Dolores Keane, ‘distinctive’ Irish folk singer, dies aged 72

Traditional Irish folk singer Dolores Keane has died aged 72.

The musician, a founder member of De Dannan who went on to have a solo career, died peacefully at her home in Co Galway.

Among her best-known recordings were her 1988 version of Dougie MacLean’s Caledonia, which featured on the compilation album A Woman’s Heart with other leading female musicians, as well as Lion in a Cage and My Love is in America.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime, fiddle player Frankie Gavin said her death was “a huge loss”.

“Her personality just melted the hearts of everyone in Ireland. She was a wonderful personality. The kindest individual you could ever meet,” he said, adding that she was an “extraordinary singer” who leaves behind “a rich legacy” for any young person looking to follow along in the tradition of Irish folk singing.

Dolores Keane pictured in 1993. Photograph: Independent News and Media/Getty Images

“Her voice was so distinctive,” he said.

“She was a big hearted and super generous lady. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.