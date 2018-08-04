Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods grouped together in US PGA

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will play in the same group as title holder Justin Thomas for the opening two rounds of next week’s US PGA Championship.

The trio go out early on Thursday’s opening day at Bellerive Country Club, with an 8.23am tee time (2.23pm Irish time), as 25-year-old American Thomas looks to build on last year’s Quail Hollow triumph while in the company of two of golf’s superstars.

McIlroy won the US PGA in 2012 and 2014, while Woods is a four-time former champion, landing back-to-back titles in 1999 and 2000 and again in 2006 and 2007.

Jordan Spieth plays with Justin Rose and Jon Rahm in another eye-catching group, while Italy’s Open champion Francesco Molinari will have the company of Americans Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. Molinari and Reed, together with Louis Oosthuizen, were in a tie for second place at the US PGA last year.

Event organisers announced Ian Poulter would be joined in his group by Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama, and Phil Mickelson lines up with Jason Day and Keegan Bradley.

US PGA Championship first round tee-times (USA unless stated, all times local: Irish Time -6 hours):

Starting at hole 1

0650 Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Michael Block, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

0701 Austin Cook, Craig Hocknull (Aus), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

0712 Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), Bob Sowards, Scott Brown

0723 Thomas Bjorn (Den), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), James Hahn

0734 Billy Horschel, Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)

0745 Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin (Can)

0756 Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Vijay Singh (Fij)

0807 Bryson DeChambeau, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

0818 Cameron Smith (Aus), Ryan Armour, Peter Uihlein

0829 Paul Dunne (Irl), J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

0840 Charles Howell III, Jason Schmuhl, Brian Gay

0851 David Muttitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Troy Merritt

0902 Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen (Fin), J.J. Spaun

1220 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Johan Kok (Rsa), Whee Kim (Kor)

1231 Matt Wallace (Eng), Matt Dobyns, Beau Hossler

1242 Chris Wood (Eng), Alex Noren (Swe), Matt Kuchar

1253 Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott (Aus)

1304 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1315 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1326 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner

1337 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Spa), Justin Rose (Eng)

1348 Paul Casey (Eng), Aaron Wise, Zach Johnson

1359 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Bill Haas

1410 Lee Westwood (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Daniel Berger

1421 Omar Uresti, Justin Harding (Rsa), Andrew Landry

1432 Matthew Borchert, Chris Stroud, Barracuda Winner

Starting at hole 10

0655 Rich Berberian Jr., Jamie Lovemark, Shugo Imahira (Jpn)

0706 Brandt Snedeker, Sean McCarty, Haotong Li (Chn)

0717 Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele

0728 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Davis Love III, Rich Beem

0739 Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Ian Poulter (Eng)

0750 Danny Willett (Eng), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Pat Perez

0801 Jason Day (Aus), Phil Mickelson, Keegan Bradley

0812 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Jordan Smith (Eng), Scott Piercy

0823 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

0834 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

0845 Stewart Cink, Branden Grace (Rsa), Ryan Moore

0856 Ross Fisher (Eng), Alexander Levy (Fra), Patton Kizzire

0907 Julian Suri, Sungjae Imn (Kor), Craig Bowden

1215 Chesson Hadley, Daniel Balin, Russell Henley

1226 Marty Jertson, Luke List, Kevin Chappell

1237 Nick Watney, Jaysen Hansen, Kyle Stanley

1248 Ted Potter, Jr., Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jorge Campillo (Spa)

1259 Ryan Vermeer, Paul Broadhurst (Eng), John Daly

1310 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Brice Garnett, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1321 Yong-eun Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel, Jason Dufner

1332 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Patrick Cantlay

1343 Brendan Steele, Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Kevin Na

1354 Charley Hoffman, Chez Reavie, Russell Knox (Sco)

1405 Michael Kim, Seung-su Han, Zachary J Johnson

1416 Brian Smock, Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra)

1427 Ben Kern, Ryuko Tokimatsu (Jpn), WGC Bridgestone Winner

Second round tee-times:

Starting at hole 1

0650 Chesson Hadley, Daniel Balin, Russell Henley

0701 Marty Jertson, Luke List, Kevin Chappell

0712 Jaysen Hansen, Nick Watney, Kyle Stanley

0723 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Ted Potter, Jr., Jorge Campillo (Spa)

0734 Ryan Vermeer, Paul Broadhurst (Eng), John Daly

0745 Brice Garnett, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

0756 Jason Dufner, Yong-eun Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel

0807 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Patrick Cantlay

0818 Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Brendan Steele, Kevin Na

0829 Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman, Russell Knox (Sco)

0840 Zachary J Johnson, Michael Kim, Seung-su Han

0851 Brian Smock, Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra)

0902 Ben Kern, Ryuko Tokimatsu (Jpn), WGC Bridgestone Winner

1220 Jamie Lovemark, Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Rich Berberian Jr.

1231 Sean McCarty, Brandt Snedeker, Haotong Li (Chn)

1242 Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele

1253 Davis Love III, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Rich Beem

1304 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter (Eng)

1315 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Pat Perez

1326 Jason Day (Aus), Phil Mickelson, Keegan Bradley

1337 Jordan Smith (Eng), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Scott Piercy

1348 Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Tiger Woods

1359 Webb Simpson, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1410 Stewart Cink, Branden Grace (Rsa), Ryan Moore

1421 Ross Fisher (Eng), Alexander Levy (Fra), Patton Kizzire

1432 Julian Suri, Sungjae Imn (Kor), Craig Bowden

Starting at hole 10

0655 Brandon Stone (Rsa), Johan Kok (Rsa), Whee Kim (Kor)

0706 Matt Wallace (Eng), Matt Dobyns, Beau Hossler

0717 Alex Noren (Swe), Chris Wood (Eng), Matt Kuchar

0728 Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott (Aus)

0739 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Marc Leishman (Aus)

0750 Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

0801 Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Sergio Garcia (Spa)

0812 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose (Eng)

0823 Aaron Wise, Paul Casey (Eng), Zach Johnson

0834 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Bill Haas

0845 Lee Westwood (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Daniel Berger

0856 Omar Uresti, Andrew Landry, Justin Harding (Rsa)

0907 Matthew Borchert, Chris Stroud, Barracuda Winner

1215 Michael Block, Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1226 Craig Hocknull (Aus), Austin Cook, Alexander Bjork (Swe)

1237 Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn), Bob Sowards, Scott Brown

1248 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Thomas Bjorn (Den), James Hahn

1259 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1310 Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1321 Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Vijay Singh (Fij)

1332 Andy Sullivan (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha)

1343 Ryan Armour, Cameron Smith (Aus), Peter Uihlein

1354 J.B. Holmes, Paul Dunne (Irl), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1405 Charles Howell III, Jason Schmuhl, Brian Gay

1416 David Muttitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Troy Merritt

1427 Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen (Fin), J.J. Spaun