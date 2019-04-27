Tiger Woods won’t play as planned at Wells Fargo

Masters champion will now most likely not play until next month’s US PGA Championship

Patrick Reed places the green jacket on Tiger Woods after Woods won the 2019 Masters. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Next month’s PGA Championship is likely to be the next tournament appearance for Tiger Woods, following the news the Masters champion will not play in next week’s Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Woods had until Friday afternoon to enter the Wells Fargo, but the deadline came and went without his committing to the May 2nd-5th event at Quail Hollow, where he played last year.

Tournament director Gary Sobba confirmed the absence of the 15-times major champion.

Woods does not like playing the week before a major championship, which all but rules out an appearance at the May 9th-12th Byron Nelson tournament in Dallas.

Therefore, the PGA Championship, to be held at Bethpage in New York from May 16th-19th, is where he will next be sighted.

Woods ended a decade-plus major drought when he won the Masters two weeks ago, moving to within three of matching the record 18 major titles won by Jack Nicklaus.

