McGee secures qualification to final stage of European Tour Q-School

Ruaidhri McGee hit a one-under 71 in the final round at Panoramica to secure qualification to the final stage of the European Tour Qualifying School.

McGee sat tied for third heading into the final round of the second stage, after Sunday’s third round was postponed until Monday.

And despite carding his worst score of the competition – 71 – the Irish star cruised through on 276, tied for sixth with Frenchman Mathieu Fenasse.

McGee started well with two birdies and a bogey on his front nine and then hit two bogeys and a birdie after the turnaround.

Troublesome

But a birdie on the final hole, which he found troublesome in the first round with a double bogey, saw him comfortably through with 22 spots up for grabs.

Andrea Pavan and Jeff Winther led the table on 272.

However, Gary Hurley agonisingly missed out by one stroke.

He had a decent round shooting three birdies but a bogey proved to be his downfall as he bowed out on 282.

David Carey had a huge task ahead of him to quality and it proved too big as he carded 77 to finish tied for 59th on 293.

Dermot McElroy and Cormac Sharvin also made it through to the final stage, which begins on Saturday at Lumine and lasts for six days.