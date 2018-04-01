Teenager Mark Power seeks to emulate Rory McIlroy’s West of Ireland feat

Double winner of Irish Boys title scores two wins on opening day at Rosses Point

Brian Keogh

Mark Power celebrates victory at the 3rd tie hole to win the 2017 Irish Boys Amateur Open Championship at Castletroy Golf Club in June 2017. Photograph: Pat Cashman

Mark Power celebrates victory at the 3rd tie hole to win the 2017 Irish Boys Amateur Open Championship at Castletroy Golf Club in June 2017. Photograph: Pat Cashman

 

Kilkenny teenager Mark Power is gunning to be become the youngest winner of the West of Ireland since Rory McIlroy in 2006 after he completed two impressive wins on the opening day of matchplay combat at Rosses Point.

Winner of the Irish Boys title in 2016 and 2017, the 17-year old beat Carton House’s Paul O’Hanlon 7&6 in the first round before defeating Royal Dublin’s Robbie Hynes 5&3.

“I’ve been hitting the ball great all week and I feel very comfortable in the wind,” said Power, a member of the Irish senior squad, who will face Athlone’s Thomas O’Connor for a place in this afternoon’s quarter-finals.

“I’ve been feeling good and I played great against Paul this morning – three birdies and bogey-free – though it was a lot tougher in the wind this afternoon and I was pleased to get through on the 15th.”

First round

Several fancied contenders made their exit on day one with the 2016 champion Jonathan Yates from Naas and Warrenpoint’s reigning AIG Irish Amateur Close champion Jamie Fletcher going out in the first round.

But the cream also started to rise to the top with leading qualifier Kyle McCarron edging out Tiarnan McLarnon by one hole to set up a last 16 match with 2017 runner-up Jack Pierse and Castle’s Alex Gleeson seeing off Welsh raider Jake Hapgood 3&2.

Douglas’s Peter O’Keeffe, the Irish Amateur Open champion, was four down to Holywood’s Rory Williamson after nine in round two but while he staged a late fightback, he lost by one hole as defending champion Barry Anderson progressed.

Tramore’s Robin Dawson also eased into the last 16 with wins over Marc Nolan and Cian Geraghty but now faces a tough game with Co Sligo’s Sean Flanagan.

West of Ireland Amateur Open, Co Sligo GC (sponsored by Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Sligo)

Rd 1: K McCarron (North West) bt W Small (Tandragee) 4/3; T McLarnon (Massereene) bt W Russell (Clandeboye) 2/1; J Pierse (Portmarnock) bt J McCarthy (Stackstown) 1 h; R Moran (Castle) bt G Dunne (Co. Louth) 1h; A Gleeson (Castle) bt J Doherty (Carton House) 5/3; J Hapgood (Southerndown, Wales) bt T Neenan (Lahinch) 5/4; R Black (Hilton Templepatrick) bt P Coughlan (Castleknock) 20th; C Ryan (Dun Laoghaire) bt A McDaid (Palmerstown Stud) 20th; E McCormack (Galway Bay) bt P McKeever (Castle)1h; S McDermott (Co. Cavan) bt A McCormack (Castletroy) 1h; TJ Ford (Co. Sligo) bt R Knightly (The Royal Dublin) 3/2; J Fox (Portmarnock) bt G McDermott (Carton House) 2/1 M Power (Kilkenny) bt P O’Hanlon (Carton House) 7/6; R Hynes (The Royal Dublin) bt J Walsh (Castle) 7/6; T O’Connor (Athlone) bt A Marshall (Lisburn) 3/2; C Denvir (Elm Park) bt R McKinstry (Cairndhu) 5/4; A Hill (Athenry) bt J Yates (Naas) 6/5; R Brazill (Naas) bt S Cullen (Slieve Russell) 1h; B Anderson (The Royal Dublin) bt J Greene (Portmarnock) 3/2; M Ryan Jnr (New Ross) bt J Fletcher (Warrenpoint) 4/3; P Connolly (Killeen Castle) bt J Brady (Rosslare) 2/1; N Hearns (Mountrath) bt A Kearney (Castlerock) 3/2; F Kennedy (The Island) bt K Egan (Carton House) 2/1; J McDonnell (Forrest Little) bt D Mallon (Dungannon) 3/2; R Dawson (Tramore) bt M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire) 3/2; C Geraghty (Laytown & Bettystown) bt F Carr (Kirkistown Castle) 1h; D McAleenon (Edenmore) bt A Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown) 5/3; S Flanagan (Co. Sligo) bt G Smyth (Clonmel) 3/2; P O’Keeffe (Douglas) bt S Ryan (The Royal Dublin) 5/3; R Williamson (Holywood) bt L O’Neill (Connemara) 5/4; J Madden (Royal Portrush) bt J Whelan (Newlands) 3/2; G Collins (Rosslare) bt M Sinclair (Knock) 1h.

Rd 2: K McCarron bt TMcLarnon 1h; J Pierse bt R Moran 6/5; A Gleeson bt J Hapgood 3/2; R Black bt C Ryan 5/3; S McDermott bt E McCormack 2/1; J Fox bt TJ Ford 3/2; M Power bt R Hynes 5/3; T O’Connor bt C Denvir 3/2; R Brazill bt A Hill 3/2; B Anderson bt M Ryan Jnr 2/1; P Connolly bt N Hearns 2/1 J McDonnell bt F Kennedy 4/3; R Dawson bt C Geraghty 6/5; S Flanagan bt D McAleenon 4/3; R Williamson bt P O’Keeffe 1 hole; J Madden 1 down v G Collins after 14 (resumes at 7.30am).

(Monday’s tee times) Rd 3: (8:00) K McCarron (North West) v J Pierse (Portmarnock); (8:10) A Gleeson (Castle) v R Black (Hilton Templepatrick); (8:20) S McDermott (Co Cavan) v J Fox (Portmarnock); (8:30) M Power (Kilkenny) v T O’Connor (Athlone); (8:40) R Brazill (Naas) v B Anderson (Co Sligo); (8:50) P Connolly (Killeen Castle) v J McDonnell (Naas); (9:00) R Dawson (Tramore) v S Flanagan (Co Sligo); (9:10) R Williamson (Holywood) v J Madden or G Collins

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.