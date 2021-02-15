Daniel Berger eagles the 18th to secure victory at Pebble Beach

Daniel Berger stole the show - and sealed his fourth career PGA Tour win - by draining a 31-footer for eagle at 18 on Sunday to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach.

It was the fourth eagle of the week - and second of the day - for Berger, who came to the 72nd hole tied with Maverick McNealy. But the eagle at the famous par 5 finishing hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links moved Berger ahead by two to finish with a seven under 65 and 18 under 270 total.

“(It’s) probably right up there at the top,” Berger told CBS Sports about his putt following his win. “That was probably the best putt I have ever hit in my life.

“I’ve worked so hard in the last six or seven months to get to where I’m at, so it’s nice to see the results come.”

Berger had a near flawless round that included an eagle and two birdies on the front, the eagle at 18 and two birdies on the back, with a bogey at eight as the only blemish on the scorecard.

The 27-year-old Florida native, currently 15th in the world rankings, had posted two top-10s in two prior starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (tied-10th in 2015, tied-fifth in 2020), and last season, he earned his third career victory at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour’s first tournament back following a three-month hiatus due to Covid-19.

McNealy finished with a 66 to take second place at 16 under, one stroke ahead of Patrick Cantlay (68) and third-round leader Jordan Spieth (70), who was coming off his best result in nearly a year - a tie for fourth place in the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week.

Spieth, who won the 2017 Pebble Beach event for one of his 11 career PGA Tour victories, hasn’t been victorious since claiming the 2017 British Open Championship. His third-place finish at Pebble Beach marks just his second top-10 finish since he tied for ninth at Pebble Beach in 2020 and his second top-20 result since the Memorial last July.

“After leading by two, I had control of my own destiny today and I certainly had enough opportunities to be able to - even though Daniel went out and shot seven under - I could have for sure gotten up there,” said Spieth. “So, you know, it stings a little right this second, but I finished strong.”

Spieth, who matched three bogeys with three birdies to stay even through 16 holes, finished birdie-birdie to shoot two under on the day.

Collated final round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (USA unless stated, Par 72):

270 Daniel Berger 67 66 72 65

272 Maverick McNealy 68 69 69 66

273 Patrick Cantlay 62 73 70 68, Jordan Spieth 65 67 71 70

274 Paul Casey (Eng) 68 67 71 68, Nate Lashley 65 72 68 69

275 Jason Day (Aus) 69 69 68 69, Charley Hoffman 69 72 68 66, Max Homa 69 70 68 68, Cameron Tringale 67 72 69 67, Russell Knox (Sco) 66 70 69 70

276 Tom Hoge 67 70 68 71

277 Kevin Streelman 69 72 67 69

278 Cameron Davis (Aus) 74 67 69 68, Tom Lewis (Eng) 66 69 74 69

279 Chris Kirk 69 73 70 67, Troy Merritt 71 69 71 68, Matthew NeSmith 74 67 70 68, Chez Reavie 74 67 71 67, Brian Stuard 66 71 69 73

280 Jim Furyk 71 69 71 69, Doug Ghim 69 72 71 68, Will Gordon 66 73 68 73, Cameron Percy (Aus) 67 70 73 70, Vaughn Taylor 67 73 71 69

281 Jason Dufner 68 71 70 72, Ryan Moore 68 73 70 70, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 64 70 74 73, Pat Perez 69 72 72 68

282 Akshay Bhatia 64 73 72 73, Scott Brown 69 70 74 69, Scott Stallings 69 71 70 72, Tim Wilkinson (Nzl) 67 74 69 72

283 Brian Gay 70 72 69 72, Branden Grace (Rsa) 71 69 73 70, Matt Jones (Aus) 67 72 73 71, Brendan Steele 69 72 71 71, Michael Thompson 67 74 71 71

284 Sam Burns 72 70 69 73, Brian Harman 67 74 70 73, Patton Kizzire 69 70 76 69, Hank Lebioda 70 70 72 72, Rob Oppenheim 72 70 72 70, John Senden (Aus) 70 69 72 73, Kyle Stanley 70 70 73 71, Nick Taylor (Can) 69 71 72 72,

285 Ryan Armour 70 73 74 68, Bronson Burgoon 68 72 75 70, Beau Hossler 72 70 68 75

286 Scott Piercy 69 74 69 74, Ben Taylor (Eng) 68 72 75 71, Josh Teater 69 74 70 73, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 72 71 74 69, Vincent Whaley 68 71 73 74

287 Sebastian Cappelen (Den) 75 65 73 74, Mark Hubbard 66 74 73 74, Andrew Putnam 72 70 76 69, Will Zalatoris 69 74 75 69

288 Francesco Molinari (Ita) 69 70 76 73

289 Joel Dahmen 71 71 75 72, Peter Uihlein 69 72 73 75, Zack Sucher 72 71 76 70

290 Joseph Bramlett 73 70 76 71, Sung-Hoon Kang (Kor) 73 68 76 73

291 Chengtsung Pan (Tai) 70 72 74 75

292 Scott Harrington 72 71 76 73

293 Wes Roach 71 71 74 77