB Stuttgart v Hoffenheim

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.55pm

5pm Serie A: Cagliari v Juventus

7.45pm AC Milan v Napoli

CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm

3rd ODI West Indies v Sri Lanka

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-6.30pm

Stage 5 Tirreno-Adriatico

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: PSG v Nantes

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8pm

San Francisco Jazz @ Warriors

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2

RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.20pm-0.20am

UTV, 11.45pm-0.40am

Highlights Six Nations