Iput raises €175m in equity investment from CBRE IM

Irish property company Iput has raised €175 million in new equity investment from CBRE Investment Management (IM).

Iput said the additional funding would be used to grow its Dublin office portfolio which already comprises 30 assets worth €2.7 billion.

The capital raised is the first step in a planned €500 million expansion of Iput’s prime office portfolio in Dublin’s city centre, a spokesman said.

Iput plans to double its lifestyle-led flexible leasing platform Studio and to commence the development of 350,000 sq ft city centre office pipeline, which includes two city centre office sites at Earlsfort Terrace and Harcourt Street.

CBRE IM and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) invested a combined €115 million in Iput’s Nexus Fund in 2025.

“CBRE IM is one of the world’s leading real estate investment managers,” Iput chief executive Niall Gaffney said.

“Increasing its investment in IPUT by a further €175 million is a testament to our workplace investment strategy, which generates market-leading returns through the cycle,” he said.

“We offer exposure to the prime end of the real estate market in a eurozone gateway city that continues to outperform its peers across the continent,” he said.

Mr Gaffney said: “As we enter the growth phase of the next real estate cycle, we are proud to have strengthened our relationship with CBRE IM. We have the capacity to deploy over €500 million across our development pipeline, and this new investment provides the capital to kick-start that programme.”

“This will enable us to continue to deliver market-leading, amenitised workplaces to occupiers in the under-supplied prime Dublin office market,” he added.

CBRE IM director Nathalie Bruijn said:“We are committed to the prime end of the Irish real estate market and are long-standing investors in IPUT with strong conviction in their investment strategy and team.”