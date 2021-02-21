Sam Burns leads by two with play suspended at Riviera

American Sam Burns battled through windy conditions to keep a two-shot lead over England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick on a truncated third day of the Genesis Invitational at Pacific Palisades.

Burns was forced to settle for a score of two-over through 13 holes before play was suspended due to darkness, following a four-hour delay earlier in the day forced by the blustery conditions.

After remaining even through his first seven holes, Burns bogeyed the eighth to head into the turn one over, and birdied the 10th before dropping two more shots on the 12th and 13th.

At 10-under for the tournament Burns holds a slender gap over Fitzpatrick, who cut into the American’s overnight five-shot lead with a score of three-under through 17 holes.

Fitzpatrick went on an impressive run early in the day, birding five on the front nine along with two more down the stretch.

However, four bogeys kept him two shots back from Burns, while Americans Wyndham Clark, Dustin Johnson and Max Homa were a further shot behind on seven under.

The third round was set to resume early on Sunday.

Full scores to follow at end of round three...