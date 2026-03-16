Music

Dolores Keane, ‘distinctive’ Irish folk singer, dies aged 72

A founder member of De Dannan, one of her best-known recordings was a version of Dougie MacLean’s Caledonia

Dolores Keane. Photograph: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images
Dolores Keane. Photograph: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images
Jade Wilson
Mon Mar 16 2026 - 17:281 MIN READ

Traditional Irish folk singer Dolores Keane has died aged 72.

The musician, a founder member of De Dannan who went on to have a solo career, died peacefully at her home in Co Galway.

Among her best-known recordings were her 1988 version of Dougie MacLean’s Caledonia, which featured on the compilation album A Woman’s Heart with other leading female musicians, as well as Lion in a Cage and My Love is in America.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime, fiddle player Frankie Gavin said her death was “a huge loss”.

READ MORE

War in Middle East live updates: EU countries decline Trump’s call for help with Strait of Hormuz; Irish embassy in UAE warns against sharing photos

Oscar winner Jessie Buckley to her husband: ‘You, Fred, I love you. I want to have 20,000 more babies with you’

Owen Doyle: England right to feel aggrieved by France’s penalty try

I have accepted that I will die. Sooner, rather than later

“Her personality just melted the hearts of everyone in Ireland. She was a wonderful personality. The kindest individual you could ever meet,” he said, adding that she was an “extraordinary singer” who leaves behind “a rich legacy” for any young person looking to follow along in the tradition of Irish folk singing.

Dolores Keane pictured in 1993. Photograph: Independent News and Media/Getty Images
Dolores Keane pictured in 1993. Photograph: Independent News and Media/Getty Images

“Her voice was so distinctive,” he said.

“She was a big hearted and super generous lady. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times
Book Club

Book Club

Sign up to the Irish Times books newsletter for features, podcasts and more