Sizzling 62 earns Dean Burmester a five-shot victory at the Tenerife Open

Dean Burmester carded a brilliant bogey-free 62 to claim his first win in four years at the Tenerife Open.

The big-hitting South African had entered the final round one shot off the lead but soon hit the front and the chasing pack could not keep pace as he made nine birdies to get to 25 under and win by five shots.

German Nicolai von Dellingshausen was the nearest competition, a shot clear of Poland’s Adrian Meronk and Finn Kalle Samooja.

But none of them truly threatened Burmester down the stretch as the 31-year-old used his length to birdie four of the five par-fives while looking assured on the greens.

“I’d obviously love to get in that top 100 in the world, it’s quite lucrative, a lot of things happen when you get into that top 100, so if I can get back there I’ll be very excited,” said Burmester, who could break into the top 100 when the rankings are next released.

“Hopefully I can go from strength to strength now and that’ll be my plan, I won’t stop working hard and trying to get better.”

Burmester birdied the first and second but failed to take advantage of the par-five third after hitting a perfect drive and then missed a short putt for birdie on the fourth as Samooja looked to be the man to catch.

But a hat-trick of gains from the fifth and a clutch putt for par on the ninth assured he led at the turn before he made the most of the par-five 11th and 13th.

An approach to four feet at the 15th extended his lead to five and fist bumps with caddie Jason Reynolds were shared up the 18th fairway before making a final birdie of the day.

Von Dellingshausen eagled the last in a 68, while Meronk carded a 67 and Samooja finished with a 69.

A bogey on the first followed by a double-bogey seven on the third ended Jonathan Caldwell’s challenge, the Northern Ireland golfer a three-over 74 to finish on 10 under.

Dublin Niall Kearney carded a three-under 68, his best round of the week, to finish on six under.

Final leaderboard

British and Irishish unless stated, par 71

259 Dean Burmester (Rsa) 63 68 66 62

264 Nicolai von Dellingshausen (Ger) 64 62 70 68

265 Kalle Samooja (Fin) 64 66 66 69, Adrian Meronk (Pol) 68 65 65 67

266 John Catlin (USA) 63 69 67 67

267 Yi-Keun Chang (Kor) 67 64 67 69, Pedro Oriol (Esp) 69 69 65 64

268 Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 63 70 66 69, Scott Hend (Aus) 66 64 71 67, Adri Arnaus (Esp) 65 71 66 66, Sebastian Garcia (Esp) 66 68 64 70

269 Thorbjoern Olesen (Den) 62 69 72 66, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp) 66 70 69 64, Justin Harding (Rsa) 66 69 66 68, Alexander Bjoerk (Swe) 63 69 69 68, Jamie Donaldson 69 67 68 65, Louis de Jager (Rsa) 66 66 69 68

270 Eduard Rousaud (Esp) 64 66 70 70, Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 67 70 66 67, Sean Crocker (USA) 67 64 68 71, Sihwan Kim (Kor) 67 65 68 70

271 Sami Valimaki (Fin) 67 70 68 66, Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 69 69 66 67, Richie Ramsay 69 67 68 67, Scott Jamieson 69 61 71 70, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 67 67 69 68, Robin Sciot-Siegrist (Fra) 64 73 67 67

272 Paul Waring 67 65 70 70, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 65 72 64 71, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 69 65 66 72, Alejandro Canizares (Esp) 68 65 70 69, Eduardo de la Riva (Esp) 67 69 68 68

273 Eddie Pepperell 68 68 72 65, Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 70 68 65 70, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (Esp) 69 64 66 74, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 68 69 67 69, Jordan Smith 67 67 68 71, Grant Forrest 68 66 75 64, Francesco Laporta (Ita) 68 67 67 71, Pep Angles (Esp) 65 64 73 71, Marcel Schneider (Ger) 67 69 71 66

274 Richard Mansell 68 70 67 69, Alexander Levy (Fra) 67 69 69 69, Zander Lombard (Rsa) 71 64 68 71, Andrew Johnston 67 67 70 70, Maverick Antcliff (Aus) 66 69 69 70, Jonathan Caldwell 66 68 66 74

275 Ashun Wu (Chn) 70 66 70 69, Alvaro Hernandez (Esp) 72 65 69 69, Justin Walters (Rsa) 68 70 65 72, James Morrison 68 69 69 69, Laurie Canter 65 70 67 73, Aaron Cockerill (Can) 69 68 71 67

276 Kristoffer Broberg (Swe) 68 70 70 68, Dale Whitnell 71 66 70 69

277 Sebastian Soederberg (Swe) 70 68 69 70, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 68 70 67 72, Ross Fisher 69 69 69 70, Matthew Jordan 68 69 72 68

278 Adrian Otaegui (Esp) 69 67 70 72, Julian Suri (USA) 66 70 68 74, Niall Kearney 69 69 72 68

279 Callum Shinkwin 71 65 69 74, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 70 68 70 71, Haydn Porteous (Rsa) 68 70 71 70, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 69 68 73 69, Darius van Driel (Ned) 68 69 74 68, Ben Evans 70 67 71 71

280 Matt Ford 69 66 71 74, Toby Tree 65 69 73 73, Rhys Enoch 72 66 70 72

281 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 69 68 74 70, Lars van Meijel (Ned) 69 68 70 74

282 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den) 69 68 70 75

283 Oliver Wilson 73 62 73 75, Jake McLeod (Aus) 68 69 71 75