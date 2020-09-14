Scottie Scheffler to miss US Open after positive Covid-19 test

Scottie Scheffler will miss this week’s US Open after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 24-year-old, who is asymptomatic, will be replaced in the field for Winged Foot by Branden Grace — who missed August’s US PGA after his own positive coronavirus test.

Grace had to pull out of the Barracuda Championship while tied second at the halfway stage after learning of his test result, which had the knock-on effect of ruling him out of the following week’s first major of the year.

“We are sorry to lose a member of the USGA family in this year’s US Open field,” USGA senior managing director John Bodenhamer.

“Scottie has had a phenomenal rookie season and we look forward to welcoming him back to the US Open Championship for many years to come.”