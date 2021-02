Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Feb 15th)

TENNIS Eurosport, midnight-1.30pm

Melbourne Park Australian Open

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am

Denver Lakers @ Nuggets

CRICKET Channel 4 from 3.50am

2nd Test, D3 India v England

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-6pm, 6.45pm-11pm

BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.35pm, 7pm-8pm

Newport Welsh Open

TENNIS BBC 2, 3.30pm-4.30pm

Highlights Australian Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

6pm PL: West Ham Utd v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

8pm LL: Cádiz v Athletic Bilbao

RUGBY Channel 5, 7pm-8pm

Highlights English Premiership

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Hellas Verona v Parma

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

8pm Chelsea v Newcastle Utd

AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Women’s AFL, 2nd Round

RUGBY RTE 2, 8pm-9pm

Analysis Against the Head

TUESDAY (Feb 16th)

TENNIS Eurosport, midnight-11.05am

Melbourne Park Australian Open

CRICKET Channel 4 from 3.50am

2nd Test, D4 India v England

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-6pm, 6.45pm-11pm

BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.35pm, 7pm-8pm

Newport Welsh Open

TENNIS BBC 2, 3.30pm-4.30pm

Highlights Australian Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.30pm

EFL Trophy Semi-final

6pm Oxford Utd v Tranmere Rovers

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm

Champions League - Round of 16

8pm Barcelona v Paris Saint Germain

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm

BT Sport 2 from 7pm

Champions League - Round of 16

8pm RB Leipzig v Liverpool

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7pm Preston North End v Watford

7pm Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday

7.45pm Bristol City v Reading

7.45pm Wycombe Wanderers v Derby County

SOCCER Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm

Championship

7.45pm Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 8pm

Championship

8.15pm Luton Town v Cardiff City

WEDNESDAY (Feb 17th)

TENNIS Eurosport, midnight-11.30am

Melbourne Park Australian Open

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

CRICKET Channel 4 from 3.50am

2nd Test, D5 India v England

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-6pm, 6.45pm-11pm

BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.35pm, 7pm-8pm

Newport Welsh Open

TENNIS BBC 2, 3.30pm-4.30pm

Highlights Australian Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.30pm

EFL Trophy Semi-final

6pm Sunderland v Lincoln City

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Burnley v Fulham

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.45pm

Amazon Prime

8.15pm PL: Everton v Manchester City

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7pm

BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm

Champions League - Round of 16

8pm FC Porto v Juventus

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm

Champions League - Round of 16

8pm Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button

Championship

7pm Coventry City v Norwich City

7pm Millwall v Birmingham City

7pm Queens Park Rangers v Brentford

7pm Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

7.45pm Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 8pm

Championship

8.15pm Bournemouth v Rotherham Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 8pm

8pm Ligue 1: Marseille v Nice

THURSDAY (Feb 18th)

TENNIS Eurosport, midnight-11.30am

Melbourne Park Australian Open

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am

Philadelphia Rockets @ 76ers

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm

BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.35pm, 7pm-8pm

Newport Welsh Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.45pm-11pm

LA The Genesis Invitational

TENNIS BBC 2, 3.30pm-4.30pm

Highlights Australian Open

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 5.30pm

BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

Europa League - Round of 32

5.55pm Real Sociedad v Manchester Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm

Europa League - Round of 32

5.55pm RZ Pellets WAC v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER ESPN from 5.30pm

Europa League - Round of 32

5.55pm Slavia Prague v Leicester City

SOCCER Virgin Media Two from 7.55pm

BT Sport 2 from 7.55pm

Europa League - Round of 32

8pm Benfica v Arsenal

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm

Europa League - Round of 32

8pm Royal Antwerp v Rangers

FRIDAY (Feb 19th)

TENNIS Eurosport, 5am-11.30am

Melbourne Park Australian Open

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am

LA Nets @ Lakers

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 11.45pm-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm

BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.35pm, 7pm-8pm

Newport Welsh Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.45pm-11pm

Riviera CC The Genesis Invitational

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.25pm

5.30pm Serie A: Fiorentina v Spezia

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

8pm LL: Real Betis v Getafe

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm

7.45pm EP: Bath v Gloucester

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Arminia Bielefeld v VfL Wolfsburg

RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm

Premier Sports 2 from 7pm

eir Sports 1 from 7pm

7.35pm Pro14: Dragons v Leinster

RUGBY eir Sports 2 from 7pm

Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm

7.35pm Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ulster

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm

8pm PL: Wolverhampton v Leeds Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.45pm

Championship

7.45pm Watford v Derby County

SOCCER ESPN from 8pm

8pm Ligue 1: Brest v Lyon

SATURDAY (Feb 20th)

TENNIS Eurosport, 8.30am-11am

Melbourne Park Australian Open - Women’s Singles Final

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am

Houston Mavericks @ Rockets

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 6.35am

6.40am Women: Indigenous All Stars v Maori

9.10am Men: Indigenous All Stars v Maori

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Preview Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am

12.30pm PL: Southampton v Chelsea

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm LL: Elche v Eibar

3.15pm Atlético Madrid v Levante

5.30pm Valencia v Celta Vigo

8pm Real Valladolid v Real Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Saint-Étienne v Reims

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon

Championship

12.30pm Coventry City v Brentford

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm

BBC Red Button, 1.15pm-2.30pm, 7pm-10pm

Newport Welsh Open

ATHLETICS BBC 1, 1.15pm-2.15pm

Poland 2021 Torun Series

HORSE RACING UTV, 1.25pm-4pm

Virgin Media One, 1.25pm-4pm

Ascot Including the Betfair Chase

SOCCER FreeSports from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Lazio v Sampdoria

TENNIS BBC 1, 2.15pm-3.45pm

Highlights Women’s Singles Final

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm

3pm EP: Leicester Tigers v Wasps

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2.45pm

Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm

3pm PL: Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 2.55pm

Premier Sports 2 from 2.30pm

3pm Pro14: Scarlets v Benetton

5.15pm Ospreys v Zebre

SOCCER ESPN from 4pm

4pm Ligue 1: Nantes v Marseille

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.55pm

5pm Serie A: Genoa v Verona

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm

LA The Genesis Invitational

HORSE RACING Virgin Media Two, 5pm-6pm

Dubai The Saudi Cup

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm PL: Liverpool v Everton

8pm Fulham v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm

Bundesliga

5.30pm Schalke v Borussia Dortmund

BOXING Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

London Jonny Fisher v Matt Gordon

Amy Timlin v Carly Skelly

Florian Marku v Rylan Charlton

Anthony Fowler v Jorge Fortea

David Avanesyan v Josh Kelly

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 7.15pm

Premier Sports 1 from 7pm

7.35pm Pro14: Edinburgh v Munster

RUGBY TG4 from 7.15pm

Premier Sports 2 from 7.30pm

7.35pm Pro14: Connacht v Cardiff Blues

NBA Sky Sports Mix from 10pm

New York Spurs @ Knicks

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.25pm

Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 21st)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 1am

Las Vegas Ketlen Vieira v Yana Kunitskaya

Curtis Blaydes v Derrick Lewis

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am

LA Heat @ Lakers

BOXING Premier Sports 1 from 3am

BoxNation from 3am

Las Vegas Miguel Berchelt v Oscar Valdez

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 3am

New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

TENNIS Eurosport, 8.30am-noon

Melbourne Park Australian Open - Men’s Singles Final

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am

11.30am Serie A: Parma v Udinese

2pm AC Milan v Inter Milan

5pm Atalanta v Napoli

7.45pm Benevento v Roma

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am

Noon PL: West Ham Utd v Tottenham Hotspur

2pm Aston Villa v Leicester City

4.30pm Arsenal v Manchester City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm LL: Barcelona v Cádiz

3.15pm Real Sociedad v Alavés

5.30pm Huesca v Granada

8pm Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 12.15pm

Bundesliga

12.30pm Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen

2.30pm Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig

5pm Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm

BBC Red Button, 1.15pm-4.25pm, 7pm-10pm

Newport Welsh Open

TENNIS BBC 1, 1.50pm-3.10pm

Highlights Australian Open - Men’s Singles Final

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2pm

3pm EP: London Irish v Bristol

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11.30pm

Riviera CC The Genesis Invitational

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 6.30pm

7pm PL: Manchester Utd v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

7.30pm SP: Ross County v Celtic

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: PSG v Monaco

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm

New Orleans Celtics @ Pelicans

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2