Man falsely represented teaching qualifications when applying for over 20 jobs

The Teaching Council committee found the man's behaviour amounted to 'disgraceful or dishonourable conduct in the course of his profession'. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man who falsely represented his teaching qualifications and registration status on more than 20 applications for teaching positions has been found guilty of professional misconduct.

The man submitted 23 applications for teaching vacancies at schools run by the Cork Education and Training Board (CETB) between February and May 2023, a Teaching Council fitness-to-teach inquiry heard.

The registrant, who did not attend the inquiry on Monday or Tuesday and was not represented, also submitted applications for two non-teaching vacancies, the committee heard.

In delivering the decision of the committee that heard the matter, chairman Adrian Guinan said the man had falsely stated on 21 of his applications that he held a professional qualification, namely a Masters in Education from University of Limerick (UL).

He said the registrant falsely stated on one application that he held a qualification in An Ceard Teastas Gaeilge from UL and wrote on another that he held a degree in Sports Science, also from UL, which was also false.

He falsely represented on 22 of the applications that he had a full as opposed to a conditional registration with the Teaching Council, Guinan said.

On 10 of the applications, the chairman added, the man falsely represented that he held a registration with the council for a subject area other than those he is registered for.

Guinan said the registrant falsely represented on 15 applications that he had a qualification for teaching Science, English, Physical Education and/or Gaeilge.

The inquiry heard the man has a qualification in Mathematics and Economics, as these are the subjects he obtained an undergraduate degree in from University College Cork (UCC). He was also awarded a Masters in Journalism by UL in 2020.

Guinan said none of the allegations were denied by the registrant, and no evidence was tendered on his behalf. He said the man had acknowledged on three occasions in email correspondence in 2024 that he had not told the truth.

Guinan acknowledged that the man’s registration with the council initially incorrectly stated that he held registration for Mathematics under the post-primary route. This was subsequently corrected, he said.

The committee felt that nothing turned on this error and that the factual allegations against the registrant had been proven.

The inquiry heard the man’s registration is under the further education route, on condition that he complete a teaching education qualification.

The committee found that his behaviour amounted to “disgraceful or dishonourable conduct in the course of his profession” and was “of such a serious nature as to bring the profession into disrepute”.

Guinan said that while the registrant did not obtain any position as a consequence of his behaviour, it was essential that the information teachers provide on such forms is accurate and reliable.

The committee further found that the man’s behaviour amounted to breaches of the Code of Professional Conduct for Teachers, namely to act with honesty and integrity in all aspects of their work; to represent themselves, their professional status, qualifications and experience honestly; and to uphold the reputation and standing of the profession.

The inquiry heard evidence on Monday from Pat McKelvey, director of schools at CETB. He said subsequent to the registrant making a request for feedback after an interview for one of the positions, he raised concerns with him in May 2023 regarding discrepancies in his application forms in relation to his education details, his teaching qualifications and work experience.

The registrant replied in July 2023 admitting that his submissions on the application forms were “contradictory”, but that he felt he was “put on the spot” and “under time pressure”, adding that his memory was not great.

However, McKelvey said the man may have been conflating the questions asked at interview with the issue of the discrepancies in his application forms. He said the registrant had been given time in May 2023 to respond to the queries raised.

Consequently, Denis Leamy, chief executive of the CETB, issued a letter of complaint to the council in March 2024.

The committee will reconvene at a future date to consider the issue of sanction.