Rory McIlroy’s final hole double bogey wrecks recovery at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were left ruing poorly played final holes as they failed to make ground at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

McIlroy hit his drive out of bounds on the par 5 18th en route to a double bogey and a round of 72, while Lowry failed to get out of a fairway bogey to make bogey in an error-strewn round of 74. Both are three-under-par for the tournament, eight shots back of leader Viktor Hovland.

The round promised more for McIlroy despite a difficult start where he made three consecutive bogeys from holes three to five. The 36-year-old went on a hot streak from the eighth to the 14th, birdieing five out of seven holes, with putts made from 17, 18 and 25 feet.

With two par 5s to come, McIlroy looked set to put himself in a prime position to be in contention for the weekend, but finished five, seven after two bad drives.

It was a frustrating day for Lowry, who benefited from a big break on the eighth hole to pull his wedge so far left it missed the water on the other side. The Offalyman got up and down for par there, but the approach was one of several on an off-colour day, emphasised by him taking two from the bunker on the final hole.

Playing partner Jon Rahm took advantage of some considerable luck on the 18th as it looked like his ball was heading out of bounds but landed in a buggy near the perimeter. Taking a free drop, Rahm birdied the hole to shoot a three-under-par 69 for four under for the tournament.

Hovland will have pleased Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald with his form around the West Course this week so far and holds the clubhouse lead thanks to an eagle on the 18th hole for the second successive day, this time after holing a 43-foot putt. Hovland has been seven shots better than McIlroy on the 18th this week so far.