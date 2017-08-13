Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday, August 14th – Sunday, August 20th

Damian Cullen

 

MONDAY (Aug 14th)

TENNIS Sky Sports Main Event, 4pm-10pm, midnight-3.30am
ATP Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 4pm-3.30am
WTA Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(7.45) German Cup: Hansa Rostock v Hertha Berlin

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights Championship 2017

SOCCER RTE 2, 10.55pm-11.55pm
Previews Soccer Republic

TUESDAY (Aug 15th)

TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 4pm-10pm, midnight-3.30am
ATP Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 4pm-3.30am
WTA Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

SOCCER TV3 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CLQ: 1899 Hoffenheim v Liverpool

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CLQ: Sporting Lisbon v Steaua Bucharest

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) CLQ: Young Boys v CSKA Moscow

WEDNESDAY (Aug 16th)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.30am, 11.30am-4.25pm
Guangzhou China Championship

TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 4pm-10pm, midnight-3.30am
ATP Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 4pm-2am
WTA Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
(7.45) CLQ: Celtic v FC Astana

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) CLQ: Napoli v Nice

SOCCER ESPN from 7.30pm
(7.45) CLQ: Istanbul Basaksehir v Sevilla

THURSDAY (Aug 17th)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 7am-10am, 11.30am-4.30pm
Guangzhou China Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-1.30pm, 3pm-6pm
Germany Paul Lawrie Match Play

RUGBY eir Sport 1 from 11.50am
Women’s World Cup
(12.00) Canada v New Zealand
(2.30) England v USA
(5.00) Australia v Japan

CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 1.30pm
1st Test, D1 England v West Indies

RUGBY eir Sport 2 from 2.35pm
Women’s World Cup
(2.45) Italy v Spain
(5.15) Wales v Hong Kong

TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 4pm-2am
ATP Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 4pm-4am
WTA Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

RUGBY RTE 2 from 7pm
Eir Sport 2 from 7pm
Women’s World Cup
(7.45) Ireland v France

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(8.00) SL: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm
North Carolina Wyndham Championship

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-midnight
Iowa Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony

FRIDAY (Aug 18th)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 7am-10am, 11.30am-4.30pm
Guangzhou China Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am
(8.35) Mitre 10 Cup: Tasman v Canterbury

DARTS eir Sport 1, 10am-2pm
World Series Melbourne Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 11am-1pm
Bad Griesbach Paul Lawrie Match Play

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm
1st Test, D2 England v West Indies

GOLF Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm-0.30am
Des Moines GC Solheim Cup

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 4pm-10pm, midnight-2am
WTA Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 6pm-10pm, midnight-4am
ATP Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7pm
(7.45) C: Burton Albion v Birmingham City

SOCCER Sky Sports Red Button
(7.15) La Liga: Leganes v Alaves
(9.15) Valencia v Las Palmas

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
(7.30) B: Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.25pm
(7.30) AL: Cork City v Sligo Rovers

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Ligue 1: Metz v Monaco

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm
(8.00) SL: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

SATURDAY (Aug 19th)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 7am-10am, 11.30am-3.30pm
Guangzhou China Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am
(8.35) Mitre 10 Cup: Counties Manukau v Auckland

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 10am-noon
Germany Paul Lawrie Match Play

DARTS eir Sport 1, 10am-2pm
World Series Melbourne Masters

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 10.30am
(11.00) Australia v New Zealand

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Swansea City v Manchester Utd

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
(12.30) SP: Kilmarnock v Celtic

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

GAA TG4 from 12.15pm
Women’s football
(12.30) Galway v Cork
(2.15) Donegal v Mayo

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1pm
(1.05) Currie Cup: Blue Bulls v Free State Cheetahs

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm
1st Test, D3 England v West Indies

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-0.30am
Iowa Solheim Cup

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 3.10pm
(3.15) SL: Warrington v Halifax
(5.15) Catalans v Leigh

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm
(4.05) South Africa v Argentina

GAA TG4 from 3.55pm
Under-21 Hurling Semi-finals
(4.00) Kilkenny v Derry
(6.00) Galway v Limerick

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-6.15pm
Vuelta Stage 1: From Nîmes

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: Juventus v Cagliari

GAA RTE 2 from 5pm
Camogie All-Ireland Semi-finals
(5.30) Dublin v Kilkenny
(7.15) Cork v Galway

TENNIS BT Sport 2, 5pm-7pm
BT Sport 1, 9pm-11pm
WTA Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Stoke City v Arsenal

SOCCER Sky Sports Red Button
(5.15) La Liga: Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad
(7.15) Girona v Atletico Madrid

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(5.30) B: Schalke v Rb Leipzig

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Sunderland v Leeds Utd

TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-9pm, midnight-2am
ATP Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 9.10pm
(9.15) La Liga: Sevilla v Espanyol

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Aug 20th)

BOXING Sky Sports Main Event from 2am
Nebraska Terence Crawford v Julius Indongo

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 7am-10am
Guangzhou China Championship

MOTOR Eurosport 2 from 9am
Germany World Superbikes

DARTS eir Sport 1, 10am-1.30pm
World Series Melbourne Masters

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 9am-10.30am, noon-4pm
Bad Griesbach Paul Lawrie Match Play

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Huddersfield Town v Newcastle Utd
(4.00) Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

GAA TG4 from 1pm
(1.30) MFC: Kerry v Cavan

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm
1st Test, D4 England v West Indies

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 1.25pm
(1.30) Currie Cup: Griquas v Pumas

ATHLETICS BBC 2, 1.30pm-2.50pm
BBC 1, 2.50pm-5.10pm
Grand Prix From Birmingham

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 2pm
(2.00) Ligue 1: Lille v Caen

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2pm-4.45pm
Vuelta Stage 2: To Gruissan

GAA RTE 2 from 2.45pm
Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm
(3.30) SFC: Kerry v Mayo

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(2.30) B: Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
(5.00) Borussia Monchengladbach v Cologne

EQUESTRIAN BBC 2, 4.45pm-6.50pm
Poland European Eventing Championships

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 4.45pm
eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
(5.00) Serie A: Atalanta v Roma

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight
Des Moines GC Solheim Cup

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.10pm
(5.15) La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Getafe
(7.15) Barcelona v Real Betis
(9.15) Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid

TENNIS Sky Sports Action, 5.15pm-7pm, 9pm-11.30pm
ATP Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

TENNIS BT Sport 1, 7pm-9.30pm
WTA Western & Southern Open (Ohio)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 7.15pm-8pm
Hamburg EuroEyes Cyclassics

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Inter Milan v Fiorentina

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.45pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(8.00) Ligue 1: PSG v Toulouse

GAA RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 11pm
(11.00) MLS: New York City FC v New England Revolution

