Former Tour de France winner arrested over attack on sex worker

Jan Ullrich detained by police following incident in a luxury hotel in Frankfurt
File image of Jan Ullrich in Weinfelden, Switzerland. File photograph: Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA

File image of Jan Ullrich in Weinfelden, Switzerland. File photograph: Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA

 

German police have detained former cyclist and Tour de France champion Jan Ullrich for allegedly attacking and injuring a sex worker in a Frankfurt luxury hotel, a police spokeswoman said.

Ullrich was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when police detained him on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, the spokeswoman said.

Ullrich (44) and the woman had an argument in the Villa Kennedy hotel in the early hours of Friday morning, the spokeswoman said. The woman was still being questioned by police and the investigation was ongoing.

Ullrich had told German Bild newspaper in an interview earlier this week that he had marriage problems and was emotionally distressed after his wife had decided to separate from him. He had not seen his three sons since Easter.

“I’ve done and taken things that I very much regret,” Ullrich told Bild, adding: “Out of love for my children, I’m doing therapy now.”

The 1997 Tour de France winner had just flown to Frankfurt from his home in Mallorca, where he had been involved in an altercation in the garden of his neighbour, German action film star Til Schweiger, last weekend. – Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.