John Murphy wins Mullingar Scratch Trophy as Brazill and Campbell clinch Irish caps

Kinsale international wins by one stroke from 54-hole leader Matthew McClean

Brian Keogh

John Murphy (Kinsale) holes the winning putt on the 18th green in the Mullingar Scratch Cup at Mullingar Golf Club on Sunday. Photograph: Pat Cashman

Kinsale’s John Murphy turned what looked like a forgettable season into a memorable one with a one-shot win in the Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt-sponsored Mullingar Scratch Trophy.

The 21-year-old Kinsale international won the St Andrews Links Trophy last year and represented Ireland in the Eisenhower Trophy before losing form this year.

But he put months of disappointment behind him when he closed with a two-under 70 to win by one stroke from 54-hole leader Matthew McClean from Malone on seven-under 281.

“I am relieved more than anything,” said Murphy, who birdied the 14th, 15th and 16th to edge ahead of McClean, then three-putted the 17th before coming out on top with a closing par, as the Ulsterman found water with his approach to the 18th and then missed a three-footer to force a playoff.

“I was very close to not coming here and getting a bit sick of golf, so it was nice to come and prove a point this week.”

Warrenpoint’s Colm Campbell shot a final-round 69 to finish third on five-under and clinch third on the final Bridgestone Order of Merit standings to claim one of three automatic spots in the Irish team for next month’s Home Internationals at Lahinch.

Naas’s Robert Brazill eagled the 14th and 16th to shoot 72 and tie for 11th on level par, edging out Irish Close champion Ronan Mullarney for the season-long points title to secure his first cap.

