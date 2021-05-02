Bradley and Burns tied for the lead at Valspar

Americans Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns shared a slender lead after the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook’s Copperhead course in Florida.

Bradley and Burns carded two-under 69s to be 14-under for the tournament, a shot clear of compatriot Max Homa after his 66.

Three shots further back were a group of four players including American Ted Potter — who had the round of the day with an eight-under 63 — and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, who took a 66.

Lewis was five shots off the lead at the halfway mark but struggled with a three-over 74 on Saturday. The 30-year-old turned at one-under for the day after two birdies and a bogey, but endured a horror inward nine of five bogeys offset by one birdie at the 14th.

This left him at four-under for the tournament, in a group sharing 28th spot along with England’s Ian Poulter, who shot a 69, and Scotland’s Russell Knox, who took a second successive 70.

Paul Casey’s bid for a third straight win at the tournament also met with disappointment, as the Englishman shot a one-over 72 to sit 12 shots off the pace.

Third round scores from the Valspar Championship (USA unless stated, par 71)

199 Keegan Bradley 64 66 69, Sam Burns 67 63 69

200 Max Homa 66 68 66

203 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 67 70 66, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 68 68 67, Ted Potter Jr. 67 73 63, Cameron Tringale 69 67 67

204 Charley Hoffman 68 66 70

205 Troy Merritt 68 69 68, Brandt Snedeker 69 69 67, Bubba Watson 70 67 68

206 Viktor Hovland (Nor) 69 69 68, Jason Kokrak 67 69 70, Hank Lebioda 66 69 71, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 73 67 66, Scottie Scheffler 73 67 66, Vaughn Taylor 70 67 69

207 Bronson Burgoon 71 68 68, Danny Lee (Nzl) 70 67 70, Kevin Na 68 69 70, Justin Thomas 69 71 67, Bo Van Pelt 71 67 69

208 Corey Conners (Can) 70 68 70, Charles Howell I I I 70 68 70, Matthew NeSmith 70 69 69, Pat Perez 68 68 72, Camilo Villegas (Col) 71 68 69

209 Wyndham Clark 69 72 68, Jason Dufner 70 71 68, Sungjae Im (Kor) 68 67 74, Zach Johnson 68 67 74, Russell Knox (Sco) 69 70 70, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 69 69 71, Tom Lewis (Eng) 70 65 74, Denny McCarthy 72 69 68, Ian Poulter (Eng) 69 71 69, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 70 65 74, Scott Stallings 67 69 73

210 Scott Brown 67 72 71, Chase Koepka 68 70 72, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 69 69 72, Ryan Palmer 70 70 70, Kyle Stanley 68 70 72, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 70 69 71, Jimmy Walker 72 69 69, Vincent Whaley 69 71 70

211 Paul Casey (Eng) 68 71 72, Michael Gligic (Can) 69 68 74, Lucas Glover 69 65 77, Kramer Hickok 67 74 70, Keith Mitchell 70 70 71, Ryan Moore 66 74 71, Alexander Noren (Swe) 73 68 70, J.T. Poston 68 73 70, Adam Schenk 71 69 71

212 Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 70 71 71, Wesley Bryan 69 71 72, Luke Donald (Eng) 69 72 71, Branden Grace (Rsa) 69 68 75

213 Tyler Duncan 70 71 72, Brandon Hagy 74 67 72, Dustin Johnson 71 68 74, Doc Redman 68 72 73, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 71 70 72, Peter Uihlein 73 68 72

215 Joseph Bramlett 71 70 74, J.B. Holmes 70 71 74, Beau Hossler 68 72 75

217 Patton Kizzire 66 75 76