Oosthuizen and Schwartzel swoop into New Orleans lead

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel picked up six shots on their last nine holes to take the lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The South African pair had kept themselves in contention with a 63 in the four balls and 71 in the foursomes going into the weekend, and carded another 63 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead.

They reached the turn in three-under 33, and had two runs of three-straight birdies coming back to sit 19 under in Louisiana.

At their heels are Australian pair Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith who also signed for a 63, while overnight joint leaders Tony Finau and Cameron Champ are also on 18 under after a round of 67.

Norwegian pair Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura, who also had the joint lead going into Saturday, went round in 68 and have a share of fourth.

Englishman Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson of Sweden started the day in joint third place two shots off the pace, but a score of 70 saw them tumble to a share of 19th on 13 under.

Graeme McDowell and his playing partner Matt Wallace are a stroke further back meawhile on 12 under par following a third round of 68.

Collated third round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana (USA unless stated, Par 72):

197 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) & Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 63 71 63

198 Marc Leishman (Aus) & Cameron Smith (Aus) 63 72 63, Cameron Champ & Tony Finau 63 68 67

199 Bubba Watson & Scottie Scheffler 64 69 66, Viktor Hovland (Nor) & Kristoffer Ventura (Nor) 62 69 68

200 Thomas Pieters (Bel) & Tom Lewis (Eng) 67 70 63, Tyler Duncan & Adam Schenk 64 73 63, Keegan Bradley & Brendan Steele 63 73 64

201 Wyndham Clark & Erik van Rooyen (Rsa) 64 74 63, Justin Suh & Doug Ghim 65 73 63, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) & Kyle Stanley 63 74 64, Keith Mitchell & Brandt Snedeker 66 71 64, Alexander Noren (Swe) & Henrik Norlander (Swe) 67 70 64, Brice Garnett & Scott Stallings 62 75 64, Jon Rahm (Spa) & Ryan Palmer 65 71 65, Billy Horschel & Sam Burns 63 73 65, Jason Kokrak & Pat Perez 65 70 66

202 Richy Werenski & Peter Uihlein 65 69 68

203 Sepp Straka (Aut) & Josh Teater 68 70 65, Danny Willett (Eng) & Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 65 73 65, Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney 64 74 65, Doc Redman & Sam Ryder 66 71 66, Rob Oppenheim & Grayson Murray 66 70 67, Henrik Stenson (Swe) & Justin Rose (Eng) 65 68 70

204 Michael Kim & Brandon Hagy 67 71 66, Max Homa & Talor Gooch 66 71 67, Graeme McDowell (NIrl) & Matt Wallace (Eng) 66 70 68

205 Brendon Todd & Chris Kirk 66 70 69, Cameron Percy (Aus) & Greg Chalmers (Aus) 66 70 69

206 David Hearn (Can) & Zack Sucher 67 71 68, Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay 64 74 68, Michael Gligic (Can) & Vincent Whaley 67 71 68, Peter Malnati & Chris Baker 65 73 68