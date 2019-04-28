Jorge Campillo makes it 229th time lucky in Morocco

Jorge Campillo ended his wait for a first European Tour title at the 229th attempt as he surged to victory at the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who joined the professional ranks in 2009, carded a final-day 71 to claim the prize by two shots.

Michael Hoey was the best of the Irish trio at three over par after a final round of 74 while Paul Dunne finished the week strongly with a 71. That left the Greystones man in a tie for 38th at four over par and with a much-needed boost of confidence after a 77 on Saturday. For Gavin Moynihan it was a disastrous final day as he slumped a round of 82 which included three double bogeys.

Campillo finished on nine under par at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam with overnight leader Erik Van Rooyen having to make do with a share of second place with American duo Julian Suri and Sean Crocker.

However, he had to recover from a difficult start after he bogeyed two of the first three holes, steadying his nerve to pick up four birdies for a two-under-par round, which was matched by Suri, who did not drop a single shot.

Crocker’s 72 proved eventful as he signed for five birdies — two of them at the final two holes — and four bogeys.

Van Rooyen’s hopes dissolved as a result of dropped shots at the 10th and 14th after he had reached the turn level to end his tournament with a round of 74.

Scotland’s Grant Forrest matched his feat a day after scoring a 69 to finish in joint-sixth place on four under.

Collated final scores & totals in the European Tour Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco (British unless stated, Irish in bold, par 73):

283 Jorge Campillo (Spa) 72 71 69 71

285 Julian Suri (USA) 71 71 72 71, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 74 69 68 74, Sean Crocker (USA) 67 74 72 72

287 David Lipsky (USA) 71 70 74 72

288 Grant Forrest 75 70 69 74, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 75 69 71 73

289 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 75 74 67 73

290 Alexander Bjork (Swe) 74 71 73 72, Thomas Detry (Bel) 73 76 69 72, Richard Sterne (Rsa) 71 76 69 74, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 70 73 74 73, Thongchai Jaidee (Tha) 73 72 73 72

291 Kurt Kitayama (USA) 73 74 72 72, David Law 75 71 73 72, Clement Sordet (Fra) 76 70 74 71, Kristoffer Reitan (Nor) 70 73 78 70, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 75 71 73 72, Wade Ormsby (Aus) 74 70 70 77, Jordan Smith 66 76 73 76

292 Tom Lewis 72 75 71 74, Andy Sullivan 74 73 73 72, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 72 74 73 73, Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus) 70 72 78 72

293 Jeff Winther (Den) 74 72 72 75, Joost Luiten (Ned) 73 75 71 74, Paul Waring 73 77 72 71, Guido Migliozzi (Spa) 72 71 77 73, Adrian Otaegui (Spa) 73 77 72 71

294 Victor Dubuisson (Fra) 75 70 76 73, Ricardo Gouveia (Por) 75 74 73 72, Jake McLeod (Aus) 72 78 67 77, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 72 76 71 75

295 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 73 76 70 76, Alejandro Canizares (Spa) 67 76 78 74, Lee Slattery 70 72 72 81, Michael Hoey (NIrl) 74 73 74 74

296 Steven Brown 76 74 75 71, Kalle Samooja (Fin) 72 76 68 80, Ashley Chesters 72 73 74 77, Chris Paisley 75 72 73 76, Romain Langasque (Fra) 74 75 73 74, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) 70 79 76 71, Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 75 74 73 74, Peter Hanson (Swe) 72 78 72 74, Paul Dunne (Irl) 73 75 77 71, Jack Senior 70 77 75 74, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 73 74 74 75

297 Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 72 78 74 73, Lasse Jensen (Den) 73 76 74 74, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 68 78 78 73, Marcel Siem (Ger) 74 73 76 74, Kim Koivu (Fin) 74 76 73 74

298 Oliver Wilson 74 75 74 75, Justin Walters (Rsa) 74 72 76 76, James Morrison 72 75 72 79

299 Richie Ramsay 77 72 78 72, Sebastian Soderberg (Swe) 72 78 75 74, Stephen Gallacher 68 82 77 72

300 Callum Shinkwin 74 76 72 78, David Horsey 73 75 76 76, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 72 74 80 74

301 Gavin Moynihan (Irl) 74 74 71 82, Hyo-won Park (Kor) 75 74 75 77, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry) 74 70 75 82, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 69 78 75 79

302 Joel Girrbach (Swi) 74 75 76 77

304 Marc Warren 72 73 79 80, Tom Murray 77 69 80 78

305 Alvaro Quiros (Spa) 73 77 73 82

308 Hideto Tanihara (Jpn) 76 74 80 78