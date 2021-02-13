Jordan Spieth’s resurgence continues at Pebble Beach

Tom Lewis and Paul Casey were well in contention after the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as leader Jordan Spieth moved closer to ending his long winless run .

Tied for sixth after the first round 66, Lewis shot a three-under 69 to be in a trio of players sharing fourth place at nine-under, along with Casey, who shot a 67.

They were three shots behind second round leader Spieth, who carded a five-under 67 at Spyglass Hill to follow his first round 65 to be 12 under for the tournament.

Spieth — searching for his first win since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale — was a shot ahead of fellow American Daniel Berger after his rounds of 67-66, with Sweden’s Henrik Norlander alone in third place a further stroke away after a 70.

Séamus Power’s week is over however - consecutive rounds of 72 saw him miss the cut by a stroke.

The 43-year-old Casey birdied his first two for the day, gave a shot back at the fifth, then made two more birdies in a four-under front nine. He was solid coming home, with birdies on the 11th and 18th alongside seven pars.

Scotland’s Russell Knox was on eight under after a 70, England’s Ben Taylor was on four under after an even 72, while his countryman Luke Donald missed the cut.

Spieth opened with a bogey-free two-under 34, then thundered home with four birdies in his last six holes.

Collated second round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (USA unless stated, Par 72):

132 Jordan Spieth 65 67

133 Daniel Berger 67 66

134 Henrik Norlander (Swe) 64 70

135 Patrick Cantlay 62 73,Paul Casey (Eng) 68 67, Tom Lewis (Eng) 66 69

136 Russell Knox (Sco) 66 70

137 Akshay Bhatia 64 73, Tom Hoge 67 70, Nate Lashley 65 72, Maverick McNealy 68 69, Cameron Percy (Aus) 67 70, Brian Stuard 66 71

138 Jason Day (Aus) 69 69

139 Scott Brown 69 70, Jason Dufner 68 71, Will Gordon 66 73, Max Homa 69 70, Matt Jones (Aus) 67 72, Patton Kizzire 69 70, Francesco Molinari (Ita) 69 70, John Senden (Aus) 70 69, Cameron Tringale 67 72, Vincent Whaley 68 71

140 Bronson Burgoon 68 72, Sebastian Cappelen (Den) 75 65, Jim Furyk 71 69, Branden Grace (Rsa) 71 69, Mark Hubbard 66 74, Hank Lebioda 70 70, Troy Merritt 71 69, Scott Stallings 69 71, Kyle Stanley 70 70, Ben Taylor (Eng) 68 72, Nick Taylor (Can) 69 71, Vaughn Taylor 67 73,

141 Cameron Davis (Aus) 74 67, Doug Ghim 69 72, Brian Harman 67 74, Charley Hoffman 69 72, Sung-Hoon Kang (Kor) 73 68, Ryan Moore 68 73, Matthew NeSmith 74 67, Pat Perez 69 72, Chez Reavie 74 67, Brendan Steele 69 72, Kevin Streelman 69 72, Michael Thompson 67 74, Peter Uihlein 69 72, Tim Wilkinson (Nzl) 67 74,

142 Sam Burns 72 70, Joel Dahmen 71 71, Brian Gay 70 72, Beau Hossler 72 70, Chris Kirk 69 73, Rob Oppenheim 72 70, Chengtsung Pan (Tai) 70 72, Andrew Putnam 72 70, Wes Roach 71 71

143 Ryan Armour 70 73, Joseph Bramlett 73 70, Scott Harrington 72 71, Scott Piercy 69 74, Josh Teater 69 74, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 72 71, Will Zalatoris 69 74, Zack Sucher 72 71

144 Mark Anderson 69 75, Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 70 74, Austin Cook 71 73, Fabian Gomez (Arg) 74 70, Bo Hoag 71 73, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 68 76, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 74 70, Nelson Ledesma (Arg) 71 73, Adam Long 72 72, Hunter Mahan 67 77, Denny McCarthy 72 72, Ted Potter Jr. 73 71 Seamus Power (Irl) 72 72, Patrick Rodgers 72 72, D. J. Trahan 69 75, Harold Varner III 69 75, Jimmy Walker 73 71, Roberto Castro 71 73,

145 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 73 72, Chris Baker 72 73, Ryan Blaum 74 71, Ryan Brehm 73 72, Kevin Chappell 72 73, Luke Donald (Eng) 69 76, Brandon Hagy 67 78, Harry Higgs 75 70, Michael Kim 71 74, Kelly Kraft 73 72, Peter Malnati 73 72, Davis Riley 74 71, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 70 75, Roger Sloan (Can) 74 71, Martin Trainer 72 73, Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 73 72,

146 Rafael Campos (Pur) 74 72, Tyler Duncan 72 74, Brice Garnett 71 75, Bill Haas 70 76, Chesson Hadley 68 78, Tom Lehman 73 73, Tyler McCumber 72 74, Sean O’Hair 73 73, D. A. Points 72 74, Kevin Stadler 71 75, Sang-Moon Bae (Kor) 74 72,

147 K. J. Choi (Kor) 72 75, Rickie Fowler 72 75, Michael Gellerman 72 75, Rhein Gibson (Aus) 76 71, David Hearn (Can) 73 74, J. B. Holmes 71 76, Ben Martin 75 72, Seung-Yul Noh (Kor) 73 74, Johnson Wagner 77 70, Shawn Stefani 76 71,

148 Dominic Bozzelli 78 70, Rafael Cabrera (Spa) 73 75, Stewart Cink 74 74, Andrew Landry 72 76, Grayson Murray 73 75,Andy Ogletree 73 75, Ricky Barnes 75 73, Jonathan Byrd 74 74, Rod Pampling (Aus) 73 75

149 Michael Gligic (Can) 75 74, James Hahn 73 76, Jim Herman 68 81, Min-Woo Lee (Aus) 76 73, Keith Mitchell 74 75, Chase Seiffert 73 76, Kristoffer Ventura (Nor) 73 76

150 Jim Knous 76 74, Alexander Noren (Swe) 74 76, Adam Schenk 75 75, Brandt Snedeker 74 76, Nick Watney 74 76

151 David Duval 77 74, Sam Ryder 76 75, J. J. Spaun 75 76

152 Kramer Hickok 75 77

153 Matt Gogel 77 76, Kevin Hall 73 80, Bo Van Pelt 77 76

154 Phil Mickelson 74 80

155 Kenny Pigman 79 76, Greg Chalmers (Aus) 72 83

157 John Daly 80 77

158 Kamaiu Johnson 81 77