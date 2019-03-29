McDowell makes big move with stunning 64 at Corales Championship

Paul Dunne one shot off the clubhouse leader in Dominican Republic

Graeme McDowell drives on the eighth hole during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Graeme McDowell leapfrogged his way into contention in the Corales Championship on the PGA Tour as the Northern Irishman – who’d finished his opening round with a double bogey – bounced back with a superb eight-under-par 64 to reach the midway stage on 136, just two shots behind clubhouse leader Sungae Im of South Korea.

Down to 257th in the world rankings, the former US Open champion has limited openings on the PGA Tour this season due to his playing status but retains the desire to again reach the heights of old.

“I want to be back up there in the top-50 in the world . . . I believe I’m still good enough and I believe that I’m still motivated enough to do that,” said McDowell.

“It’s been a frustrating few years, but I’m enjoying the challenge of digging myself out of this hole that I’ve got myself into and I really am starting to play well.”

Paul Dunne added a second round 69 to his opening 66 to lie in a share of second in the clubhouse, just one shot behind Im. Séamus Power also ensured he made the midway cut after a four-under 68 left him on four under.

