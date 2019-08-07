Thorbjorn Olesen suspended from European Tour after sexual assault charge

Dane will appear in court on August 21st after alleged drunken incident on a plane

Thorbjorn Olesen will appear in court on August 21st charged with sexual assault. Photo: Tannen Maury/EPA

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen has been suspended from the European Tour after being charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

Olesen will appear in court on August 21st following his arrest last Monday after he returned from the WGC St Jude Invitational on a flight from Nashville to London.

A spokesperson for the European Tour said: “Thorbjorn Olesen has been suspended from the European Tour pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

“As this remains an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to make any further comment at this time.”

Police were waiting for five-time European Tour winner Olesen when the aircraft landed at Heathrow.

The 29-year-old Dane was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, July 29.

“Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, of Redcliffe Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday, August 1 with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

“He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 21.”

On Monday Olesen’s lawyer, Paul Morris, released a statement which read: “Thorbjorn has cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but while the legal proceedings are still ongoing he unfortunately cannot comment on this matter at this time.”

