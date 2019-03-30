McDowell ties together 64s to take one-shot lead in Dominican Republic

Graeme McDowell will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship after another impressive display in the Dominican Republic.

Former US Open champion McDowell, three shots behind overnight, signed for a second successive 64 – which could have been lower but for two bogeys on the front nine before recovering with four birdies to finish at 15 under par.

The Northern Irishman is looking to win on the PGA Tour for the first time since the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November 2015.

American Chris Stroud also matched McDowell’s eight-under round, with his 64 including an eagle to put him one clear of Korea’s Sungjae Im, who shot a 69, and Aaron Baddeley after the Australian carded a four-under round.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes was a big mover on Saturday following his 66 to sit at 11 under in a tie for fifth place with Sepp Straka, Kelly Kraft and Paul Dunne, who shot a 70.

Séamus Power carded a level-par 72 and is four under for the championship.

SCOREBOARD

(USA unless stated, par 72):

201 Graeme McDowell (N Irl) 73 64 64

202 Chris Stroud 70 68 64

203 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 68 67 68, Sungjae Im (Kor) 67 67 69

205 Sepp Straka (Aut) 68 70 67, Paul Dunne (Irl) 66 69 70, Kelly Kraft 70 67 68, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 69 70 66

206 George McNeill 70 65 71, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 71 68 67, Jonathan Byrd 68 67 71, Jonas Blixt (Swe) 71 65 70

207 Julian Etulain (Arg) 72 69 66, Ben Crane 70 69 68, Benjamin Silverman (Can) 70 68 69, Brady Schnell 68 70 69, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 69 69 69

208 Kramer Hickok 71 68 69, David Hearn (Can) 72 70 66, Jim Knous 70 68 70, Seung-su Han 71 68 69, Grayson Murray 69 69 70, Peter Uihlein 73 68 67, David Lipsky 71 71 66, Seth Reeves 69 71 68

209 Joel Dahmen 66 71 72, Adam Schenk 71 68 70, Denny McCarthy 69 69 71, Roberto Diaz (Mex) 68 74 67, Brendon Todd 70 71 68, Martin Piller 70 72 67, DJ Trahan 69 72 68

210 Wes Roach 71 71 68, Matt Jones (Aus) 66 71 73, Parker McLachlin 69 70 71, Alex Prugh 69 73 68, Trey Mullinax 71 70 69, Stephan Jaeger (Ger) 69 69 72, Sang-moon Bae (Kor) 70 68 72, Sam Burns 68 74 68, Chip McDaniel 72 67 71, Thomas Detry (Bel) 72 66 72, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 71 67 72

211 Shawn Stefani 74 67 70, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 70 68 73, John Merrick 72 68 71, Charlie Beljan 70 69 72, Max Homa 70 70 71, Daniel Chopra (Swe) 73 68 70, Brice Garnett 71 69 71, Brandon Harkins 73 69 69, Cameron Tringale 72 69 70

212 Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 69 73 70, Joey Garber 71 71 70, Freddie Jacobson (Swe) 72 67 73, John Chin 71 71 70, Chris Couch 70 72 70, Tyler Duncan 71 71 70, Dominic Bozzelli 74 67 71, Séamus Power (Irl) 72 68 72

213 Derek Fathauer 73 66 74, Hank Lebioda 71 71 71, Tyrone Van Aswegen (Rsa) 70 68 75

214 Hunter Mahan 74 68 72, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 71 71 72, Curtis Luck (Aus) 71 71 72

215 Julio Santos (Dom) 72 70 73, Jim Herman 69 70 76

216 John Senden (Aus) 73 68 75, Harris English 71 70 75

218 Chad Campbell 73 69 76, Jason Bohn 76 65 77

219 Ryan Vermeer 72 70 77

221 Omar Uresti 73 69 79