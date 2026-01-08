Woman charged in connection with fatal two-car crash in Dundalk

Martina Meehan (56) has been returned for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court. Photograph: iStock

A woman charged in connection with a fatal two-car collision in Co Louth that claimed the life of a man in his 60s, has been returned for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Martina Meehan (56) is accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Arthur Daly on the R166 at Annagassan on July 14th last year.

As part of her bail, the defendant must reside at the Carrickdale Hotel, Carrickarnon, Ravensdale, Dundalk, where she works as a waitress, until she moves to her new address at Woodlands, Newry.

At Dundalk District Court, Judge Nicola Andrews sent the accused forward on bail to the next sitting of the Circuit Court next Monday, January 12th.