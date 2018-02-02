The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday, February 3rd (3.0pm kick-off unless stated otherwise)

Burnley (7) v Man City (1) (12.30)

Burnley are without key pair Steven Defour and James Tarkowski. The Clarets learned this week midfielder Defour needs potentially season-ending knee surgery while defender Tarkowski is still troubled by a groin injury. Strikers Chris Wood and Jon Walters, midfielder Dean Marney and defender Stephen Ward also remain on the sidelines.

City playmaker David Silva is doubtful for the leaders due to a hip injury. Defender John Stones could be back in contention after missing the midweek victory over West Brom through illness but striker Gabriel Jesus (knee), winger Leroy Sane (ankle), midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) and left-backs Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph (both knee) remain sidelined.

Last season: Man City 2 Burnley 1, Burnley 1 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Burnley D L L L D; Man City D W L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Wood (Burnley) 6; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 24

Match odds: H 9-1 A 2-7 D 9-2

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Bournemouth (10) v Stoke (16)

Eddie Howe’s team are again without defender Adam Smith (thigh), while forward Jermain Defoe remains absent having fractured his right ankle. Defender Tyrone Mings also misses out as he continues to recover from a back problem.

Stoke boss Paul Lambert will assess new signing Badou Ndiaye before deciding whether to hand the midfielder his Premier League debut. Lambert has no new injury concerns but could opt to make changes up front.

Last season: Bournemouth 2 Stoke 2, Stoke 0 Bournemouth 1

Last five league matches: Bournemouth W D W D W; Stoke L L L W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 8; Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke) 5

Match odds: H 1-1 A 13-5 D 5-2

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Brighton (15) v West Ham (12)

Seagulls captain Bruno has been passed fit — the Spanish defender sat out the last three matches to rest a minor back

problem. New signing Jurgen Locadia has begun training after a hamstring injury but is not match fit, while Jiri Skalak and Steve Sidwell (both ankle) are sidelined.

Jordan Hugill is set to make his Hammers debut and Michael Antonio is also fit and available to strengthen David Moyes’ attacking options. Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini remain sidelined by thigh injuries, alongside Andy Carroll (foot), Jose Fonte (ankle), Winston Reid (groin), Pedro Obiang (knee) and Edimilson Fernandes (ankle). Arthur Masuaku is banned.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton D D L L D; West Ham W D W D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Jurgen Locadia & Glenn Murray (Brighton) 9; Jordan Hugill (West Ham) 10

Match odds: H 13-10 A 12-5 D 2-1

Referee: Roger East (Wiltshire)

Leicester (8) v Swansea (19)

Riyad Mahrez’s continued absence means Leicester manager Claude Puel will have an unchanged squad. Mahrez missed the midweek defeat at Everton as he hoped to complete a move to Manchester City and he has not been seen by the club since that transfer collapsed. Captain Wes Morgan (hamstring) has resumed training but he is not yet ready to be considered for selection and the defender remains the only injury absentee.

Swansea will assess deadline-day signing Andre Ayew, who picked up a hamstring problem during his last few weeks at West Ham — the Swans will determine the results of a scan to see if the returning striker can make his second debut for the club. Loan signing Andy King is unable to play against his parent club, while Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches remains out with a muscle problem.

Last season: Swansea 2 Leicester 0, Leicester 2 Swansea 1

Last five league matches: Leicester L W D W L; Swansea W L D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 12; Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 8

Match odds: H 8-11 A 4-1 D 13-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire).

Man Utd (2) v Huddersfield (17)

Marouane Fellaini joins United’s injury list — the midfielder came off shortly after being brought on in the defeat at Tottenham and faces a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. Defender Eric Bailly and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain absent and defender Daley Blind has been out with an ankle issue recently but Alexis Sanchez is set to make his home debut.

Huddersfield will again be without Danny Williams due to the dead leg he suffered during the FA Cup tie against Birmingham. Chris Lowe (groin) is also ruled out but loan signing Terence Kongolo, taken to hospital after feeling ill following the Liverpool game, has been given the all-clear.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man Utd D W W W L; Huddersfield D L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 18; Laurent Depoitre & Steve Mounie (Huddersfield) 5

Match odds: H 1-6 A 16-1 D 6-1

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

West Brom (20) v Southampton (18)

Baggies defender Jonny Evans could return after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the defeat at Manchester City. Liverpool loanee Daniel Sturridge may make his home debut after coming on as a substitute at the Etihad Stadium and fellow new arrival Ali Gabr could feature but Nacer Chadli (hip) and James Morrison (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Southampton have doubts over Manolo Gabbiadini — the striker missed training on Thursday due to a hip problem and will be assessed. Recent signing Guido Carrillo could be given his first start after making his Premier League debut as a substitute against Brighton in midweek but fellow forward Charlie Austin remains out with a hamstring injury.

Last season: West Brom 0 Southampton 1, Southampton 1 West Brom 2

Last five league matches: West Brom D L W D L; Southampton D L D D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 8; Charlie Austin (Southampton) 6

Match odds: H 6-4 A 2-1 D 21-10

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is battling illness as he bids to make his Arsenal debut against Everton. Photograph: John MacDougall/AFP

Arsenal (6) v Everton (9) (5.30)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have to wait for his Arsenal debut as illness could rule him out of this contest — a fever

means the Gabon forward is a doubt to make his bow. Manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed Henrikh Mkhitaryan will make his first start but Jack Wilshere has also been ill and could be sidelined, while Danny Welbeck (hip) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles) remain absent.

Everton’s new on-loan defender Eliaquim Mangala could be involved — the Frenchman joined from Manchester City on deadline day and is set to be in the squad. Manager Sam Allardyce may decide to rest Seamus Coleman after his first appearance in 319 days after a double leg fracture, while midfielder James McCarthy is in the early stages of rehabilitation from a similar injury.

Last season: Arsenal 3 Everton 1, Everton 2 Arsenal 1

Last five league matches: Arsenal D D L W L; Everton L L L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 17

Match odds: H 2-7 A 11-1 D 4-1

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)

Sunday, February 4th

Crystal Palace (13) v Newcastle (14) (2.15)

Palace will be without Bakary Sako for the rest of the season after the forward suffered a fractured ankle and damaged ligaments. Deadline-day signing Alexander Sorloth is set to go straight into the squad, defender Jeffrey Schlupp (knee) and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (ankle) are both in recovery, while Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon and Connor Wickham will all miss the remainder of the season because of major knee injuries.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez will make a late decision on loan signing Islam Slimani — the striker has a thigh injury which will be assessed. Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka goes straight into the squad after completing his switch from Sparta Prague and he will be joined by Rob Elliot following his recovery from a back problem but defenders Jesus Gamez (ankle) and Florian Lejeune (foot) are still out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace D W W L D; Newcastle D W D L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Alexander Sorloth (Crystal Palace) 14; Islam Slimani (Newcastle) 5

Match odds: H 21-20 A 5-2 D 13-5

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Liverpool (3) v Tottenham (5) (4.30)

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk is set to start for Liverpool after being rested for the win at Huddersfield. Midfielder Adam Lallana has returned to training after a recurrence of a thigh problem but is unlikely to be ready for this game, while defender Nathaniel Clyne — who has not featured this season because of a back injury — is close to returning to training.

Lucas Moura is unlikely to make his Spurs debut — he needs to improve his fitness after joining from Paris St Germain. Serge Aurier and Harry Winks are both in contention having recovered from ankle and calf injuries respectively, while Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose are also back in training and could return.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Tottenham 0, Tottenham 1 Liverpool 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W L W; Tottenham W D W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 26; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 30

Match odds: H 21-20 A 5-2 D 13-5

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Monday, February 5th (8.0)

Watford (11) v Chelsea (4)

Watford will continue to be without goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes — who has been sidelined for three matches with a back complaint. Didier Ndong could make his first Hornets appearance following his deadline-day switch from Sunderland. Younes Kaboul (foot), Miguel Britos (ankle), Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes (both hamstring), Isaac Success, Craig Cathcart, and Nathaniel Chalobah (all knee) remain unavailable.

Chelsea new boys Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri are in contention. Striker Giroud and defender Palmieri arrived at Stamford Bridge last week, although they may have to settle for places on the bench at best as they return to full fitness following injuries. Centre-back Andreas Christensen, who limped off with a hamstring problem against Bournemouth on Wednesday, and striker Alvaro Morata (back) are out, but forward Willian (hamstring) could feature while defender David Luiz (ankle) has returned to training.

Last season: Chelsea 4 Watford 3, Watford 1 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Watford L L D L D; Chelsea W D D W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Richarlison (Watford) 8; Eden Hazard & Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) 12

Match odds: H 5-1 A 4-7 D 3-1

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)