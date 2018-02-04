Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday–Sunday, February 5th–11th
MONDAY (Feb 5th)
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Watford v Chelsea
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Lazio v Genoa
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Las Palmas v Malaga
GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Hurling & football leagues
NFL BBC 2, 11.45pm-0.35am
Highlights Super Bowl LII
TUESDAY (Feb 6th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from midnight
Detroit Trail Blazers @ Pistons
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 9.30am-11.30am
Dubai Tour Stage 1: To Palm Jumeirah
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.30) Cup: Paderborn v Bayern Munich
(7.45) Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen
SOCCER BBC 1 from 8pm
(8.05) Cup: Swansea City v Notts County
WEDNESDAY (Feb 7th)
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 9.30am-11.30am
Dubai Tour Stage 2: To Ras Al Khaimah
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am
3rd ODI South Africa v India
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.20pm
(5.30) Eredivisie: PSV Eindhoven v Excelsior
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm
(5.30) Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.45) Cup: Tottenham v Newport County
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.35pm
(7.45) Eredivisie: Roda JC Kerk v Ajax
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(7.45) Cup: Schalke v Wolfsburg
THURSDAY (Feb 8th)
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, midnight-1.30pm
Korea Including curling and ski jumping
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Cleveland Timberwolves @ Cavaliers
GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 5am-9am
Perth World Super 6
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 9.30am-11.30am
Dubai Tour Stage 3: To Fujairah
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm
California Pebble Beach Pro-Am
WINTER OLYMPICS BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Preview Countdown to the Games
DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm-10.30pm
Cardiff Premier League
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.45) SL: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.35pm
(7.45) Eredivisie: Feyenoord v Groningen
FRIDAY (Feb 9th)
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.25am-10.30am
Korea Including figure skating and skiing
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1am
Washington Celtics @ Wizards
LA Thunder @ Lakers
GOLF Sky Sport Main Event, 5am-9am
Perth World Super 6
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 9.30am-11.30am
Dubai Tour Stage 4: To Hatta Dam
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 10.30am-1pm
BBC 1, 10.30am-1.30pm
RTE 2, 11am-1.15pm
Korea Opening Ceremony
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 4pm- 11pm
California Pebble Beach Pro-Am
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm
(7.45) C: Millwall v Cardiff City
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Bath v Northampton
RUGBY RTE 2 from 7pm
(7.15) U20s: Ireland v Italy
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) U20s: England v Wales
RUGBY TG4 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Edinburgh v Leinster
RUGBY BBC 2 from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Ulster v Southern Kings
RUGBY BBC Two Wales from 7.30pm
(7.35) Pro14: Dragons v Glasgow
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(7.35) SL: Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.30) B: Rb Leipzig v Augsburg
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Fiorentina v Juventus
SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Marseille
SATURDAY (Feb 10th)
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.40am-2.30pm
BBC 1, 0.20am-6am, 10am-noon, 1.15pm-4.30pm
BBC 2, 6am-10am, noon-1.15pm
Korea Including snowboarding and luge
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9am
Perth World Super 6
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7am
Brisbane Global Rugby Tens
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am
(8.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am
4th ODI South Africa v India
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Tottenham v Arsenal
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from noon
(12.30) C: Sheffield Utd v Leeds Utd
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.10pm
(12.15) Women: England v Wales
RUGBY TV3 from 1pm
UTV from 1.30pm
(2.15) 6N: Ireland v Italy
(4.45) England v Wales
GAA TG4 from 1.30pm
All-Ireland club senior hurling semi-finals
(2.00) Na Piarsaigh v Slaughtneil
(4.00) Cuala v Liam Mellows
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Newbury Including the Denman Chase
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: SPAL v AC Milan
SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: West Ham Utd v Watford
CYCLING Eurosport 2, 4pm-5.30pm
Dubai Tour Stage 5: To City Walk
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 5pm
(5.05) SL: Catalans Dragons v St Helens
(8.45) SL: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester City v Leicester City
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.30) NL: Dagenham & Redbridge v Aldershot Town
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Bayern Munich v Schalke
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.25pm
(5.30) La Liga: Leganes v Eibar
(7.45) Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.45pm
(7.00) C: Ealing Trailfinders v Bristol
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(6.45) Eredivisie: Sparta Rotterdam v PSV Eindhoven
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 6.45pm
(7.00) C: Ealing v Bristol
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight
California Pebble Beach Pro-Am
RUGBY TG4 from 7.15pm
(7.35) Pro14: Munster v Zebre
WINTER OLYMPICS RTE 2, 6.35pm-7.35pm
BBC 2, 7.30pm-8.30pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Feb 11th)
WINTER OLYMPICS Eurosport, 0.40am-2.30pm
BBC 1, midnight-6am, 12.30pm-2.30pm
BBC 2, 6am-12.30pm
Korea Including skiathlon and ice hockey
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Oakland Spurs @ Warriors
UFC BT Sport 2 from 3am
Perth Yoel Romero v Luke Rockhold
GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 4am-9am
Perth World Super 6
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 11.20am
(11.30) Eredivisie: Ajax v FC Twente
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 3 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Sassuolo v Cagliari
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.00) C: Aston Villa v Birmingham City
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Huddersfield Town v Bournemouth
GAA TG4 from 11.50am
(12.00) Women’s FL: Galway v Mayo
(2.00) Men’s FL: Galway v Mayo
(deferred) Monaghan v Kerry
(deferred) Kildare v Tyrone
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 12.30pm
(1.00) EP: Harlequins v Wasps
RUGBY RTE 2 from 12.45pm
(1.00) Women: Ireland v Italy
RUGBY Sky Sports Arena from 12.45pm
(1.05) Pro14: Benetton v Scarlets
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 1.20pm
(1.30) Eredivisie: Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord
SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 1.30pm
(2.15) PL: Newcastle Utd v Manchester Utd
(4.30) Southampton v Liverpool
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 1.45pm
(2.00) Serie A: Inter Milan v Bologna
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Sampdoria v Hellas Verona
SOCCER ESPN from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Troyes
RUGBY TV3 from 2pm
BBC 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) 6N: Scotland v France
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.15pm
(2.30) Cup: Ayr Utd v Rangers
(4.30) Aberdeen v Dundee Utd
SOCCER Sky Sports Mix from 3.10pm
(3.15) La Liga: Barcelona v Getafe
(5.30) Celta Vigo v Espanyol
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 4pm
eir Sport 1 from 4pm
(4.00) Ligue 1: Nantes v Lille
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.00) B: Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg
GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11.30pm
California Pebble Beach Pro-Am
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.40pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Roma v Benevento
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Valencia v Levante
SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: Lyon v Rennes
NBA BT Sport 1 from 8.30pm
Boston Cavaliers @ Celtics
WINTER OLYMPICS RTE 2, 8.30pm-9.30pm
BBC 2, 7pm-8pm
Highlights From Pyeongchang
GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.35pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2