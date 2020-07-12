Marc Warren ends barren run with victory at Austrian Open

Scotland’s Marc Warren registered his first European Tour victory since 2014 as he triumphed at the Austrian Open on Sunday.

Warren, having started the day with a share of the lead alongside one German in Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, finished a shot clear of another, Marcel Schneider, on 13 under par at the Diamond Country Club near Vienna.

The lead was being shared by Warren and Spain’s Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez before the former posted his sixth birdie of the day on the 17th.

After Garcia Rodriguez, then a shot behind, subsequently hit his tee shot into the water on the 18th, a par for Warren secured him his fourth European Tour title.

Warren, 39, said on europeantour.com: “2014 [at the Made In Denmark event] was the last time I’ve won.

“What’s happened on the golf course in the years since then, I’ve played very poorly. The break has been unfortunate for everyone but it came at a good time for me, spending some time at home and trying to get my game ready to play golf.

“Going from a few hours ago I didn’t have full status, now to be in a winner’s category and plan the year a little bit is good. I just need to keep doing what I’m doing, trying to hit one shape all the time and when I do play try and do that and try not to mess about too much.”

Ireland’s Gavin Moynihan enjoyed a blistering start to his final round, four birdies in the first five holes getting him back to one under for the tournament.

He closed out his front nine with back-to-back bogeys before shooting a level-par back nine to card a closing two-under 70 and finish the week on one over.

The tournament was the first European Tour event since the sporting shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Its results count toward both the Race to Dubai and the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca.

Final scoreboard

British and Irish unless stated, par 72, (a) denotes amateurs

275 Marc Warren 66 69 70 70

276 Marcel Schneider (Ger) 69 69 69 69

277 Wil Besseling (Ned) 68 69 74 66

278 Craig Howie 66 69 74 69, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Esp) 70 67 69 72, Darius Van Driel (Ned) 71 65 70 72, Connor Syme 67 70 69 72

280 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Esp) 68 65 77 70, Philip Eriksson (Swe) 67 73 70 70, Christopher Mivis (Bel) 68 70 72 70, Oscar Lengden (Swe) 69 68 73 70, Allen John (Ger) 69 70 70 71, John Catlin (USA) 71 69 71 69, Thomas Detry (Bel) 68 71 73 68

281 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (Ger) 68 67 70 76, Joel Stalter (Fra) 68 69 70 74, Renato Paratore (Ita) 68 67 75 71

282 Adrien Saddier (Fra) 70 72 68 72, Joost Luiten (Ned) 65 70 72 75, Matt Ford 71 68 74 69, Bernd Ritthammer (Ger) 74 65 74 69, Felix Mory (Fra) 70 68 77 67

283 Marcel Siem (Ger) 73 68 72 70, Carlos Pigem (Esp) 70 69 74 70

284 Oliver Lindell (Fin) 69 71 70 74, Jordan Wrisdale 70 69 75 70, Jonathan Thomson 68 70 78 68, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 72 69 72 71, Daan Huizing (Ned) 70 71 73 70, Scott Vincent (Zim) 71 66 72 75

285 Roope Kakko (Fin) 73 70 71 71, Deyen Lawson (Aus) 73 67 74 71, Matthew Baldwin 71 72 71 71

286 Lukas Nemecz (Aut) 70 71 77 68, Eduardo De La Riva (Esp) 68 71 76 71, Hurly Long (Ger) 73 70 71 72, Rikard Karlberg (Swe) 72 68 72 74, Niklas Norgaard Moller (Den) 69 72 77 68

287 Craig Ross 70 70 74 73, Aron Zemmer (Ita) 73 68 78 68, Pedro Oriol (Esp) 71 70 76 70, Chase Hanna (USA) 72 69 76 70, Martin Simonsen (Den) 69 71 81 66

288 Jens Fahrbring (Swe) 72 71 72 73, Pelle Edberg (Swe) 71 71 73 73, David Boote 73 70 73 72, Moritz Lampert (Ger) 71 72 70 75, Markus Habeler (Aut) 73 70 71 74, Joel Sjoholm (Swe) 71 68 77 72, Todd Clements 75 67 74 72, Antoine Rozner (Fra) 74 69 76 69, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den) 67 73 71 77, Gregory Bourdy (Fra) 70 71 76 71, Ondrej Lieser (Cze) 72 68 76 72

289 Gavin Moynihan 69 74 76 70, Anton Karlsson (Swe) 69 72 75 73, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 70 70 80 69, Santiago Tarrio Ben (Esp) 71 70 77 71, Francesco Laporta (Ita) 73 70 77 69, Henric Sturehed (Swe) 70 70 75 74

290 David Borda (Esp) 74 69 72 75

291 Adri Arnaus (Esp) 70 71 77 73, Robin Roussel (Fra) 70 72 78 71, Raphael Ger Sousa (Swi) 73 69 73 76, Per Langfors (Swe) 72 69 77 73, Alexander Knappe (Ger) 71 69 78 73

293 Max Schmitt (Ger) 72 70 79 72, Jerome Lando Casanova (Fra) 69 73 78 73, Joel Girrbach (Swi) 70 72 76 75, Enrico Di Nitto (Ita) 71 72 78 72

295 Scott Henry 69 73 74 79

297 Lorenzo Scalise (Ita) 67 75 80 75, Robbie Van West (Ned) 71 71 78 77