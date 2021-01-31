Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Feb 1st)

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am, 10am-noon

ATP Murray River Open

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am

ATP Great Ocean Road Open

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

8pm LL: Real Betis v Osasuna

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

Championship

7.45pm Watford v Queens Park Rangers

AFL TG4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Women’s AFL (week 1)

TUESDAY (Feb 2nd)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am

Auckland America’s Cup - Prada Cup

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am

ATP Murray River Open

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am

ATP Great Ocean Road Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Wolves v Arsenal

8.15pm PL: Man Utd v Southampton

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Sheffield Utd v West Brom

8.15pm PL: Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm

7.45pm SP: Kilmarnock v Celtic

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.15pm-0.15am

Highlights Match of the Day

WEDNESDAY (Feb 3rd)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am

Auckland America’s Cup - Prada Cup

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am, 10am-noon

ATP Murray River Open

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am

ATP Great Ocean Road Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Burnley v Man City

8.15pm Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm

6pm PL: Fulham v Leicester City

8.15pm Aston Villa v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BT Sport Extra 2

6pm Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Lille

8pm PSG v Nimes

8pm RC Lens v Marseille

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm

7.30pm PL: Leeds Utd v Everton

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.45pm

Championship

7.45pm Brentford v Bristol City

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.45pm-0.55am

Highlights Match of the Day

THURSDAY (Feb 4th)

SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am

New Zealand America’s Cup - Prada Cup

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am

ATP Murray River Open

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am

ATP Great Ocean Road Open

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am

2nd Test, D1 Pakistan v South Africa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-10am, 11.30am-2.30pm

Royal Greens GC Saudi International

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm

Milton Keynes Shoot Out

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-midnight

Arizona Phoenix Open

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7pm

8pm PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

FRIDAY (Feb 5th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am

Dallas Warriors @ Mavericks

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.50am

2nd Test, D2 Pakistan v South Africa

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am, 10am-noon

ATP Murray River Open

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 8am-10am

ATP Great Ocean Road Open

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 8am-10am, 11.30am-2.30pm

Saudi Arabia Saudi International

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm

Milton Keynes Shoot Out

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-midnight

TPC Scottsdale Phoenix Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 6pm

6pm L1: Gillingham v Lincoln City

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm

FreeSports from 6.15pm

8pm LL: Alavés v Valladolid

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm

English Premiership

7.45pm Bristol v Sale

RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm

7.35pm Pro14: Dragons v Connacht

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm

Bundesliga

7.30pm Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: AC Milan v Crotone

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 8.15pm

Championship

8.15pm Swansea City v Norwich City

SATURDAY (Feb 6th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 3am

LA Celtics @ Clippers

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am

2nd Test, D3 Pakistan v South Africa

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 2am-4am, 8am-9am

ATP Murray River Open Semi-finals

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 4am-8am

ATP Great Ocean Road Open Semi-finals

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm

Royal Greens GC Saudi International

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am

12.30pm PL: Aston Villa v Arsenal

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm

Preview Football Focus

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm LL: Levante v Granada

3.15pm Huesca v Real Madrid

5.30pm Elche v Villarreal

8pm Sevilla v Getafe

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 12.30pm

Championship

12.30pm Coventry City v Watford

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm

Milton Keynes Shoot Out

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-4.10pm

Leopardstown Including the Irish Champion Hurdle

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1pm-4pm

From Sandown Park, Musselburgh, Wetherby & Leopardstown

RUGBY UTV from 1.30pm

Virgin Media One from 1.30pm

Six Nations

2.15pm Italy v France

4.45pm England v Scotland

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Atalanta v Torino

5pm Juventus v Roma

7.45pm Genoa v Napoli

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm

2pm Serie A: Sassuolo v Spezia

SOCCER ESPN from 2.30pm

Bundesliga

2.30pm Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm

4pm Ligue 1: Lorient v Reims

6pm Lyon v Strasbourg

8pm RC Lens v Rennes

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm

Arizona Phoenix Open

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm PL: Fulham v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm

National League

5.20pm Stockport County v Yeovil Town

AFL TG4, 5.10pm-7pm

Highlights Women’s AFL, 2nd Round

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm

Bundesliga

5.30pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Cologne

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm

5.30pm PL: Fulham v West Ham Utd

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 6pm

New York Trail Blazers @ Knicks

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 10pm

Sacramento Nuggets @ Kings

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm

Highlights Match of the Day

RUGBY Virgin Media Two, 11.10pm-0.10am

Highlights Six Nations

SUNDAY (Feb 7th)

UFC BT Sport 1 from 1am

Las Vegas Alistair Overeem v Alexander Volkov

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 2am-4am

ATP Great Ocean Road Open Final

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 4am-6am

ATP Murray River Open Final

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 4.55am

2nd Test, D4 Pakistan v South Africa

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm

Saudi Arabia Saudi International

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am

Noon SP: Hamilton Academical v Rangers

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am

11.30am Serie A: Benevento v Sampdoria

2pm Udinese v Verona

5pm Parma v Bologna

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from noon

Noon Ligue 1: Brest v Bordeaux

2pm Nimes v Monaco

4pm Nantes v Lille

SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon

1pm LL: Real Sociedad v Cádiz

3.15pm Athletic Bilbao v Valencia

5.30pm Osasuna v Eibar

SOCCER BBC Red Button

Women’s Super League

12.30pm Manchester Utd v Reading

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm

English Premiership

1pm Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm

Milton Keynes Shoot Out

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

2pm PL: Wolverhampton v Leicester City

4.30pm Liverpool v Manchester City

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1.30pm-4.40pm

ITV4, 1pm-4pm

Leopardstown Including the Irish Gold Cup

RUGBY BBC 1 from 2pm

Virgin Media Two from 2pm

Six Nations

3pm Wales v Ireland

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.15pm

Women’s Super League

2.30pm Arsenal v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 4.45pm

Bundesliga

5pm Arminia Bielefeld v Werder Bremen

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm

TPC Scottsdale Phoenix Open

SOCCER RTE 2 from 5.45pm

6pm Fifa Club World Cup Semi-final

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

Phoenix Celtics @ Suns

SOCCER LaLigaTV from 7.30pm

Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm

8pm LL: Real Betis v Barcelona

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm

7.45pm Serie A: Lazio v Cagliari

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm

8pm Ligue 1: Marseille v PSG

RUGBY ITV4, 8pm-9pm

Highlights Six Nations

NFL Sky Sports NFL from 10pm

Sky Sports One from 11pm

BBC from 11pm

Super Bowl LV

11.30pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm

Highlights Match of the Day 2

TENNIS Eurosport from midnight

Melbourne Park Australian Open (day 1)