Shane Lowry has work to do in Barracuda Championship
Lowry eight points off the lead of America’s Andrew Putnam after third round in Reno
Shane Lowry is eight points off the lead in Reno. Photograph: Marianna Massey/Getty
Shane Lowry carded a third round of 70 to sit eight points off the lead of America’s Andrew Putnam in the Barracuda Championship in Reno.
Lowry’s third round was worth eight points - meaning he now has 30 overall, leaving him with plenty of work to do in Sunday’s final round.
Putnam leads the pack on 38 points after a 65 on Saturday, with Sam Saunders three points back in second.
The Barracuda Championship — formerly known as the Reno-Tahoe Open — uses a Modified Stableford format, which allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.
Eight points are awarded for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie, zero for a par, minus one for a bogey and minus three for a double bogey or worse.
Chad Campbell carded a tournament-best round of 62 to put himself into contention in Nevada.
The American rose 44 places to third on 32 points after a round including nine birdies, one eagle and a bogey on the par-4 14th.
Seamus Power picked up two points in his second round after a 73, leaving him in a share of 27th place on 20 points overall.
Padraig Harrinton posted his best score of the week on Saturday - his 69 was worth six points to move him to 13 for the tournament, while Graeme McDowell’s 71 (four) moved him to 11 points.
The leader after day two — Australia’s Aaron Badderley — shot a 74 at the Montreux Golf and Country Club and is tied with Scotland’s Martin Laird on 26 points.
Collated third round scores & totals in the Barracuda Championship (USA unless stated, par 72):
38 Andrew Putnam 6 17 15
35 Sam Saunders 10 13 12
32 Chad Campbell 6 4 22
30 Shane Lowry (Irl) 10 12 8
29 John Oda 7 9 13, J.J. Spaun 7 12 10
26 Michael Thompson 10 3 13, Chris Stroud 7 6 13, Ollie Schniederjans 17 8 1, Martin Laird (Sco) 9 8 9
25 Derek Fathauer 6 14 5
24 Matt Jones (Aus) 10 10 4, Scott Stallings 9 9 6, Zac Blair 12 12
23 Ethan Tracy 9 6 8, Alex Cejka (Ger) 10 6 7, Stuart Appleby (Aus) 3 10 10, Tom Hoge 5 8 10
22 Benjamin Silverman (Can) 11 8 3, Dylan Meyer 10 2 10
21 Hudson Swafford 12 10 , Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 7 8 6, Ken Duke 2 8 11, Patrick Rodgers 9 3 9, Brandon Harkins 5 13 3
20 Tom Lovelady 10 6 4, John Merrick 11 12 -3, Doug Ghim 6 3 11, Johnson Wagner 6 2 12, Parker McLachlin 4 3 13, Seamus Power (Irl) 8 10 2, Charlie Beljan 10 5 5
18 Denny McCarthy 14 3 1, Kris Blanks 6 4 8, Vaughn Taylor 2 6 10, Lanto Griffin 8 5 5, Jonathan Byrd 1 9 8, Jonas Blixt (Swe) 3 6 9
17 Kevin Tway 8 8 1
16 Joel Dahmen 9 9 , Ricky Barnes 15 2, Nick Hardy 6 4 6, Dicky Pride 8 1 7, Tyrone Van Aswegen (Rsa) 11 6, Conrad Shindler 5 8 3
15 William McGirt 6 2 7, D.J. Trahan 8 10 -3
13 Billy Hurley III 6 1 6, Harris English 2 8 3, Padraig Harrington (Irl) 6 1 6
12 Sulman Raza 2 14 -4, Jonathan Kaye 8 7 -3, Retief Goosen (Rsa) 6 11 -5, Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 6 2 4
11 Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 4 3 4, Rod Pampling (Aus) 9 4, Andres Romero (Arg) 4 5 2, Cameron Beckman 5 3 3, Robert Streb 13 -3 1
10 Martin Flores 4 5 1, Grant Booth 7 3
8 Nicholas Lindheim 1 6 1
7 Heath Slocum 4 5
6 Stephan Jaeger (Ger) 10
5 Brendon Ger Jonge (Zim) 7 4 -6, Nick Taylor (Can) 2 6 -3
3 Brian Davis (Eng) 5 5 -7
2 Omar Uresti 8 2 -8