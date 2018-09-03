Ryder Cup 2018: Team Europe’s eight automatic selections
Thorbjorn Olesen joins the likes of Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy in Paris this month
Rory McIlroy will be one of Europe’s big guns in Paris. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty
Francesco Molinari
World Ranking: 6
Ryder Cups (2): 2010,2012
Hottest player on the planet for much of the summer, a stretch kick-started with a BMW PGA win at Wentworth and which ultimately led to him becoming the first Italian winner of a Major when he lifted the Claret Jug in the British Open at Carnoustie. Improved putting has been the key.
Justin Rose
World Ranking: 4
Ryder Cups (4): 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016
Mr Consistent, who tends to feature week-in and week-out at the business end of the leaderboard; has played a carefully mapped out schedule - his latest appearance in the Dell Tech is only his 16th outing of the season - which yielded a win in the Colonial Invitational and eight top-10 finishes. Bjorn will hope Rose - prone to a recurring back injury - can stay injury-free
Tyrrell Hatton
World Ranking: 25
Ryder Cups: Debut
Fiery is one word to describe this Englishman who certainly wouldn’t keep a straight face playing poker. Although he has sought to keep his emotions in check on the course in recent times, that emotion could actually prove an asset in an environment like the Ryder Cup where he can feed off the crowd.
Tommy Fleetwood
World Ranking: 11
Ryder Cups: Debut
Started the season with a win in Abu Dhabi and contended again and again through the season, especially in the Majors where a runner-up finish to Brooks Koepka in the US Open confirmed his development. With an all-round solid golf game and a superb on-course attitude, he will be an easy fit in foursomes and fourballs.
Jon Rahm
World Ranking: 5
Ryder Cups: Debut
The man known as Rambo on tour has tried to curb his emotional outbursts, but that temperament is part of what makes him so good. He cares over every shot. With wins in America (CareerBuilders) and Europe (Spanish Open) this season, he has reaffirmed his great talent and continue a great Spanish tradition in the competition.
Rory McIlroy
World Ranking: 7
Ryder Cups (4): 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016
The Northern Irishman has struggled to get all components of his game to click in any given week, the exception being his win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Has eight top-10s in his 20 tournament outings this season, along with four missed cuts, but always has a pep in his step when it comes to the Ryder Cup and will be one of Bjorn’s key men.
Alex Noren
World Ranking: 15
Ryder Cups: Debut
Effectively secured his spot on Europe’s team - for what is an overdue debut - with victory in the French Open but has worryingly gone off the boil somewhat since then with back-to-back missed cuts in the US PGA and the Northern Trust, before getting back on track at the Dell Tech. Solid, good temperament and an easy sidekick for whoever he is partnered with, especially in foursomes.
Thorbjorn Olesen
World Ranking: 40
Ryder Cups: Debut
With a physique chiselled out of his time in the gym, Olesen has made the most of his 5-feet 9-inch frame. The Dane’s win in the Italian Open was the primary reason for catapulting him into an automatic place on Bjorn’s team but he followed up with four top-10s in his next eight tournaments and booked his place on home turf in the Made in Denmark.
Has a team pedigree: he partnered Soren Kjeldsen to World Cup victory in 2016 and has played on winning Seve Trophy and Royal Trophy teams.