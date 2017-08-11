Tottenham’s Danny Rose apologises for interview

Pochettino forgives fullback for suggesting he was open to a move away from Spurs
Danny Rose has apologised for the interview he gave in The Sun suggesting he was open to a move away from Tottenham. Photograph: Getty

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has apologised for any offence caused by an interview he gave on the eve of the new season.

Speaking to The Sun on Thursday, the England international said he had “one big contract left” and “time is running out to win trophies”.

He went on to implore Spurs to sign “well-known” players and relating to his contractual situation added: “I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth.”

But in a statement released by agents Base Soccer on Friday, Rose apologised.

He said: “Having had time to consider my actions, I acknowledge now that the timing and manner of what I said was ill-judged.

“My words were not meant to offend and for that I would like to apologise to the chairman, manager, my team-mates and the fans. I’d also like to wish the lads good luck ahead of Sunday’s game against Newcastle.”

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said he had forgiven Rose.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash with Newcastle, he said: “It was good for him to apologise. Now we move on.

“I haven’t spoken to him today because he’s injured and is recovering from his problems.

“We have different timings and dynamics at the training ground. I’m sure I’ll see him tomorrow.

“The player is calm and were calm. I forgive him and now we move on.”

Pochettino added any disciplinary action was “in the club’s hands” but insisted Rose remained in his plans.

“Last summer he signed a five-year contract. It’s not a problem for myself. He’s our players,” he said.

“He needs to become fit as quickly as possible.

“Our medical staff are working hard for him to be ready again.

“Of course (he has a future). Nothing has changed in my vision or perception here. The moment he apologised we moved on and it was the past.”

