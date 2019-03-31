Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher wins Hero Indian Open

Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher celebrated his first European Tour win in five years as he triumphed at the Hero Indian Open on Sunday.

The 44-year-old ended up a shot clear of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura, with whom he had shared the lead ahead of them tackling the 18th.

That final hole saw Gallacher, who had started the day three shots off the lead, register the seventh birdie of his one-under-par 71, and a third in four holes — some recovery after he had earlier hit a quadruple-bogey eight at the seventh.

Nine under for the tournament, Gallacher — caddied by his son Jack — became a European Tour champion for a fourth time.

Gallacher said in quotes on the European Tour’s official Twitter feed: “I stood on the eighth tee and thought ‘I’m only five behind’. I hit my drive right down the middle and I thought ‘on this golf course, with the weather and the wind swirling, just stay in touch’, and I finished it off great.”

When asked about having Jack as his caddy, he added: “It was brilliant. He was great as well, he is a great caddy and a top lad. He is quite chilled, nothing really bothers him.

“He just said ‘keep doing what you are doing, go for your shot.‘ That’s all you can do, just get the process right, just pick your shot and hit it and make sure we had the right club. He was as cool as a cucumber.”

Collated final round scores & totals in the European Tour Hero Indian Open (Gbr & Irl unless stated, par 72):

279 Stephen Gallacher 67 74 67 71

280 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 69 70 68 73

281 Jorge Campillo (Spa) 70 73 71 67

282 Julian Suri (USA) 67 67 71 77, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 68 76 70 68

283 Callum Shinkwin 72 65 68 78, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 69 73 69 72, George Coetzee (Rsa) 70 66 74 73, Nacho Elvira (Spa) 72 69 72 70

284 Sihwan Kim (Kor) 76 68 67 73, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 71 69 70 74, Victor Dubuisson (Fra) 71 72 70 71, Jarin Todd (USA) 73 69 72 70, Keith Horne (Rsa) 73 73 70 68, Rashid Khan (Ind) 72 70 72 70, Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 70 72 73 69, S Chikkarangappa (Ind) 74 70 66 74

285 Robert Rock 70 70 75 70, Kalle Samooja (Fin) 75 71 69 70, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 72 68 70 75, James Morrison 70 71 69 75, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 70 75 73 67

286 Prayad Marksaeng (Tha) 69 69 78 70, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 71 70 75 70

287 Panuphol Pittayarat (Tha) 71 70 74 72, Ashley Chesters 69 73 71 74

288 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 69 73 71 75, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 75 68 72 73, Haydn Porteous (Rsa) 73 73 70 72, Jake Higginbottom (Aus) 73 70 77 68, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 76 65 72 75

289 Ben Campbell (Nzl) 72 71 73 73, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 70 74 70 75, Aaron Rai 74 69 73 73

290 Scott Hend (Aus) 69 68 74 79, Poom Saksansin (Tha) 69 75 71 75, Scott Vincent (Zim) 72 72 72 74, Marcus Fraser (Aus) 71 71 74 74

291 Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 73 72 70 76, Jack Singh Brar 72 70 75 74, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 72 74 74 71, Berry Henson (USA) 70 72 79 70, Wen-chong Liang (Chn) 72 73 74 72, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) 68 76 73 74

292 S.S.P Chawrasia (Ind) 74 72 71 75, Rattanon Wannasrichan (Tha) 73 73 74 72, N Thangaraja (Ind) 71 70 77 74, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn) 71 73 71 77, Robert Karlsson (Swe) 68 68 73 83, Prom Meesawat (Tha) 68 74 71 79, Justin Walters (Rsa) 74 71 78 69, John Catlin (USA) 71 75 72 74, Sam Brazel (Aus) 73 69 73 77

293 Steven Brown 73 70 74 76, Richie Ramsay 69 71 75 78, Daniel Nisbet (Aus) 70 73 73 77, Ajeetesh Sandhu (Ind) 74 71 73 75

294 Jeunghun Wang (Kor) 73 69 76 76, Jbe Kruger (Rsa) 73 71 75 75, David Horsey 72 73 70 79, Gavin Green (Mal) 72 71 71 80

295 Jens Dantorp (Swe) 70 72 70 83

296 Terry Pilkadaris (Aus) 75 70 76 75

297 Dean Burmester (Rsa) 71 73 73 80, Adilson Da Silva (Bra) 71 73 73 80, Daisuke Kataoka (Jpn) 76 69 74 78

298 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (Tha) 71 75 71 81

300 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 71 75 77 77

301 Rahil Gangjee (Ind) 70 74 77 80, Gaurav Pratap Singh (Ind) 73 73 73 82