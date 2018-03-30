Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry in contention at Houston Open

Irish duo chasing golden ticket to Masters that goes to winner of the event
Paul Dunne chips on to the 18th green during the continuation of the first round of the Houston Open on Friday. Photograph: Getty Images

The quest for that last golden ticket to the Masters could yet have a green hue, as Paul Dunne – maintaining his form from a career-best tied-fifth finish on the PGA Tour last week – and Shane Lowry, finally rediscovering his ability to shoot consecutive sub-par rounds, moved into contention in the Houston Open.

With only the winner, if not already exempt, claiming the last available place in the field for Augusta, Dunne – coming in on the back of a top-five finish at the Corales Championship in the Dominican Republic – kept that momentum going by completing his weather-affected opening round to sign for a 64 and then adding a second round 71 to reach the midpoint on nine-under-par 135, just two strokes behind early clubhouse leader Beau Hossler.

Dunne barely had time for a quick bite to eat after completing the final four holes of his opening round before getting under way again, and despite a bogey on the 10th, his first hole, where he pushed his drive into a waste area and needed to take a penalty drop, the 25-year-old Greystones golfer kept his focus in an impressive second round to stay in thick of the action.

With three birdies on his card – at the 13th (three feet), third (two feet) and eighth (two feet) – as his wedge play was razor sharp to go with two bogeys, on the 10th and 18th, Dunne’s second round guaranteed he would head into the weekend among those chasing that last exemption into the Masters.

For Lowry, who has endured a frustrating season to date, successive rounds of 68 for a midway total of eight-under-par 136 left the Offalyman also eyeing a productive weekend work’s. Lowry’s round of five birdies and a bogey (on the eighth, where he drove left into rough) again showed his putter was an ally rather than a foe: he rolled in three birdie putts of longer than 10 feet, the longest being an 18-footer on the 11th.

