Sergio Garcia racks up unlucky 13 on 15th hole at Augusta

The defending champion had an absolute nightmare as he put four balls in the water
Sergio Garcia racked up a 13 at the 15th hole in the opening round of the US Masters. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Sergio Garcia racked up a 13 at the 15th hole in the opening round of the US Masters. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Augusta National is known for biting back, but not like this.

After clinching a first green jacket at the US Masters last year, Sergio Garcia had high hopes for this week but they were dashed on the 15th in the first round when he equalled an Augusta record.

And not a record you would want.

At the Par 5 Garcia racked up a 13 after putting five shots into the water.

Yes, you read that correctly – a 13.

Just two other golfers have ever made such a high score at the first Major of the year – Tom Weiskopf at the 12th in 1980 and Tsuneyuki Nakajima at the 13th in 1978.

Garcia’s is the highest score ever recorded at the 15th. And to think the same hole was the scene of his magnificent eagle in the final round last year.

With a devlishly tough pin at the front of the green, Garcia went for the green in two but found the water short. And from there it just got worse.

His fourth shot flew past the pin but spun back, catching the slope and rolling all the way back into the water.

His sixth did the same. And his eighth. And his 10th.

Finally, with his 12th shot he managed to stop it eight feet away and then, somehow, hole the put for a 13 to go to 10 over par after a steady enough two over through the first 14.

What a way to put paid to any chances of defending your title. But Garcia must be commended for standing up and making a birdie two at the 16th – that’s bouncebackability.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.