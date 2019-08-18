Shane Lowry’s season ends after missing out on Tour Championship

Justin Thomas holds on to win the BMW Championship despite final round 68

Shane Lowry of Ireland during the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois. Photograph: EPA

Shane Lowry has slipped outside the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings and will not be heading to the Tour Championship in Atlanta next week.

Before this weekend, only twice had a Major champion failed to make that year’s Tour Championship.

The British Open champion carded a final round 69 to finish five under par at the BMW Championship, the penultimate tournament of the PGA Tour season. That left him in a tie for 48th place.

The Offaly native was 25th in the standings going into the BMW, but dropped to 32nd as these playoff events have weighted points.

Masters champion Tiger Woods also missed out on the top 30, he finished in 42nd place in the standings and his final round 72 left him seven under par in Medinah.

Justin Thomas faltered in the final round but held on for an ultimately comfortable three-stroke victory in suburban Chicago.

He carded a closing 68 to finish on a 25-under-par total of 263, while fellow American Patrick Cantlay shot 65 for second place on 22-under.

Thomas started the day with a six-shot advantage but when he bogeyed the 10th hole the lead over Cantlay was down to two.

But Thomas steadied with clutch play over the next three holes, twice holing putts of around 12 feet to re-establish his authority.

Meanwhile Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for 19th after his round of 71 on Sunday left him 11 under par.

