Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday–Sunday, February 5th–11th

Damian Cullen

 

MONDAY (Feb 5th)

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Watford v Chelsea

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Lazio v Genoa

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Las Palmas v Malaga

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues

NFL BBC 2, 11.45pm-0.35am
Highlights Super Bowl LII

TUESDAY (Feb 6th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from midnight
Detroit Trail Blazers @ Pistons

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 9.30am-11.30am
Dubai Tour Stage 1: To Palm Jumeirah

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.30) Cup: Paderborn v Bayern Munich
(7.45) Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen

SOCCER BBC 1 from 8pm
(8.05) Cup: Swansea City v Notts County

WEDNESDAY (Feb 7th)

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 9.30am-11.30am
Dubai Tour Stage 2: To Ras Al Khaimah

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am
3rd ODI South Africa v India

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.20pm
(5.30) Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven v Excelsior

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.30) Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.45) Cup: Tottenham v Newport County

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.35pm
(7.45) Eredivisie: Roda JC Kerk v Ajax

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(7.45) Cup: Schalke v Wolfsburg

THURSDAY (Feb 8th)

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, midnight-1.30pm
Korea Including curling and ski jumping

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Cleveland Timberwolves @ Cavaliers

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 5am-9am
Perth World Super 6

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 9.30am-11.30am
Dubai Tour Stage 3: To Fujairah

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm
California Pebble Beach Pro-Am

WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Preview Countdown to the Games

DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10.30pm
Cardiff Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.35pm
(7.45) Eredivisie: Feyenoord v Groningen

FRIDAY (Feb 9th)

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.25am-10.30am
Korea Including figure skating and skiing

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Washington Celtics @ Wizards
LA Thunder @ Lakers

GOLF Sky Sport Main Event, 5am-9am
Perth World Super 6

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 9.30am-11.30am
Dubai Tour Stage 4: To Hatta Dam

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 10.30am-1pm
BBC 1, 10.30am-1.30pm
RTE 2, 11am-1.15pm
Korea Opening Ceremony

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm- 11pm
California Pebble Beach Pro-Am

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) C: Millwall v Cardiff City

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Bath v Northampton

RUGBY RTE 2 from 7pm
(7.15) U20s: Ireland v Italy

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) U20s: England v Wales

RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Leinster

RUGBY BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ulster v Southern Kings

RUGBY BBC Two Wales from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Dragons v Glasgow

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.35) SL: Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.30) B: Rb Leipzig v Augsburg

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Fiorentina v Juventus

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Marseille

SATURDAY (Feb 10th)

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.40am-2.30pm
BBC 1, 0.20am-6am, 10am-noon, 1.15pm-4.30pm
BBC 2, 6am-10am, noon-1.15pm
Korea Including snowboarding and luge

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9am
Perth World Super 6

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7am
Brisbane Global Rugby Tens

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am
(8.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am
4th ODI South Africa v India

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Tottenham v Arsenal

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from noon
(12.30) C: Sheffield Utd v Leeds Utd

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.10pm
(12.15) Women: England v Wales

RUGBY TV3 from 1pm
UTV from 1.30pm
(2.15) 6N: Ireland v Italy
(4.45) England v Wales

GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
All-Ireland club senior hurling semi-finals
(2.00) Na Piarsaigh v Slaughtneil
(4.00) Cuala v Liam Mellows

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Newbury Including the Denman Chase

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: SPAL v AC Milan

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: West Ham Utd v Watford

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 4pm-5.30pm
Dubai Tour Stage 5: To City Walk

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
(5.05) SL: Catalans Dragons v St Helens
(8.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester City v Leicester City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.30) NL: Dagenham & Redbridge v Aldershot Town

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Bayern Munich v Schalke

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Leganes v Eibar
(7.45) Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.45pm
(7.00) C: Ealing Trailfinders v Bristol

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.45) Eredivisie: Sparta Rotterdam v PSV Eindhoven

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.45pm
(7.00) C: Ealing v Bristol

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight
California Pebble Beach Pro-Am

RUGBY TG4 from 7.15pm
(7.35) Pro14: Munster v Zebre

WINTER OLYMPICS RTE 2, 6.35pm-7.35pm
BBC 2, 7.30pm-8.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 11th)

WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.40am-2.30pm
BBC 1, midnight-6am, 12.30pm-2.30pm
BBC 2, 6am-12.30pm
Korea Including skiathlon and ice hockey

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Oakland Spurs @ Warriors

UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
Perth Yoel Romero v Luke Rockhold

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 4am-9am
Perth World Super 6

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 11.20am
(11.30) Eredivisie: Ajax v FC Twente

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 3 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Sassuolo v Cagliari

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.00) C: Aston Villa v Birmingham City

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Huddersfield Town v Bournemouth

GAA TG4 from 11.50am
(12.00) Women’s FL: Galway v Mayo
(2.00) Men’s FL: Galway v Mayo
(deferred) Monaghan v Kerry
(deferred) Kildare v Tyrone

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
(1.00) EP: Harlequins v Wasps

RUGBY RTE 2 from 12.45pm
(1.00) Women: Ireland v Italy

RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 12.45pm
(1.05) Pro14: Benetton v Scarlets

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 1.20pm
(1.30) Eredivisie: Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1.30pm
(2.15) PL: Newcastle Utd v Manchester Utd
(4.30) Southampton v Liverpool

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Serie A: Inter Milan v Bologna

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Sampdoria v Hellas Verona

SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Troyes

RUGBY TV3 from 2pm
BBC 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) 6N: Scotland v France

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.15pm
(2.30) Cup: Ayr Utd v Rangers
(4.30) Aberdeen v Dundee Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Barcelona v Getafe
(5.30) Celta Vigo v Espanyol

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
eir Sport 1 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Nantes v Lille

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.00) B: Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11.30pm
California Pebble Beach Pro-Am

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.40pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Roma v Benevento

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Valencia v Levante

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Lyon v Rennes

NBA BT Sport 1 from 8.30pm
Boston Cavaliers @ Celtics

WINTER OLYMPICS RTE 2, 8.30pm-9.30pm
BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

