Irish duo book their place in European Tour Q-School final stage

Ireland’s Cormac Sharvin and Dermot McElroy are through to the final stage of the European Tour Qualifying School while Ruaidhrí McGee is close to booking his place.

Sharvin started the final round at Desert Springs in Spain tied for 32nd and needing to break into the top 22.

But he carded a superb eight-under 64, the best score of the day, to book his place at the final stage at Lumine.

Starting at the 10th, Sharvin made five birdies on his front nine and added another four on the way in, with a bogey on the eighth his only blip.

He finished on 277, tied for seventh, six shots behind winner Matthew Baldwin.

Jonathan Caldwell missed out by a stroke after a 68 left him on 281, seven-under par.

Niall Kearney withdrew from the final round.

At El Saler, McElroy also guaranteed safe passage through to the final stage with a 74, his worst score of the tournament.

His card, which had three birdies and five bogeys, saw him squeeze through on 288, finishing 13 shots behind Argentinian winner Ricardo Gonzalez.

But Brendan McCarroll, who was in a good position at the start of the day, saw his hopes fade after a poor final round.

He opened and closed his round with double bogeys and that summed up his day as he hit 78 to bow out on 294.

Colin Fairweather, Michael Hoey and John-Ross Galbraith all crashed out at Las Colinas, where South Africa’s Jacques Kruyswijk led the qualifiers.

Meanwhile at Panoramica, Ruaidhrí McGee remains in contention after a three-under par 69 in the third round, which was postponed on Sunday.

McGee is tied for third heading into the final round on 205, five off leader Eunshin Park.

But with only 21 going through, Gary Hurley is currently four shots off the pace while David Carey will have to hit the round of his life to advance.