Graham Shaw named Philips Manager of the Month

Ireland coach led women’s hockey side to World Cup final
Ireland coach Graham Shaw was named Manager of the Month. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ireland women’s hockey coach Graham Shaw has been named Philips Lighting Sports Manager of the Month for July 2018.

Shaw led Ireland to top spot in their Hockey World Cup pool before they went on a history-making odyssey which saw them become the first ever Irish team in any sport to reach a World Cup final before being beaten by the Netherlands.

Tense shootout wins over Spain and India brought the sport of hockey into the mainstream spotlight and became an unexpected story of the summer in irish sport.

Shaw has been head coach of Hockey Ireland since 2015 and is one of Ireland’s most decorated players earning 151 caps before embarking on an already impressive coaching career.

