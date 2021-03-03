Police execute search warrant for ‘black box’ of Tiger Woods’ crashed car

They say there’s ‘no probable cause’ to serve a warrant to obtain a sample of his blood

Tiger Woods underwent surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle last week. File photograph: AP

Police have executed a search warrant to gain access to data contained in the “black box” of Tiger Woods’ crashed car.

As part of the investigation into the accident which saw the 15-time major winner sustain multiple injuries last week, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department want to look at the vehicle’s telematics to help them understand the nature of the crash.

“We did serve a warrant for the black box information from Mr Woods’ car,” Deputy Tracy Koerner explained.

Police have not, however, served a warrant to obtain a sample of the former world number one’s blood from him or the hospital to which he was admitted as there was “no probable cause”.

“At the time of the accident the deputy judged Mr Woods did not display any symptoms (which would have led them to suspect an offence of driving under the influence or drink or drugs),” added Deputy Koerner.

Woods underwent surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle at Harbor UCLA Medical Centre last week before being moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery on Friday.

