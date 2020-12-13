Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week
Monday – Sunday, December 14th – 20th
MONDAY (Dec 14th)
NFL Sky Sports NFL from 1.10am
1.20am Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm La Liga: Celta Vigo v Cádiz
SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-11.30pm
Milton Keynes World Grand Prix
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.35pm
7.45pm IP: Glenavon v Cliftonville
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights 2020 championships
TUESDAY (Dec 15th)
NFL Sky Sports NFL from 1am
1.15am Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-11.30pm
Milton Keynes World Grand Prix
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm
Championship
5.30pm Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City
8pm Watford v Brentford
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.25pm
5.30pm Serie A: Udinese v Crotone
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Gladbach
7.30pm Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Wolves v Chelsea
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 5.45pm-10pm
London World Championship
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.30pm
Amazon Prime
8pm Manchester City v West Brom
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Stuttgart v Union Berlin
SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Hertha Berlin v Mainz
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
7.45pm NL: Notts County v Stockport
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
8pm League Cup: Alloa Athletic v Hibernian
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7.45pm Barnsley v Preston North End
7.45pm Bournemouth v Wycombe Wanderers
7.45pm Bristol City v Millwall
7.45pm Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 8.30pm
9pm La Liga: Real Madrdi v Athletic Bilbao
WEDNESDAY (Dec 16th)
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 11.45am-4pm, 6pm-10pm
London World Championship
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-11.30pm
Milton Keynes World Grand Prix
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm
Championship
5.30pm Derby County v Swansea City
8pm Reading v Norwich City
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.25pm
5.30pm Serie A: Juventus v Atalanta
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 5.30pm
6pm PL: Leeds Utd v Newcastle Utd
8pm Liverpool v Tottenham
SOCCER Amazon Prime
6pm PL: Arsenal v Southampton
6pm Leicester City v Everton
8pm Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
8pm West Ham Utd v Crystal Palace
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Schalke v Freiburg
7.30pm Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 6pm
6pm Ligue 1: Dijon v Lille
8pm PSG v Lorient
SOCCER LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm La Liga: Barcelona v Real Sociedad
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig
SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
8pm League Cup: St Mirren v Rangers
SOCCER FreeSports from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Inter Milan v Napoli
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
7pm Middlesbrough v Luton Town
7.45pm Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham Utd
7.45pm Cardiff City v Birmingham City
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.55pm
Championship
8pm Coventry City v Huddersfield Town
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.45pm-0.15am
Highlights Match of the Day
THURSDAY (Dec 17th)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup (day 1)
CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 3.45am
1st Test, Day 1 Australia v India
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm
London World Championship
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-11.30pm
Milton Keynes World Grand Prix
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm
Florida LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship
SOCCER Amazon Prime
6pm PL: Aston Villa v Burnley
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Roma v Torino
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.50pm
Amazon Prime
8pm PL: Sheffield Utd v Manchester Utd
FRIDAY (Dec 18th)
NFL Sky Sports NFL from 0.30am
1.20am Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup (day 2)
CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 3.45am
1st Test, Day 2 Australia v India
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1pm-3.30pm
ITV4, 1pm-3.30pm
Ascot Including the Kennel Gate Novices’ Hurdle
SNOOKER ITV4, 3.30pm-midnight
Milton Keynes World Grand Prix
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5pm
5.30pm L1: Hull City v Portsmouth
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm
Orlando LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm
London World Championship
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 5pm
Champions Cup
5.30pm Scarlets v Toulon
8pm Wasps v Montpellier
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
Challenge Cup
5.30pm Castres v Newcastle
SOCCER FreeSports from 6pm
LaLigaTV from 6pm
8pm La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Huesca
EQUESTRIAN RTE 2, 6.30pm-9pm
Enfield Irish Masters Showjumping
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Bundesliga
7.30pm Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund
GAA TG4 from 7.20pm
Leinster U-20 Hurling Semi-final
7.30pm Kilkenny v Galway
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.45pm
Championship
8pm Preston North End v Bristol City
SATURDAY (Dec 19th)
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup (day 3)
CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 3.45am
1st Test, Day 3 Australia v India
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
12.30pm PL: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm
London World Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm Norwich City v Cardiff City
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm La Liga: Atlético Madrid v Elche
3.15pm Barcelona v Valencia
5.30pm Levante v Real Sociedad
8pm Sevilla v Real Valladolid
RUGBY Channel 4 from 12.30pm
Virgin Media Two from 12.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
1pm Leinster v Northampton Saints
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.45pm
Champions Cup
1pm Glasgow Warriors v Lyon
3.15pm La Rochelle v Bath
HORSE RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm
Ascot Including the Marsh Hurdle
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Fiorentina v Verona
SOCCER ESPN from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm RB Leipzig v Cologne
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 2.30pm
Amazon Prime
3pm PL: Southampton v Manchester City
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm
Champions Cup
3.15pm Gloucester v Ulster
5.30pm ASM Clermont Auvergne v Munster
8pm Sale v Edinburgh
GAA RTE 2 from 3.40pm
Sky Sports Mix from 4pm
All-Ireland SFC Final
5pm Dublin v Mayo
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm PL: Everton v Arsenal
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 5pm
5pm Serie A: Sampdoria v Crotone
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
Bundesliga
5.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm
Florida LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship
SNOOKER ITV4, 6.45pm-10.45pm
Milton Keynes World Grand Prix
GAA TG4 from 7.15pm
Deferred All-Ireland SFC Final
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Parma v Juventus
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7.45pm
Premier Sports 2 from 7.55pm
8pm Newcastle Utd v Fulham
RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
Champions Cup
8pm Bordeaux Bègles v Dragons
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Nice v Lyon
NFL Sky Sports NFL from 9pm
9.30pm Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos
1.15am Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers
GAA RTE 2, 9.55pm-11.25pm
Highlights The Saturday Game
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Dec 20th)
UFC BT Sport 1 from midnight
Las Vegas Stephen Thompson v Geoff Neal
BOXING Premier Sports 1 from 2am
Connecticut Nonito Donaire v Nordine Oubaali
SAILING Sky Sports Mix from 2am
Auckland America’s Cup
CRICKET BT Sport 2 from 3.45am
1st Test, Day 4 Australia v India
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11am
Noon SP: Kilmarnock v Aberdeen
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
Noon PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Sheffield Utd
2.15pm Tottenham v Leicester City
4.30pm Manchester Utd v Leeds Utd
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.30am
11.30am Serie A: Torino v Bologna
SOCCER ESPN from noon
Noon Ligue 1: Brest v Montpellier
2pm Dijon v Monaco
4pm Lorient v Rennes
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm
London World Championship
SOCCER LaLigaTV from noon
1pm La Liga: Celta Vigo v Alavés
3.15pm Granada v Real Betis
5.30pm Cádiz v Getafe
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
1pm Harlequins v Racing 92
3.15pm Toulouse v Exeter Chiefs
5.30pm Connacht v Bristol
SNOOKER ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.50pm-11.15pm
Milton Keynes World Grand Prix
GAA TG4 from 1pm
Women’s Football IFC Final
1.15pm Meath v Westmeath
Women’s Football SFC Final
3.30pm Dublin v Cork
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 1.45pm
BBC 1 Scotland
2.15pm Scottish Cup: Celtic v Hearts
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Sassuolo v AC Milan
SOCCER FreeSports from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Benevento v Genoa
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2pm
Women’s Super League
2.30pm Brighton v Reading
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 2pm
2.15pm PL: Tottenham v Leicester City
4.30pm Manchester Utd v Leeds Utd
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 2.30pm
Bundesliga
2.30pm Freiburg v Hertha Berlin
5pm Wolfsburg v Stuttgart
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 4.55pm
5pm Serie A: Atalanta v Roma
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm
Orlando LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship
SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 7.30pm
LaLigaTV from 7.30pm
8pm La Liga: Eibar v Real Madrid
SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 7.40pm
7.45pm Serie A: Lazio v Napoli
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
8pm Ligue 1: Lille v PSG
SPORTS BBC 1, 8pm-10pm
Salford Sports Personality of the Year
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2