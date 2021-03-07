Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, March 8th – 14th
MONDAY (Mar 8th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Atlanta 70th NBA All Star Game
CRICKET Channel 4 from 3.45am
4th Test, D5 India v England
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-3pm
Paris-Nice Stage 2: To Amilly
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Chelsea v Everton
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Real Betis v Alavés
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
8pm PL: West Ham Utd v Leeds Utd
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Atalanta
AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Women’s AFL
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 8.10pm
Women’s Super League
8.15pm Bristol City v Reading
TUESDAY (March 9th)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
Auckland America’s Cup Final
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-3pm
Paris-Nice Stage 3: To Gien
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm
TPC Sawgrass Players Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
7.45pm L1: Portsmouth v Sunderland
SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League Last 16 (2nd leg)
8pm Juventus (1) v Porto (2)
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 3 fom 7.30pm
Champions League Last 16 (2nd leg)
8pm Borussia Dormund (3) v Sevilla (2)
WEDNESDAY (March 10th)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
Auckland America’s Cup Final
CRICKET FreeSports from 5.20am
2nd Test, D1 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 12.15pm
Women’s Champions League, Last 16 (2nd leg)
12.30pm Atlético Madrid (0) v Chelsea (2)
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-3.15pm
Stage 1 Tirreno-Adriatico
CRICKET BT Sport 1 from 1.15pm
1st one-day West Indies v Sri Lanka
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-3pm
Paris-Nice Stage 4: To Chiroubles
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-10pm
TPC Sawgrass Players Championship
SOCCER BT Sport Extra 2
Bundesliga
5.30pm Arminia Bielefeld v Werder Bremen
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Manchester City v Southampton
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 5.30pm
6pm LL: Atlético Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
SOCCER ESPN from 6pm
6pm Ligue 1: Marseille v Rennes
SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League, Last 16 (2nd leg)
8pm Liverpool (2) v RB Leipzig (0)
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Champions League, Last 16 (2nd leg)
8pm PSG (4) v Barcelona (1)
THURSDAY (March 11th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
Dallas Spurs @ Mavericks
CRICKET FreeSports from 5.20am
2nd Test, D2 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-11.30am
Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.30am
Doha Qatar Masters
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm
Florida The Players Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-3.15pm
Stage 2 Tirreno-Adriatico
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 12.45pm
Women’s Champions League, Last 16 (2nd leg)
1pm Fiorentina (0) v Manchester City (3)
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.15pm-3pm
Paris-Nice Stage 5: To Bollène
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm
Europa League, Last 16 (1st leg)
5.55pm Manchester Utd v AC Milan
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Europa League, Last 16 (1st leg)
5.55pm Slavia Prague v Rangers
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Virgin Media Two from 7.55pm
Europa League, Last 16 (1st leg)
8pm Olympiakos v Arsenal
SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
Europa League, Last 16 (1st leg)
8pm Tottenham Hotspur v Dinamo Zagreb
FRIDAY (March 12th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
Brooklyn Celtics @ Nets
SAILING Sky Sports Action from 3am
Auckland America’s Cup Final
CRICKET FreeSports from 5.20am
2nd Test, D3 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-11.30am
Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.30am
Doha Qatar Masters
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm
TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-3.15pm
Stage 3 Tirreno-Adriatico
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm
1st T20 India v England
CRICKET BT Sport 3 from 1pm
2nd ODI West Indies v Sri Lanka
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-3pm
Paris-Nice Stage 6: To Biot
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Lazio v Crotone
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Premier Sports 2 from 5.40pm
5.45pm Pro14: Zebre v Leinster
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
FreeSports from 6pm
8pm LL: Levante v Valencia
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
Championship
7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Brentford
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
7.45pm EP: Bristol v Wasps
SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm FC Augsburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach
RUGBY Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 2 from 7.55pm
8pm Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys
RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.45pm
Premier Sports 2 from 7.55pm
S4C from 7.55pm
8pm Pro14: Munster v Scarlets
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
8pm PL: Newcastle Utd v Aston Villa
SATURDAY (March 13th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1am
Memphis Nuggets @ Grizzlies
SAILING Sky Sports Action from 3am
Auckland America’s Cup Final
CRICKET FreeSports from 5.20am
2nd Test, D4 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm
Doha Qatar Masters
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
12.30pm PL: Leeds Utd v Chelsea
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Angers v St Etienne
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.15pm Luton Town v Swansea City
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Alavés v Cádiz
3.15pm Real Madrid v Elche
5.30pm Osasuna v Real Valladolid
8pm Getafe v Atlético Madrid
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.20pm-2.05pm
Paris-Nice Stage 7: To Valdeblore La Colmiane
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 12.45pm
Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-11pm
Florida The Players Championship
RUGBY UTV from 1.30pm
Virgin Media One from 1.30pm
2.15pm 6N: Italy v Wales
4.45pm England v France
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Wolverhampton From Imperial Cup
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Sassuolo v Verona
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.05pm-3.30pm
Stage 4 Tirreno-Adriatico
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich
5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.30pm
Premier Sport 1 from 2.45pm
3pm PL: Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.45pm
Papa John’s Trophy - Final
3pm Portsmouth v Salford City
RUGBY BT Sport Extra
3pm EP: Gloucester v Leicester
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
4pm Ligue 1: Marseille v Brest
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.55pm
5pm Serie A: Benevento v Fiorentina
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm PL: Everton v Burnley
NBA Sky Sports Mix from 7pm
Oklahoma Knicks @ Thunder
RUGBY TG4 from 7.15pm
Premier Sports 2 from 7pm
eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
7.35pm Pro14: Connacht v Edinburgh
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
Premier Sports 1 from 7pm
7.35pm Pro14: Dragons v Ulster
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
8pm PL: Fulham v Manchester City
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.25pm
Highlights Match of the Day
RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.20pm-0.20am
Highlights Six Nations
SUNDAY (March 14th)
UFC BT Sport 1 from 1am
Las Vegas Leon Edwards v Belal Muhammad
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am
Auckland America’s Cup Final
CRICKET FreeSports from 5.20am
2nd Test, D5 Afghanistan v Zimbabwe
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1.30pm
Doha Qatar Masters
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from
11.30am Serie A: Bologna v Sampdoria
2pm Torino v Inter Milan
SOCCER BBC 1 from 11.45am
Noon PL: Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
GOLF Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 11.45am
Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-10pm
Florida The Players Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.15pm Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao
3.15pm Granada v Real Sociedad
5.30pm Eibar v Villarreal
8pm Sevilla v Real Betis
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Nimes v Montpellier
2pm Rennes v Strasbourg
4.05pm Monaco v Lille
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 12.30pm
1pm EP: London Irish v Worcester
SOCCER ESPN from 12.30pm
Bundesliga
12.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Arminia Bielefeld
2.30pm RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt
RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 12.55pm
Premier Sports 1 from 12.55pm
1pm Pro14: Benetton v Cardiff Blues
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm
2nd T20 India v England
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
2pm PL: Leicester City v Sheffield Utd
4.30pm Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
7.15pm Manchester Utd v West Ham Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2pm
Women’s League Cup Final
2.30pm Chelsea v Bristol City
RUGBY Virgin Media from 2pm
BBC 1 from 2.20pm
3pm 6N: Scotland v Ireland
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.10pm-4pm
Paris-Nice Final stage: From Nice
HORSE RACING TG4, 2.15pm-5.40pm
Naas Leinster National Day
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.45pm
Papa John’s Trophy - Final
3pm Sunderland v Tranmere Rovers
HOCKEY RTE 2 from 4.30pm
5pm Women: Ireland v Britain
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 4.45pm
Bundesliga
5pm VfB Stuttgart v Hoffenheim
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.55pm
5pm Serie A: Cagliari v Juventus
7.45pm AC Milan v Napoli
CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
3rd ODI West Indies v Sri Lanka
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-6.30pm
Stage 5 Tirreno-Adriatico
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: PSG v Nantes
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8pm
San Francisco Jazz @ Warriors
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2
RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.20pm-0.20am
UTV, 11.45pm-0.40am
Highlights Six Nations