Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday–Sunday, April 23rd – 29th
 

MONDAY (April 23rd)

SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-midnight
BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-6pm
Sheffield World Championship

SOCCER RTE 2, 7pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Everton v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Genoa v Verona

HORSE RACING TG4, 7.30pm-8pm
Punchestown Preview of National Hunt Festival

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Levante

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues

TUESDAY (April 24th)

SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-11.30pm
BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-6pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.35pm
Prologue Tour of Romandy

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 4pm-7pm
Punchestown Including the Champion Chase

SOCCER TV3 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Liverpool v Roma

WEDNESDAY (April 25th)

SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-11pm
BBC 2, 10am-11.30am, 1pm-6pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.35pm
Stage 1 Tour of Romandy

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 4pm-7pm
Punchestown Including the Gold Cup

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CL: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

THURSDAY (April 26th)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-10.30am
Beijing China Open

SNOOKER Eurosport, 1pm-11.30pm
BBC 2, 1pm-6pm
Sheffield World Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11.30pm
Louisiana Classic of New Orleans

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.35pm
Stage 2 Tour of Romandy

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 4pm-6.55pm
Punchestown Including the World Hurdle

DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10pm
Manchester Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Salford Red Devils v St Helens

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(8.05) EL: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 8pm
BT Sport 3 from 8pm
(8.05) EL: Marseille v Salzburg

FRIDAY (April 27th)

NFL Sky Sports Main Event, midnight-5am
Texas NFL Draft (day 1)

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am-10.30am
Beijing China Open

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Hurricanes v Sunwolves

F1 Sky Sports Main Event and F1 from 9.45am
eir Sport 1 from 9.55am
Channel 4 from 9.55am
Practice Azerbaijan Grand Prix

SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-11.30pm
BBC 2, 10am-noon, 1pm-6pm
Sheffield World Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Stormers v Melbourne Rebels

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2.15pm-11.30pm
Louisiana Classic of New Orleans

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.35pm
Stage 3 Tour of Romandy

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 4pm-7pm
Punchestown Including the Champion Hurdle

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) C: Fulham v Sunderland

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Leicester v Newcastle

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Hoffenheim v Hannover

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.45) SP: Aberdeen v Hearts

SOCCER ITV4 from 7.30pm
FA Youth Cup final (1st leg)
(7.45) Chelsea v Arsenal

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Levante v Sevilla

NFL Sky Sports Action, 11pm-5am
Arlington NFL Draft (day 2)

SATURDAY (April 28th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.50am
Singapore IRB Rugby Sevens

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10am
Beijing China Open

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6am
(6.05) SR: Reds v Lions
(8.35) Blues v Los Jaguares

SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-11.30pm
BBC 2, 10am-noon, 4.30pm-5.30pm
Sheffield World Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10.40am
(10.45) SR: Brumbies v Crusaders

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11am
Practice & Qualifying Azerbaijan Grand Prix

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
Sky 1 from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Liverpool v Stoke City

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(12.00) La Liga: Espanyol v Las Palmas

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Hamilton Academical v Ross County

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.55pm
(1.00) Pro14: Southern Kings v Cheetahs

HORSE RACING TV3, 1.30pm-4pm
UTV, 1.30pm-4pm
Sandown Including the Gold Cup

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 1.45pm
(1.45) Top 14: Toulon v Castres

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Gloucester v Bath

RUGBY TG4 from 2.35pm
(3.05) Pro14: Connacht v Leinster

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2.45pm
(3.05) Pro14: Dragons v Scarlets

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 2.50pm-6pm
Punchestown Including the Champion 4-year-old Hurdle

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.35pm
Stage 4 Tour of Romandy

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Southampton v Bournemouth

GAA eir Sport 1 from 3.30pm
(4.00) SF: St Brigid’s v Castleknock
(5.45) St Vincent’s v Na Fianna

RUGBY Sky Sports Action Red Button
(4.15) SR: Bulls v Highlanders

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 4.55pm
(5.00) SL: Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Swansea City v Chelsea

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(5.25) Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao (deferred)

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Middlesbrough v Millwall

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Real Madrid v Leganes

RUGBY TG4 from 5.30pm
BBC 2 from 5.30pm
(5.35) Pro14: Munster v Ulster

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.00) MLS: Atlanta Utd v Montreal Impact
(8.00) Toronto FC v Chicago Fire

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Louisiana Classic of New Orleans

NFL Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-midnight
Texas Live NFL Draft

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Juventus

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Villarreal v Celta Vigo

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am
California LPGA: Mediheal Championship

SUNDAY (April 29th)

BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 2am
Brooklyn Katie Taylor v Victoria Nolia Bustos
Jarrell Miller v Johann Duhaupas
Daniel Jacobs v Maciej Sulecki

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 3.50am
Singapore IRB Rugby Sevens

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10am
Beijing China Open

SNOOKER Eurosport, 10am-11.30pm
BBC 2, 10am-11am, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm
Sheffield World Championship

TRIATHLON BBC 2, 11am-12.15pm
Bermuda World Series race

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(11.00) La Liga: Getafe v Girona

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 11.25am
(11.30) Top 14: Bordeaux-Begles v Racing 92

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.00) SP: Celtic v Rangers

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Crotone v Sassuolo

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am
Channel 4 from noon
Baku Azerbaijan Grand Prix

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.05pm
Final stage Tour of Romandy

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1.30pm
(2.15) PL: West Ham Utd v Manchester City
(4.30) Manchester Utd v Arsenal

GAA TG4 from 1.45pm
(2.00) SH: Midleton v Bishopstown
(3.45) SL: Carrigtohill v Blackrock

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Serie A: Bologna v AC Milan

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2.15pm
(2.30) B: Mainz v Rb Leipzig
(5.00) Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Wasps v Northampton

TENNIS BT Sport 3, 3pm-5.30pm
WTA Istanbul Cup final

TENNIS Sky Sports Arena, 3pm-5pm
ATP Barcelona Open final

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Alaves v Atletico Madrid
(5.30) Valencia v Eibar
(7.45) Deportivo La Coruna v Barcelona

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.00) Serie A: Fiorentina v Napoli

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Louisiana Classic of New Orleans

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Torino v Lazio

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Guingamp

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 9pm
(9.00) MLS: Colorado Rapids v Orlando City

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11pm
(11.30) MLS: New York City v FC Dallas

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm
San Francisco LPGA: Mediheal Championship

