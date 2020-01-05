Here is your handy guide to sport on television this week

Monday – Sunday, January 6th – 12th

 

MONDAY (Jan 6th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8am
2nd Test, D4 South Africa v England

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am
11.30am Serie A: Bologna v Fiorentina
2pm Juventus v Cagliari
5pm Lecce v Udinese
7.45pm Napoli v Inter Milan

DARTS Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
BDO World Championship

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: AC Milan v Sampdoria

SOCCER BBC 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.45pm
7.56pm FA Cup: Arsenal v Leeds Utd

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Club championships

RUGBY BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.15am
Highlights Pro14: Ulster v Munster

TUESDAY (Jan 7th)

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 8am
2nd Test, D5 South Africa v England

DARTS Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
BDO World Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League Cup Semi-final
8pm Manchester Utd v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
French League Cup
8pm Reims v Strasbourg

NFL BBC 2, 11.15pm-0.05am
Highlights NFL This Week

WEDNESDAY (Jan 8th)

DARTS Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
BDO World Championship

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm
French League Cup
5.45pm Lyon v Brest
8.05pm PSG v Saint-Etienne

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
League Cup Semi-final
8pm Leicester City v Aston Villa

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 8pm
French League Cup
8.05pm Lille v Amiens

BOXING Virgin Media One, 10-11pm
Prize FighterCork’s Spike O’Sullivan

THURSDAY (Jan 9th)

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 0.30am
Dallas Nuggets @ Mavericks

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm
Johannesburg South African Open

DARTS Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
BDO World Championship

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 8.15pm
8.15pm Cup: Torino v Genoa

FRIDAY (Jan 10th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, midnight-3.30am
Honolulu Sony Open in Hawaii

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 2.30am
Oklahoma City Rockets @ Thunder

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm
Johannesburg South African Open

DARTS Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm
BDO World Championship

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions Cup
7.45pm Bath v Harlequins

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Champions Cup
7.45pm La Rochelle v Sale

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
8pm PL: Sheffield Utd v West Ham Utd

SOCCER BBC 2 from 7.30pm
7.45pm IP: Coleraine v Crusaders

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
7.45pm Ligue 1: Rennes v Marseille

SATURDAY (Jan 11th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, midnight-3.30am
Waialae CC Sony Open in Hawaii

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 1.30am
LA Warriors @ Clippers

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2pm
Randpark GC South African Open

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
12.30pm PL: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
12.30pm Brentford v Queens Park Rangers

DARTS Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm
BDO World Championship

RUGBY Channel 4 from 12.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Virgin Media Two from 12.55pm
Champions Cup
1pm Ospreys v Saracens

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.45pm
Champions Cup
1pm Clermont v Ulster
3.15pm Connacht v Toulouse

RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Warwick Including Warwickshire Classic Handicap Steeplechase

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3pm
Champions Cup
3.15pm Glasgow v Exeter
5.30pm Gloucester v Montpellier

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 (Ireland only)
3pm PL: Manchester Utd v Norwich City

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm
5.30pm PL: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 5.10pm
5pm Serie A: Lazio v Napoli
7.45pm Inter Milan v Atalanta

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7pm
7pm Ligue 1: Metz v Strasbourg

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 10pm
Houston Timberwolves @ Rockets

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-midnight
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Jan 12th)

TENNIS Eurosport 1, 6am-8am
ATP Adelaide International

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2pm
Johannesburg South African Open

SOCCER Premier Sports 1 from 11.25am
11.30am Serie A: Udinese v Sassuolo
2pm Fiorentina v SPAL
5pm Verona v Genoa
7.45pm Roma v Juventus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11.30am
Championship
Noon Cardiff City v Swansea City

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
1pm Leinster v Lyon
3.15pm Racing 92 v Munster

RUGBY BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm
Champions Cup
1pm Northampton v Benetton

SNOOKER BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm
BBC Red Button, 7pm-11pm
London The Masters

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm
2pm PL: Bournemouth v Watford
4.30pm Aston Villa v Manchester City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 1.45pm
French Ligue 1
2pm Saint-Etienne v Nantes
4pm Dijon v Lille
8pm PSG v Monaco

SOCCER Premier Sports 2 from 1.55pm
FreeSports from 1.55pm
2pm Serie A: Torino v Bologna

DARTS Eurosport 1, 7pm-10pm
BDO World Championship Final

NBA Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm
Washington Jazz @ Wizards

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am
Honolulu Sony Open in Hawaii

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

