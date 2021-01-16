Ralph Lauren ends Justin Thomas sponsorship over homophobic slur

Thomas has apologised but is expected to be fined by PGA Tour for incident in Kapalua

Clothing company Ralph Lauren has terminated its sponsorship of Justin Thomas. Photograph: Matthew Thayer/AP

Clothing company Ralph Lauren has terminated its sponsorship of Justin Thomas. Photograph: Matthew Thayer/AP

 

Clothing company Ralph Lauren has terminated its sponsorship of Justin Thomas following the American’s homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Thomas, the world number three, was heard using the derogatory word towards himself after missing a par putt on the fourth hole at Kapalua last weekend.

The 27-year-old later apolgised for the remark. He told the Golf Channel: “There’s just no excuse. I’m an adult, I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed.”

But Ralph Lauren this weekend announced it had severed ties with the golfer.

In a statement, the American clothing brand said: “We are disheartened by Mr Thomas’s recent language, which is entirely inconsistent with our values.

“While we acknowledge that he has apologised and recognises the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture that we strive to uphold.

“In reflecting on the responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders, we have decided to discontinue our sponsorship of Mr Thomas at this time.”

Thomas is expected to be fined for by the PGA Tour for the incident.

The PGA Tour said in a statement: “As he expressed after his round, we agree that Justin’s comment was unacceptable.”

In March last year, PGA Tour player Scott Piercy was dropped by his sponsors after sharing a homophobic meme on Instagram about former South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.