Postponed 2020 US Masters rescheduled for November

The 2020 US Masters has been rescheduled for November 9th-16th later this year, tournament organisers have confirmed.

The year’s opening Major was set to start this Thursday, but was postponed on March 19th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However on Monday chairman of Augusta National, Fred Ridley, released a statement saying they are now hoping for the Masters to go ahead in November.

This followed news earlier in the day that the 2020 British Open at Royal St George’s has been cancelled and will now take place in 2021. Reports have also suggested the US PGA Championship will now be held in early August.

The Masters statement read: “On March 13th, we announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur based upon the risks associated with the Coronavirus COVID-19, a pandemic that continues to impact lives everywhere.

“We remain very mindful of the extraordinary and unprecedented challenges presented by the Coronavirus around the world. As such, we continue to keep in close contact with local, state and national health authorities to help inform our decisions.

“In collaboration with the leading organizations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified November 9th-15th as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus. Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport.

“We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials. Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week.

“After careful consideration and following an extensive review process, we also have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Ultimately, the many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes led to this decision.

“Each player who accepted an invitation for the 2020 championship will be invited to compete in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, provided she remains an amateur. Also, those who purchased tickets will be sent a refund in May and given the opportunity to purchase tickets for the event next year. We thank everyone for their understanding of this decision, and we look forward to the championship returning in full strength next spring.

“We know the effects of these announcements will be far-reaching. Additional information will be made available on Masters.com and ANWAgolf.com as details become known. Your patience is appreciated as we hope and plan for the 84th Masters this November.

“Thank you for your continued support and we wish you and your loved ones health and safety during these uncertain times.”

A November US Masters would follow the 2020 Ryder Cup, which is set to take place at Whistling Straits from September 25th-28th.

Tiger Woods is the defending Masters champion, after he won a fifth Green Jacket in 2019 - 14 years on from his last Augusta victory.

Revised PGA Tour schedule

Cancelled: July 13th-19th, The Open Championship, Royal St. George’s GC, Sandwich, Kent, England

To be confirmed: July 13th-19th (formerly The Open Championship week) - potential PGA Tour event

To be confirmed: July 27th-August 2nd (formerly Men’s Olympic Competition week) - potential PGA Tour event

Confirmed: August 3th-9th - PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

Confirmed: PGA Tour’s season-ending event/FedExCup Playoffs

August 10th-16th - Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 17th-23th - The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 24th-30th - BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Illinois

August 31th-September 7th - Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Confirmed: September 14th-20th - US Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

Confirmed: September 22nd-27th: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

Confirmed: November 9th-15th: the Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia