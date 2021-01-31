Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, February 1st – 7th
MONDAY (Feb 1st)
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am, 10am-noon
ATP Murray River Open
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm LL: Real Betis v Osasuna
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
7.45pm Watford v Queens Park Rangers
AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Women’s AFL (week 1)
TUESDAY (Feb 2nd)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup - Prada Cup
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am
ATP Murray River Open
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Wolves v Arsenal
8.15pm PL: Man Utd v Southampton
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Sheffield Utd v West Brom
8.15pm PL: Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
7.45pm SP: Kilmarnock v Celtic
SOCCER BBC 1, 11.15pm-0.15am
Highlights Match of the Day
WEDNESDAY (Feb 3rd)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup - Prada Cup
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am, 10am-noon
ATP Murray River Open
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Burnley v Man City
8.15pm Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Fulham v Leicester City
8.15pm Aston Villa v West Ham Utd
SOCCER BT Sport Extra 2
6pm Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Lille
8pm PSG v Nimes
8pm RC Lens v Marseille
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
7.30pm PL: Leeds Utd v Everton
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.45pm
Championship
7.45pm Brentford v Bristol City
SOCCER BBC 1, 11.45pm-0.55am
Highlights Match of the Day
THURSDAY (Feb 4th)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am
ATP Murray River Open
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am
2nd Test, D1 Pakistan v South Africa
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-10am, 11.30am-2.30pm
Royal Greens GC Saudi International
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm
Milton Keynes Shoot Out
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-midnight
Arizona Phoenix Open
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7pm
8pm PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
FRIDAY (Feb 5th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
Dallas Warriors @ Mavericks
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.50am
2nd Test, D2 Pakistan v South Africa
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am, 10am-noon
ATP Murray River Open
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-10am, 11.30am-2.30pm
Saudi Arabia Saudi International
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm
Milton Keynes Shoot Out
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-midnight
TPC Scottsdale Phoenix Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6pm
6pm L1: Gillingham v Lincoln City
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
FreeSports from 6.15pm
8pm LL: Alavés v Valladolid
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
English Premiership
7.45pm Bristol v Sale
RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm
7.35pm Pro14: Dragons v Connacht
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: AC Milan v Crotone
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 8.15pm
Championship
8.15pm Swansea City v Norwich City
SATURDAY (Feb 6th)
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am
LA Celtics @ Clippers
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am
2nd Test, D3 Pakistan v South Africa
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 2am-4am, 8am-9am
ATP Murray River Open Semi-finals
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 4am-8am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open Semi-finals
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm
Royal Greens GC Saudi International
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
12.30pm PL: Aston Villa v Arsenal
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Preview Football Focus
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Levante v Granada
3.15pm Huesca v Real Madrid
5.30pm Elche v Villarreal
8pm Sevilla v Getafe
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm
Championship
12.30pm Coventry City v Watford
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm
Milton Keynes Shoot Out
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-4.10pm
Leopardstown Including the Irish Champion Hurdle
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1pm-4pm
From Sandown Park, Musselburgh, Wetherby & Leopardstown
RUGBY UTV from 1.30pm
Virgin Media One from 1.30pm
Six Nations
2.15pm Italy v France
4.45pm England v Scotland
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Atalanta v Torino
5pm Juventus v Roma
7.45pm Genoa v Napoli
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Sassuolo v Spezia
SOCCER ESPN from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
4pm Ligue 1: Lorient v Reims
6pm Lyon v Strasbourg
8pm RC Lens v Rennes
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
Arizona Phoenix Open
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm PL: Fulham v West Ham Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
National League
5.20pm Stockport County v Yeovil Town
AFL TG4, 5.10pm-7pm
Highlights Women’s AFL, 2nd Round
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Cologne
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm PL: Fulham v West Ham Utd
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 6pm
New York Trail Blazers @ Knicks
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 10pm
Sacramento Nuggets @ Kings
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day
RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.10pm-0.10am
Highlights Six Nations
SUNDAY (Feb 7th)
UFC BT Sport 1 from 1am
Las Vegas Alistair Overeem v Alexander Volkov
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 2am-4am
ATP Great Ocean Road Open Final
TENNIS Eurosport 1, 4am-6am
ATP Murray River Open Final
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am
2nd Test, D4 Pakistan v South Africa
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm
Saudi Arabia Saudi International
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am
Noon SP: Hamilton Academical v Rangers
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am
11.30am Serie A: Benevento v Sampdoria
2pm Udinese v Verona
5pm Parma v Bologna
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Brest v Bordeaux
2pm Nimes v Monaco
4pm Nantes v Lille
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm LL: Real Sociedad v Cádiz
3.15pm Athletic Bilbao v Valencia
5.30pm Osasuna v Eibar
SOCCER BBC Red Button
Women’s Super League
12.30pm Manchester Utd v Reading
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
English Premiership
1pm Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs
SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm
Milton Keynes Shoot Out
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
2pm PL: Wolverhampton v Leicester City
4.30pm Liverpool v Manchester City
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1.30pm-4.40pm
ITV4, 1pm-4pm
Leopardstown Including the Irish Gold Cup
RUGBY BBC 1 from 2pm
Virgin Media Two from 2pm
Six Nations
3pm Wales v Ireland
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.15pm
Women’s Super League
2.30pm Arsenal v Manchester City
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 4.45pm
Bundesliga
5pm Arminia Bielefeld v Werder Bremen
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm
TPC Scottsdale Phoenix Open
SOCCER RTE 2 from 5.45pm
6pm Fifa Club World Cup Semi-final
NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
Phoenix Celtics @ Suns
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 7.30pm
Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
8pm LL: Real Betis v Barcelona
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Lazio v Cagliari
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Marseille v PSG
RUGBY ITV4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Six Nations
NFL Sky Sports NFL from 10pm
Sky Sports One from 11pm
BBC from 11pm
Super Bowl LV
11.30pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2
TENNIS Eurosport from midnight
Melbourne Park Australian Open (day 1)