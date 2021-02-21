Sam Burns leads by two with play suspended at Riviera

American slipped back to 10 under after 13 and is being pursued by host of big names

Sam Burns lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Sam Burns lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

 

American Sam Burns battled through windy conditions to keep a two-shot lead over England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick on a truncated third day of the Genesis Invitational at Pacific Palisades.

Burns was forced to settle for a score of two-over through 13 holes before play was suspended due to darkness, following a four-hour delay earlier in the day forced by the blustery conditions.

After remaining even through his first seven holes, Burns bogeyed the eighth to head into the turn one over, and birdied the 10th before dropping two more shots on the 12th and 13th.

At 10-under for the tournament Burns holds a slender gap over Fitzpatrick, who cut into the American’s overnight five-shot lead with a score of three-under through 17 holes.

Fitzpatrick went on an impressive run early in the day, birding five on the front nine along with two more down the stretch.

However, four bogeys kept him two shots back from Burns, while Americans Wyndham Clark, Dustin Johnson and Max Homa were a further shot behind on seven under.

The third round was set to resume early on Sunday.

Full scores to follow at end of round three...

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.