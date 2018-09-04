Ryder Cup 2018: Team USA player by player

Brooks Koepka

Age 28

Ryder Cups 1 (2016)

Individual Match Record Won 3 Lost 1 Halved 0

Majors 3 (2017 US Open, 2018 US Open, US PGA)

World Ranking 2

Having missed a chunk of the early season in rehabilitating from wrist surgery, Koepka retained his US Open title at Shinnecock Hills in June and followed up in August by claiming a third career Major with victory in the US PGA at Bellerive.

Dustin Johnson

Age 34

Ryder Cups 3 (2010, 2012, 2016)

Individual Match Record Won 6 Lost 5 Halved 0

Majors 1 (2016 US Open)

World Ranking 1

The Americans will hope Dustin Johnson is in top form in Paris. Photograph: AP

DJ goes about business to the beat of his own drum, more often than not with great success. The world number one has three victories on tour so far this season - the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the St Jude Classic and Canadian Open - and has 11 top-10s and only one missed cut in 18 appearances this season.

Justin Thomas

Age 25

Ryder Cups Debut

Individual Match Record Won 0 Lost 0 Halved 0

Majors 1 (2017 US PGA)

World Ranking 3

Another box for Thomas to tick in what has been a hugely impressive start to a professional career that has already seen him win the US PGA last year along with scooping the jackpot in the FedEx Cup. If not quite keeping pace with that stellar season, he has still continued on his winning ways this year with three PGA Tour wins, most recently at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last month.

Patrick Reed

Age 28

Ryder Cups 2 (2014, 2016)

Individual Match Record Won 6 Lost 1 Halved 2

Majors 1 (2018 Masters)

World Ranking 14

Ah, Captain America himself. Although a man who does things his own way on tour, he has embraced the concept of the Ryder Cup to become the poster boy of the USA team. Remember him putting a finger to his mouth to quieten the European crowd at Gleneagles? Expect him to be in the face of opponents again.

Patrick Reed is sure to be in the thick of it again. Photograph: Getty Images

Bubba Watson

Age 39

Ryder Cups 3 (2010, 2012, 2014)

Individual Match Record Won 3 Lost 8 Halved 0

Majors 2 (2012 Masters, 2014 Masters)

World Ranking 13

Denied a wild card by Davis Love III in 2016 but brought on board as a part of the backroom team for that win at Hazeltine, Watson ensured destiny would be of his own making with three wins this season - in the Genesis Open, the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay and the Travelers - to ensure a playing return.

Jordan Spieth

Age 25

Ryder Cups 2 (2014, 2016)

Individual Match Record Won 4 Lost 3 Halved 2

Majors 3 (2015 Masters, US Open, 2017 British Open)

World Ranking 10

Jordan Spieth has been struggling this season. Photograph: Getty Images

The putter, which was his strongest weapon in the bag as he blazed a trail to the top of the world rankings and earned three Majors before his 24th birthday, has gone AWOL this season. The result has been a winless campaign to date along with four missed cuts. He might do with the passion of the Ryder Cup to get some of his mojo back!

Rickie Fowler

Age 29

Ryder Cups 3 (2010, 2014, 2016)

Individual Match Record Won 2 Lost 4 Halved 5

Majors None

World Ranking 9

Fowler paid back 2016 captain Davis Love III for his wild card pick at Hazeltine, where he contributed two points in his three matches and played his way into the team this time without any need for favours. Without a win on tour so far this season but has four top-10s, including a runner-up finish at the Masters.

Webb Simpson

Age 33

Ryder Cups 2 (2012, 2014)

Individual Match Record Won 2 Lost 3 Halved 1

Majors 1 (2012 US Open)

World Ranking 19

Has enjoyed a hugely successful season so far, highlighted by his impressive win in The Players. Not the longest by any means off the tee, he is solid and an improved putting stroke has reaped dividends. One concern for Furyk might be Simpson’s poor record in play-offs: he has only won one from five though his PGA Tour career.

WILD CARDS

Bryson DeChambeau is the new kid on the block. Photograph: Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau

Age 24

Ryder Cups Debut

Individual Match Record Won 0 Lost 0 Halved 0

Majors None

World Ranking 7

The new kid on the block couldn’t be omitted. Apart from developing a bond with Tiger Woods which seems set for a perfect match-up , the scientist has allowed his clubs do all the talking of late with back-to-back wins in the opening two tournaments of the FedEx Cup series.

Tiger Woods

Age 42

Ryder Cups 7 (1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012)

Individual Match Record Won 13 Lost 17 Halved 3

Majors 14 (1997 Masters, 1999 US PGA, 2000 US Open, British Open, US PGA, 2002 Masters, US Open, 2005 Masters, British Open, 2006 British Open, US PGA, 2007 US PGA, 2008 US Open)

World Ranking 26

A bit like the prodigal son, he has walked back in from the wilderness. Woods’s rehabilitation from spinal fusion surgery - for an injury which threatened his career - has been remarkable, even by his deeds. Ranked 656th in the world rankings at the end of 2017 he has leapfrogged up to 26th and has moved from Furyk’s backroom team as a vice-captain into the front room as a player for what will be an eighth appearance.

Phil Mickelson

Age 48

Ryder Cups 11 (1995, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016)

Individual Match Record Won18 Lost 20 Halved 7

Majors 5 (2004 Masters, 2005 US PGA, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters, 2013 British Open)

World Ranking 24

The man most critical of Tom Watson’s captaincy at the last away match for the USA at Gleneagles was instrumental in their mimicking the European process and ensuring a greater level of team bonding and his wild card selection means a record 12th appearance in the competition, more than any other player from either the USA or Europe.

*Jim Furyk will select his fourth and final wild card pick on Monday, September 10th.