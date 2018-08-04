Shane Lowry firmly in the mix in Barracuda Championship

Australian Aaron Baddeley moved up two places and carded his second successive 66 to take a one-point lead at the half-way point of the Barracuda Championship.

Baddeley, 37, hit six birdies and did not drop a shot at the Montreux Golf and Country club, with his round giving him an overall score of 26.

Baddeley sits four points clear of Shane Lowry, who followed an opening round of 68 with a 67 on Friday - picking up 12 points in the process. Lowry now has 22 points, and is in a share of sixth place.

Séamus Power is tied for 13th on 18 points after a second round of 68 (10), while Graeme McDowell and Padraig Harrington both crept inside the cut mark after picking up seven points across their first two rounds. McDowell shot a 71 (3) on Friday, Harrington a 73 (1).

Meanwhile round-one leader Ollie Schniederjans is a point behind Baddeley following a costly bogey on the third and an even more costly double-bogey on the par-3 seventh.

Three Americans — John Merrick, Andrew Putnam and Sam Saunders — are tied for third on 23 points, three behind the leader.

The Barracuda Championship — formerly known as the Reno-Tahoe Open — uses a Modified Stableford format, which allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.

Eight points are awarded for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie, zero for a par, minus one for a bogey and minus three for a double bogey or worse.

Collated second round scores & totals in the Barracuda Championship (USA unless stated, par 72):

(a) denotes amateurs)

26 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 14 12

25 Ollie Schniederjans 17 8

23 Andrew Putnam 6 17, John Merrick 11 12, Sam Saunders 10 13

22 Hudson Swafford 12 10, Shane Lowry (Irl) 10 12

20 Derek Fathauer 6 14, Matt Jones (Aus) 10 10

19 Hunter Mahan 7 12, Benjamin Silverman (Can) 11 8, J.J. Spaun 7 12

18 Joel Dahmen 9 9, Scott Stallings 9 9, Ryan Palmer 12 6, D.J. Trahan 8 10, Seamus Power (Irl) 8 10, Brandon Harkins 5 13

17 Denny McCarthy 14 3, Retief Goosen (Rsa) 6 11, Martin Laird (Sco) 9 8, Tyrone Van Aswegen (Rsa) 11 6

16 Tom Lovelady 10 6, Sulman Raza 2 14, John Oda 7 9, Kevin Tway 8 8, Alex Cejka (Ger) 10 6

15 Ethan Tracy 9 6, Jonathan Kaye 8 7, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 7 8, Charlie Beljan 10 5

14 Ricky Barnes 15

13 Chris Stroud 7 6, Brett Stegmaier 5 8, Lanto Griffin 8 5, Tom Hoge 5 8, Conrad Shindler 5 8, Michael Thompson 10 3, Rod Pampling (Aus) 9 4, Stuart Appleby (Aus) 3 10

12 Patrick Rodgers 9 3, Dylan Meyer 10 2, Zac Blair 12

11 Brendon Ger Jonge (Zim) 7 4

10 Brian Davis (Eng) 5 5, Kris Blanks 6 4, Omar Uresti 8 2, Nick Hardy 6 4, Robert Streb 13 -3, Harris English 2 8, Chad Campbell 6 4, Talor Gooch 7 3, Ken Duke 2 8, Jonathan Byrd 1 9

9 Martin Flores 4 5, Andres Romero (Arg) 4 5, Dicky Pride 8 1, Heath Slocum 4 5, Doug Ghim 6 3, Jonas Blixt (Swe) 3 6

8 Stephan Jaeger (Ger) 10 , Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 6 2, Vaughn Taylor 2 6, Cameron Beckman 5 3, Nick Taylor (Can) 2 6, William McGirt 6 2, Johnson Wagner 6 2

7 Billy Hurley III 6 1, Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 4 3, Grant Booth 7, Parker McLachlin 4 3, Nicholas Lindheim 1 6, Padraig Harrington (Irl) 6 1

Players with six points or fewer did not make the cut