Premier League darts a big hit for fancy dress merrymakers in Dublin

Paddy’s Day got an extension in Dublin on Thursday night and the costumes, singing and drinking of Tuesday were just an appetiser for the scenes at the Premier League darts in the 3Arena.

Super Marios, jockeys, lobsters and many other unusual creatures began to spill out of the pubs of Dublin in the early evening, making the pilgrimage to congregate at their holy land – the oche.

In so many ways it’s a really unusual sport. The players are ultra-skilled, but could hardly be called “athletes”, half the crowd are sitting at pint-filled tables like they’re at a fancy-dress wedding reception, and basically all of the crowd can’t see what’s happening unless they’re looking at the big screens.

But ever since the arrival of a 16-year-old star at the 2024 World Championships, the sport has broken through to the mainstream.

The “Luke Litter Effect” has brought darts into the limelight, and his second world title in January of this year was accompanied by a £1m cheque.

Seeing the oche in real life gives a good sense of why Littler has become such a compelling watch. On TV, Littler makes it look like he’s throwing pennies in a wishing well when he’s scoring 180s, but sitting right next to the stage, the whole board looks utterly missable.

Fiona Byrne and Shane Kendellen on their way to the BetMGM Premier League Night 7, 3Arena in Dublin. Photograph: Inpho

And there’s a new element to his appeal now, having turned heel, to borrow a phrase from professional wrestling, acting as the bad guy.

It’s a good role for “The Nuke” when he seems to inevitably win all the big tournaments, but it was born from a head loss at the World Championships last year, where he lashed out at a crowd cheering against him: “I’m not bothered. Really not bothered,” he said on stage after his win. “You guys pay for tickets and you pay for my prize money.”

That did not exactly put the fans on his side.

There’s a definite touch of World Wrestling Entertainment to all of it. The walk-on music, big characters, crowd getting involved in things throughout, like a sporting pantomime for the crowd.

When Littler’s face was shown on the big screen before his opener against Stephen Bunting on Thursday, he was roundly booed, but then a second later, the whole crowd joined in to sing along with his entrance music.

Bunting is a huge fan favourite, mainly down to his walkout to Titanium by David Guetta and Sia, which has been watched by millions on social media.

Seeing good darts seemed to be the main interest for the fans in Dublin, with Littler and semi-final opponent Michael Van Gerwen causing pandemonium in the crowd by hitting the “Big Fish” – a checkout of 170, scored by hitting two treble-20s and a bullseye.

On both occasions, fans got beer showers as pints were sent flying into the air. There was only one real exception for the largely non-partisan crowd.

Belfast’s Josh Rock labelled some darts fans “numpties” over recent incidents where people began whistling to distract players at crucial moments and his night in Dublin would not have done much to improve those feelings.

His quarter-final opponent on the night, Welshman Gerwyn Price, sported a green shirt (as he does in Dublin most years) and had the crowd on side straight away as he made his way to the stage.

Rock, on the other hand, was booed all the way to the stage and then jeered loudly through his visits to the oche, most of which went poorly, which only fed the crowd’s energy.

With the pressure building, he slumped to a 6-0 whitewash, a popular result in the arena. The levels of Schadenfreude on display in the venue were unprecedented.

BetMGM Premier League Night 7 at the 3Arena, Dublin. Gerwyn Price and Josh Rock shake hands after the quarter-final pairing. Photograph: Inpho

There’s a lot of room for growth in Ireland, because even if the Luke Litter effect has also hit here, darts could do with making a more serious dent in the Irish sporting calendar.

The Premier League is a great showcase, and it brings a near-perfect line-up of the biggest stars in the game, but it’s an odd tournament, really.

If you have a bad week, pick yourself up and have another go. Rock has now had seven winless weeks running, and he could still qualify for the finals in May, however unlikely that may be.

The World Grand Prix was traditionally held in the Citywest Hotel throughout the 2000s and 2010s, but that seems to have been consigned to history since Covid, with the tournament relocated to England.

The crowd noise on the night proved that the darts was more than just a sideshow for a big night out and there’s a large number of people ready for something more than a one-off in March.